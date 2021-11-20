Virginia vs. Pittsburgh: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/20/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Virginia Cavaliers vs. Pittsburgh Panthers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 20 Pittsburgh Panthers (8-2, 0-0 ACC) meet a familiar opponent when they host the Virginia Cavaliers (6-4, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at Heinz Field in an ACC showdown. Look below for more important info, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Pittsburgh vs. Virginia
- Game Day: Saturday, November 20, 2021
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Stadium: Heinz Field
- Live Stream on fuboTV:
Pittsburgh and Virginia Stats
- The Panthers score 13.0 more points per game (43.5) than the Cavaliers surrender (30.5).
- The Panthers have 11 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Cavaliers.
- The Cavaliers have put an average of 35.3 points per game on the board this year, 12.6 more than the 22.7 the Panthers have surrendered.
- The Cavaliers have 15 giveaways this season, while the Panthers have 15 takeaways .
Pittsburgh Players to Watch
- Kenny Pickett has 3,517 passing yards (351.7 ypg) to lead Pittsburgh, completing 67.5% of his passes and collecting 32 touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 223 rushing yards (22.3 ypg) on 83 carries with four rushing touchdowns.
- Israel Abanikanda has carried the ball 106 times for a team-high 561 yards (56.1 per game), with five touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 22 catches for 185 yards (18.5 per game) and one touchdown.
- This season Rodney Hammond has piled up 61 carries for 353 yards (35.3 per game) and four touchdowns.
- Jordan Addison's 1,070 receiving yards (107.0 yards per game) lead the team. He has 60 receptions with 11 touchdowns.
- Jared Wayne has collected 566 receiving yards (56.6 yards per game) and four touchdowns, reeling in 37 passes this year.
- Taysir Mack has hauled in 27 grabs for 461 yards (46.1 ypg) and three touchdowns this season.
Virginia Players to Watch
- Brennan Armstrong leads Virginia with 3,557 passing yards (355.7 ypg) on 261-of-406 passing with 27 touchdowns and eight interceptions this season. He also has 271 rushing yards (27.1 ypg) on 81 carries while scoring seven touchdowns on the ground.
- The team's top rusher, Wayne Taulapapa, has carried the ball 55 times for 290 yards (29.0 per game), with two touchdowns this year.
- Dontayvion Wicks' 1,004 receiving yards (100.4 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's totaled 44 receptions and nine touchdowns.
- Keytaon Thompson has put up a 756-yard season so far (75.6 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, hauling in 59 passes.
- Billy Kemp IV's 64 receptions have netted him 616 yards (61.6 ypg) and six touchdowns.
Pittsburgh Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/30/2021
Miami
L 38-34
Home
11/6/2021
Duke
W 54-29
Away
11/11/2021
North Carolina
W 30-23
Home
11/20/2021
Virginia
-
Home
11/27/2021
Syracuse
-
Away
Virginia Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/23/2021
Georgia Tech
W 48-40
Home
10/30/2021
BYU
L 66-49
Away
11/13/2021
Notre Dame
L 28-3
Home
11/20/2021
Pittsburgh
-
Away
11/27/2021
Virginia Tech
-
Home
