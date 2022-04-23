How to Watch Virginia Spring Game

Skip to main content

How to Watch the Virginia Spring Game: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Tony Elliott leads Virginia on the football field for the first time when the Cavaliers play their annual spring game on Saturday

Virginia will now be headed by Tony Elliott after Bronco Mendenhall suddenly resigned at the end of the 2021 season.

How to Watch the Virginia Spring Game in College Football Today:

Game Date: April 23, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network

Live stream the Virginia Spring Game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Elliot inherits a Cavaliers team that went 6-6 last year but lost its last four games after starting the year 6-2. It was a tough end to the year as their bowl game with SMU was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.

It wasn't a horrible year overall despite the ending, but one that Elliott will definitely try to improve in his first year with the team.

Virginia has a chance to get off a quick start to the year as they play Richmond and Old Dominion in two of its first three games. They do travel to Illinois in between but that game is very winnable.

The Cavaliers also play four straight games at home, but it is against Miami, North Carolina and Pitt.

They do avoid Clemson and Florida State this year as they try and compete for the top of the ACC Coastal Division.

