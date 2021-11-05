Skip to main content
    • November 5, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Virginia Tech Hokies vs. Boston College Eagles: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Oct 16, 2021; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies running back Raheem Blackshear (5) blocks Pittsburgh Panthers defensive lineman Calijah Kancey (8) as Hokies quarterback Braxton Burmeister (3) throws a pass during the second half at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

    Oct 16, 2021; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies running back Raheem Blackshear (5) blocks Pittsburgh Panthers defensive lineman Calijah Kancey (8) as Hokies quarterback Braxton Burmeister (3) throws a pass during the second half at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

    The Virginia Tech Hokies (4-4, 0-0 ACC) will do battle with a fellow ACC team when they go to the Boston College Eagles (4-4, 0-0 ACC) on Friday, November 5, 2021 at Alumni Stadium. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Boston College vs. Virginia Tech

    Virginia Tech and Boston College Stats

    • The Hokies rack up 3.2 more points per game (24.0) than the Eagles surrender (20.8).
    • The Hokies have turned the ball over seven times this season, five fewer than the Eagles have forced (12).
    • The Eagles, on average, score 3.2 more points (25.6) than the Hokies allow (22.4).
    • This season the Eagles have turned the ball over 11 times, one more than the Hokies' takeaways (10).

    Virginia Tech Players to Watch

    • Braxton Burmeister leads Virginia Tech with 1,495 passing yards (186.9 ypg) on 113-of-208 passing with nine touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season. He also adds 272 rushing yards (34.0 ypg) on 83 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.
    • Raheem Blackshear has carried the ball 77 times for a team-high 358 yards (44.8 per game), with four touchdowns this year. He has also caught 16 passes for 180 yards (22.5 per game).
    • This season Malachi Thomas has collected 302 yards (37.8 per game) on 57 carries with three touchdowns.
    • Tre Turner's 602 receiving yards (75.3 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's totaled 34 receptions and two touchdowns.
    • Tayvion Robinson has hauled in 31 passes for 323 yards (40.4 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

    Boston College Players to Watch

    • Dennis Grosel leads Boston College with 1,191 passing yards (148.9 ypg) on 109-of-190 passing with six touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season.
    • The team's top rusher, Pat Garwo III, has carried the ball 115 times for 690 yards (86.3 per game), with five touchdowns this year.
    • This season Alec Sinkfield has taken 59 carries for 242 yards (30.3 per game) and two touchdowns.
    • Zay Flowers' 511 receiving yards (63.9 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's totaled 35 receptions and two touchdowns.
    • Trae Barry has collected 288 receiving yards (36.0 yards per game) and three touchdowns, hauling in 18 passes this year.
    • CJ Lewis' 11 receptions this season have resulted in 180 yards (22.5 ypg).

    Virginia Tech Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/16/2021

    Pittsburgh

    L 28-7

    Home

    10/23/2021

    Syracuse

    L 41-36

    Home

    10/30/2021

    Georgia Tech

    W 26-17

    Away

    11/5/2021

    Boston College

    -

    Away

    11/13/2021

    Duke

    -

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Miami

    -

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Virginia

    -

    Away

    Boston College Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/16/2021

    NC State

    L 33-7

    Home

    10/23/2021

    Louisville

    L 28-14

    Away

    10/30/2021

    Syracuse

    L 21-6

    Away

    11/5/2021

    Virginia Tech

    -

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Georgia Tech

    -

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Florida State

    -

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Wake Forest

    -

    Home

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    5
    2021

    Virginia Tech at Boston College

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    7:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_17088962
    NBA

    How to Watch Clippers at Timberwolves

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_17082121
    NHL

    How to Watch Blackhawks at Jets

    2 minutes ago
    Florida State Womens Soccer
    Women's College Soccer

    How to Watch Wake Forest vs Florida State in Women's College Soccer

    2 minutes ago
    Roman Reigns
    WWE

    How to Watch WWE SmackDown

    2 minutes ago
    Oct 30, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) and Cleveland Cavaliers forward Cedi Osman (16) fight for a loose ball in the third quarter at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Coduto-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Atlanta Hawks vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/6/2021

    25 minutes ago
    Nov 4, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) shoots over Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) during the second half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Boston Celtics vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/6/2021

    25 minutes ago
    Nov 4, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) drives to the basket defended by Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart (28) and guard Cade Cunningham (2) in the first half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Philadelphia 76ers vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/6/2021

    26 minutes ago
    Nov 4, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) attempts to shoot the ball over Boston Celtics guard Romeo Langford (9) during the second half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Utah Jazz vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/6/2021

    27 minutes ago
    Nov 1, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Will Barton (5) drives to the basket as Memphis Grizzles guard John Konchar (46) defends during the first half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Houston Rockets vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/6/2021

    28 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy