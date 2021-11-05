Publish date:
How to Watch Virginia Tech Hokies vs. Boston College Eagles: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Virginia Tech Hokies (4-4, 0-0 ACC) will do battle with a fellow ACC team when they go to the Boston College Eagles (4-4, 0-0 ACC) on Friday, November 5, 2021 at Alumni Stadium. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Boston College vs. Virginia Tech
- Game Day: Friday, November 5, 2021
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Stadium: Alumni Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Virginia Tech and Boston College Stats
- The Hokies rack up 3.2 more points per game (24.0) than the Eagles surrender (20.8).
- The Hokies have turned the ball over seven times this season, five fewer than the Eagles have forced (12).
- The Eagles, on average, score 3.2 more points (25.6) than the Hokies allow (22.4).
- This season the Eagles have turned the ball over 11 times, one more than the Hokies' takeaways (10).
Virginia Tech Players to Watch
- Braxton Burmeister leads Virginia Tech with 1,495 passing yards (186.9 ypg) on 113-of-208 passing with nine touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season. He also adds 272 rushing yards (34.0 ypg) on 83 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.
- Raheem Blackshear has carried the ball 77 times for a team-high 358 yards (44.8 per game), with four touchdowns this year. He has also caught 16 passes for 180 yards (22.5 per game).
- This season Malachi Thomas has collected 302 yards (37.8 per game) on 57 carries with three touchdowns.
- Tre Turner's 602 receiving yards (75.3 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's totaled 34 receptions and two touchdowns.
- Tayvion Robinson has hauled in 31 passes for 323 yards (40.4 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.
Boston College Players to Watch
- Dennis Grosel leads Boston College with 1,191 passing yards (148.9 ypg) on 109-of-190 passing with six touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season.
- The team's top rusher, Pat Garwo III, has carried the ball 115 times for 690 yards (86.3 per game), with five touchdowns this year.
- This season Alec Sinkfield has taken 59 carries for 242 yards (30.3 per game) and two touchdowns.
- Zay Flowers' 511 receiving yards (63.9 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's totaled 35 receptions and two touchdowns.
- Trae Barry has collected 288 receiving yards (36.0 yards per game) and three touchdowns, hauling in 18 passes this year.
- CJ Lewis' 11 receptions this season have resulted in 180 yards (22.5 ypg).
Virginia Tech Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/16/2021
Pittsburgh
L 28-7
Home
10/23/2021
Syracuse
L 41-36
Home
10/30/2021
Georgia Tech
W 26-17
Away
11/5/2021
Boston College
-
Away
11/13/2021
Duke
-
Home
11/20/2021
Miami
-
Away
11/27/2021
Virginia
-
Away
Boston College Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/16/2021
NC State
L 33-7
Home
10/23/2021
Louisville
L 28-14
Away
10/30/2021
Syracuse
L 21-6
Away
11/5/2021
Virginia Tech
-
Home
11/13/2021
Georgia Tech
-
Away
11/20/2021
Florida State
-
Home
11/27/2021
Wake Forest
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
November
5
2021
Virginia Tech at Boston College
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)