Oct 16, 2021; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies running back Raheem Blackshear (5) blocks Pittsburgh Panthers defensive lineman Calijah Kancey (8) as Hokies quarterback Braxton Burmeister (3) throws a pass during the second half at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

The Virginia Tech Hokies (4-4, 0-0 ACC) will do battle with a fellow ACC team when they go to the Boston College Eagles (4-4, 0-0 ACC) on Friday, November 5, 2021 at Alumni Stadium. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Boston College vs. Virginia Tech

Game Day: Friday, November 5, 2021

Friday, November 5, 2021 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Alumni Stadium

Alumni Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Virginia Tech and Boston College Stats

The Hokies rack up 3.2 more points per game (24.0) than the Eagles surrender (20.8).

The Hokies have turned the ball over seven times this season, five fewer than the Eagles have forced (12).

The Eagles, on average, score 3.2 more points (25.6) than the Hokies allow (22.4).

This season the Eagles have turned the ball over 11 times, one more than the Hokies' takeaways (10).

Virginia Tech Players to Watch

Braxton Burmeister leads Virginia Tech with 1,495 passing yards (186.9 ypg) on 113-of-208 passing with nine touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season. He also adds 272 rushing yards (34.0 ypg) on 83 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

Raheem Blackshear has carried the ball 77 times for a team-high 358 yards (44.8 per game), with four touchdowns this year. He has also caught 16 passes for 180 yards (22.5 per game).

This season Malachi Thomas has collected 302 yards (37.8 per game) on 57 carries with three touchdowns.

Tre Turner's 602 receiving yards (75.3 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's totaled 34 receptions and two touchdowns.

Tayvion Robinson has hauled in 31 passes for 323 yards (40.4 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

Boston College Players to Watch

Dennis Grosel leads Boston College with 1,191 passing yards (148.9 ypg) on 109-of-190 passing with six touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Pat Garwo III, has carried the ball 115 times for 690 yards (86.3 per game), with five touchdowns this year.

This season Alec Sinkfield has taken 59 carries for 242 yards (30.3 per game) and two touchdowns.

Zay Flowers' 511 receiving yards (63.9 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's totaled 35 receptions and two touchdowns.

Trae Barry has collected 288 receiving yards (36.0 yards per game) and three touchdowns, hauling in 18 passes this year.

CJ Lewis' 11 receptions this season have resulted in 180 yards (22.5 ypg).

Virginia Tech Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/16/2021 Pittsburgh L 28-7 Home 10/23/2021 Syracuse L 41-36 Home 10/30/2021 Georgia Tech W 26-17 Away 11/5/2021 Boston College - Away 11/13/2021 Duke - Home 11/20/2021 Miami - Away 11/27/2021 Virginia - Away

Boston College Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/16/2021 NC State L 33-7 Home 10/23/2021 Louisville L 28-14 Away 10/30/2021 Syracuse L 21-6 Away 11/5/2021 Virginia Tech - Home 11/13/2021 Georgia Tech - Away 11/20/2021 Florida State - Home 11/27/2021 Wake Forest - Home

Regional restrictions apply.