    • November 13, 2021
    How to Watch Virginia Tech Hokies vs. Duke Blue Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 6, 2021; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Riley Leonard (10) is tackled on a keeper during the third quarter against the Pittsburgh Panthers at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 6, 2021; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Riley Leonard (10) is tackled on a keeper during the third quarter against the Pittsburgh Panthers at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-USA TODAY Sports

    The Virginia Tech Hokies (4-5, 0-0 ACC) and the Duke Blue Devils (3-6, 0-0 ACC) square off on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Lane Stadium in a battle of ACC foes. Look below for more important info, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Virginia Tech vs. Duke

    Betting Information for Virginia Tech vs. Duke

    Virginia Tech vs Duke Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Virginia Tech

    -11.5

    51

    Virginia Tech and Duke Stats

    • The Hokies score 21.7 points per game, 13.9 fewer than the Blue Devils allow per matchup (35.6).
    • This year, the Hokies have nine turnovers, four fewer than the Blue Devils have takeaways (13).
    • The Blue Devils, on average, score 3.2 more points (25) than the Hokies allow (21.8).
    • The Blue Devils have turned the ball over 17 times this season, six more turnovers than the Hokies have forced (11).

    Virginia Tech Players to Watch

    • Braxton Burmeister leads Virginia Tech with 1,495 passing yards (166.1 ypg) on 113-of-209 passing with nine touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season. He also adds 287 rushing yards (31.9 ypg) on 86 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.
    • Raheem Blackshear has carried the ball 89 times for a team-high 425 yards (47.2 per game), with four touchdowns this year. He has also caught 17 passes for 183 yards (20.3 per game).
    • This season Malachi Thomas has collected 372 yards (41.3 per game) on 70 carries with three touchdowns.
    • Tre Turner's team-leading 602 receiving yards (66.9 yards per game) have come on 34 receptions with two touchdowns.
    • Tayvion Robinson has collected 367 receiving yards (40.8 yards per game) and four touchdowns, hauling in 35 passes this year.

    Duke Players to Watch

    • Gunnar Holmberg leads Duke with 2,034 passing yards (226 ypg) on 178-of-257 passing with seven touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season. He also adds 169 rushing yards (18.8 ypg) on 80 carries while scoring six touchdowns on the ground.
    • Mataeo Durant's team-high 1,054 rushing yards (117.1 per game) have come on 211 carries, with nine touchdowns this year. He's also added 225 yards (25 per game) on 23 catches with two touchdowns.
    • This season Jordan Waters has taken 39 carries for 197 yards (21.9 per game) and one touchdown.
    • Jake Bobo's 635 receiving yards (70.6 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's collected 59 receptions and one touchdown.
    • Jalon Calhoun has put up a 609-yard season so far (67.7 receiving yards per game) with three touchdowns, hauling in 41 passes.

    How To Watch

    November
    13
    2021

    Duke at Virginia Tech

    TV CHANNEL: ACCN
    Time
    3:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
