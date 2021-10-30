Oct 23, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets running back Jahmyr Gibbs (1) runs with the ball against the Virginia Cavaliers during the fourth quarter at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-USA TODAY Sports

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (3-4, 0-0 ACC) play a familiar opponent when they host the Virginia Tech Hokies (3-4, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field in an ACC clash. Below is an article containing all the details you need, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Georgia Tech vs. Virginia Tech

Game Day: Saturday, October 30, 2021

Saturday, October 30, 2021 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Stadium: Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field

Georgia Tech and Virginia Tech Stats

This year, the Yellow Jackets score 7.0 more points per game (30.1) than the Hokies give up (23.1).

The Yellow Jackets have seven giveaways this season, while the Hokies have eight takeaways .

The Yellow Jackets have allowed their opponents an average of 28.9 points per game this year, 5.2 more than the 23.7 the Hokies have put on the board per contest.

The Hokies have seven giveaways this season, while the Yellow Jackets have nine takeaways .

Georgia Tech Players to Watch

Jeff Sims has thrown for 1,089 yards (155.6 ypg) to lead Georgia Tech, completing 61.8% of his passes and collecting nine touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. He's also run for 320 yards (45.7 ypg) on 48 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Jahmyr Gibbs, has carried the ball 90 times for 411 yards (58.7 per game), with two touchdowns this year. He's proven to be a dual threat, racking up 320 receiving yards (45.7 per game) on 22 catches with one receiving touchdown.

Malachi Carter's team-high 390 receiving yards (55.7 yards per game) have come on 25 receptions with one touchdown.

Kyric McGowan has totaled 345 receiving yards (49.3 yards per game) and six touchdowns, hauling in 23 passes this year.

Virginia Tech Players to Watch

Braxton Burmeister has thrown for 1,241 yards (177.3 ypg) to lead Virginia Tech, completing 53.6% of his passes and tossing seven touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He's also run for 226 yards (32.3 ypg) on 72 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Raheem Blackshear, has carried the ball 63 times for 275 yards (39.3 per game), with four touchdowns this year. He's proven to be a dual threat, racking up 175 receiving yards (25.0 per game) on 14 catches.

Tre Turner's team-leading 415 receiving yards (59.3 yards per game) have come on 27 receptions with one touchdown.

Tayvion Robinson has racked up 296 receiving yards (42.3 yards per game) and three touchdowns, reeling in 27 passes this year.

Georgia Tech Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/2/2021 Pittsburgh L 52-21 Home 10/9/2021 Duke W 31-27 Away 10/23/2021 Virginia L 48-40 Away 10/30/2021 Virginia Tech - Home 11/6/2021 Miami - Away 11/13/2021 Boston College - Home 11/20/2021 Notre Dame - Away

Virginia Tech Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/9/2021 Notre Dame L 32-29 Home 10/16/2021 Pittsburgh L 28-7 Home 10/23/2021 Syracuse L 41-36 Home 10/30/2021 Georgia Tech - Away 11/5/2021 Boston College - Away 11/13/2021 Duke - Home 11/20/2021 Miami - Away

