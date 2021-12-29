Virginia Tech vs. Maryland: Pinstripe Bowl Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 12/29/2021

Nov 27, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies quarterback Connor Blumrick (4) is upended while running with the ball by Virginia Cavaliers free safety Joey Blount (29) during the fourth quarter at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Maryland Terrapins and the Virginia Tech Hokies meet for the Pinstripe Bowl on Wednesday, December 29, 2021. Keep reading below for all the details you need, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Virginia Tech vs. Maryland

Game Day: Wednesday, December 29, 2021

Wednesday, December 29, 2021 Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium

Betting Information for Maryland vs. Virginia Tech

Favorite Spread Total Maryland -4 55

Maryland and Virginia Tech Stats

The Terrapins rack up 27.3 points per game, 4.4 more than the Hokies give up per contest (22.9).

The Terrapins have turned the ball over three more times (17 total) than the Hokies have forced a turnover (14) this season.

The Terrapins have allowed their opponents an average of 32.4 points per game this season, 7.6 more than the 24.8 the Hokies have put on the board per contest.

The Hokies have turned the ball over 12 times this season, two more turnovers than the Terrapins have forced (10).

Maryland Players to Watch

Taulia Tagovailoa leads Maryland with 3,595 passing yards (299.6 ypg) on 308-of-450 passing with 24 touchdowns compared to 11 interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Tayon Fleet-Davis, has carried the ball 120 times for 664 yards (55.3 per game), with eight touchdowns this year. He's also caught 32 passes for 305 yards (25.4 per game) and one touchdown.

This season Colby McDonald has collected 289 yards (24.1 per game) on 56 carries with one touchdown.

Rakim Jarrett's 769 receiving yards (64.1 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's registered 56 receptions and five touchdowns.

Dontay Demus Jr. has put up a 507-yard season so far (42.3 receiving yards per game) with three touchdowns, reeling in 28 passes.

Chigoziem Okonkwo's 49 catches have netted him 433 yards (36.1 ypg) and five touchdowns.

Virginia Tech Players to Watch

Braxton Burmeister has thrown for 1,960 yards (163.3 ypg) to lead Virginia Tech, completing 55.7% of his passes and tossing 14 touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He's also run for 525 yards (43.8 ypg) on 117 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Raheem Blackshear has carried the ball 121 times for a team-high 714 yards (59.5 per game), with six touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 23 catches for 244 yards (20.3 per game) and one touchdown.

Tre Turner's team-high 675 receiving yards (56.3 yards per game) have come on 40 receptions with three touchdowns.

Tayvion Robinson has reeled in 44 passes for 559 yards (46.6 yards per game) and five touchdowns this year.

Kaleb Smith's 20 catches have yielded 260 yards (21.7 ypg) and two touchdowns.

