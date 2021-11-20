Virginia Tech vs. Miami: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/20/2021

Nov 5, 2021; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies running back Chance Black (28) returns a ball against the Boston College Eagles during the first half at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Hurricanes (5-5, 0-0 ACC) have home advantage in an ACC clash versus the Virginia Tech Hokies (5-5, 0-0 ACC) at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, November 20, 2021. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Miami vs. Virginia Tech

Game Day: Saturday, November 20, 2021

Saturday, November 20, 2021 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ACCN

ACCN Stadium: Hard Rock Stadium

Live Stream on fuboTV:

Miami and Virginia Tech Stats

The Hurricanes rack up 32.4 points per game, 11.1 more than the Hokies allow per contest (21.3).

The Hurricanes have turned the ball over five more times (17 total) than the Hokies have forced a turnover (12) this season.

The average points per game for the Hokies this year, 24.3, is 6.2 fewer than the 30.5 the Hurricanes have given up.

This year the Hokies have turned the ball over 10 times, one more than the Hurricanes' takeaways (9).

Miami Players to Watch

Tyler Van Dyke has thrown for 2,193 yards (219.3 ypg) to lead Miami, completing 61.6% of his passes and recording 19 touchdown passes and six interceptions this season.

Jaylan Knighton has carried the ball 118 times for a team-high 493 yards (49.3 per game), with five touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 15 catches for 231 yards (23.1 per game) and three touchdowns.

This season Cam'Ron Harris has racked up 71 carries for 409 yards (40.9 per game) and five touchdowns.

Charleston Rambo's team-leading 955 receiving yards (95.5 yards per game) have come on 64 receptions with five touchdowns.

Keyshawn Smith has put up a 399-yard season so far (39.9 receiving yards per game) with three touchdowns, reeling in 32 passes.

Mike Harley's 41 grabs are good enough for 382 yards (38.2 ypg) and four touchdowns.

Virginia Tech Players to Watch

Braxton Burmeister has thrown for 1,710 yards (171.0 ypg) to lead Virginia Tech, completing 54.5% of his passes and tossing 12 touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 358 rushing yards (35.8 ypg) on 95 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Raheem Blackshear has carried the ball 101 times for a team-high 542 yards (54.2 per game), with five touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 19 catches for 223 yards (22.3 per game) and one touchdown.

This season Malachi Thomas has racked up 382 yards (38.2 per game) on 77 carries with three touchdowns.

Tre Turner's team-leading 631 receiving yards (63.1 yards per game) have come on 35 receptions with two touchdowns.

Tayvion Robinson has put together a 445-yard season so far (44.5 receiving yards per game) with four touchdowns, reeling in 39 passes.

Kaleb Smith's 18 catches have netted him 243 yards (24.3 ypg) and one touchdown.

Miami Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/30/2021 Pittsburgh W 38-34 Away 11/6/2021 Georgia Tech W 33-30 Home 11/13/2021 Florida State L 31-28 Away 11/20/2021 Virginia Tech - Home 11/27/2021 Duke - Away

Virginia Tech Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/30/2021 Georgia Tech W 26-17 Away 11/5/2021 Boston College L 17-3 Away 11/13/2021 Duke W 48-17 Home 11/20/2021 Miami - Away 11/27/2021 Virginia - Away

