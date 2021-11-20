Virginia Tech vs. Miami: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/20/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 20, 2021
    How to Watch Virginia Tech Hokies vs. Miami Hurricanes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 5, 2021; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies running back Chance Black (28) returns a ball against the Boston College Eagles during the first half at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

    The Miami Hurricanes (5-5, 0-0 ACC) have home advantage in an ACC clash versus the Virginia Tech Hokies (5-5, 0-0 ACC) at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, November 20, 2021. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Miami vs. Virginia Tech

    Miami and Virginia Tech Stats

    • The Hurricanes rack up 32.4 points per game, 11.1 more than the Hokies allow per contest (21.3).
    • The Hurricanes have turned the ball over five more times (17 total) than the Hokies have forced a turnover (12) this season.
    • The average points per game for the Hokies this year, 24.3, is 6.2 fewer than the 30.5 the Hurricanes have given up.
    • This year the Hokies have turned the ball over 10 times, one more than the Hurricanes' takeaways (9).

    Miami Players to Watch

    • Tyler Van Dyke has thrown for 2,193 yards (219.3 ypg) to lead Miami, completing 61.6% of his passes and recording 19 touchdown passes and six interceptions this season.
    • Jaylan Knighton has carried the ball 118 times for a team-high 493 yards (49.3 per game), with five touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 15 catches for 231 yards (23.1 per game) and three touchdowns.
    • This season Cam'Ron Harris has racked up 71 carries for 409 yards (40.9 per game) and five touchdowns.
    • Charleston Rambo's team-leading 955 receiving yards (95.5 yards per game) have come on 64 receptions with five touchdowns.
    • Keyshawn Smith has put up a 399-yard season so far (39.9 receiving yards per game) with three touchdowns, reeling in 32 passes.
    • Mike Harley's 41 grabs are good enough for 382 yards (38.2 ypg) and four touchdowns.

    Virginia Tech Players to Watch

    • Braxton Burmeister has thrown for 1,710 yards (171.0 ypg) to lead Virginia Tech, completing 54.5% of his passes and tossing 12 touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 358 rushing yards (35.8 ypg) on 95 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
    • Raheem Blackshear has carried the ball 101 times for a team-high 542 yards (54.2 per game), with five touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 19 catches for 223 yards (22.3 per game) and one touchdown.
    • This season Malachi Thomas has racked up 382 yards (38.2 per game) on 77 carries with three touchdowns.
    • Tre Turner's team-leading 631 receiving yards (63.1 yards per game) have come on 35 receptions with two touchdowns.
    • Tayvion Robinson has put together a 445-yard season so far (44.5 receiving yards per game) with four touchdowns, reeling in 39 passes.
    • Kaleb Smith's 18 catches have netted him 243 yards (24.3 ypg) and one touchdown.

    Miami Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/30/2021

    Pittsburgh

    W 38-34

    Away

    11/6/2021

    Georgia Tech

    W 33-30

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Florida State

    L 31-28

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Virginia Tech

    -

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Duke

    -

    Away

    Virginia Tech Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/30/2021

    Georgia Tech

    W 26-17

    Away

    11/5/2021

    Boston College

    L 17-3

    Away

    11/13/2021

    Duke

    W 48-17

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Miami

    -

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Virginia

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    November
    20
    2021

    Virginia Tech at Miami

    TV CHANNEL: ACCN
    Time
    7:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Nov 5, 2021; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies running back Chance Black (28) returns a ball against the Boston College Eagles during the first half at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
