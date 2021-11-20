Virginia Tech vs. Miami: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/20/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Virginia Tech Hokies vs. Miami Hurricanes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Miami Hurricanes (5-5, 0-0 ACC) have home advantage in an ACC clash versus the Virginia Tech Hokies (5-5, 0-0 ACC) at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, November 20, 2021. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Miami vs. Virginia Tech
- Game Day: Saturday, November 20, 2021
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: ACCN
- Stadium: Hard Rock Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Miami and Virginia Tech Stats
- The Hurricanes rack up 32.4 points per game, 11.1 more than the Hokies allow per contest (21.3).
- The Hurricanes have turned the ball over five more times (17 total) than the Hokies have forced a turnover (12) this season.
- The average points per game for the Hokies this year, 24.3, is 6.2 fewer than the 30.5 the Hurricanes have given up.
- This year the Hokies have turned the ball over 10 times, one more than the Hurricanes' takeaways (9).
Miami Players to Watch
- Tyler Van Dyke has thrown for 2,193 yards (219.3 ypg) to lead Miami, completing 61.6% of his passes and recording 19 touchdown passes and six interceptions this season.
- Jaylan Knighton has carried the ball 118 times for a team-high 493 yards (49.3 per game), with five touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 15 catches for 231 yards (23.1 per game) and three touchdowns.
- This season Cam'Ron Harris has racked up 71 carries for 409 yards (40.9 per game) and five touchdowns.
- Charleston Rambo's team-leading 955 receiving yards (95.5 yards per game) have come on 64 receptions with five touchdowns.
- Keyshawn Smith has put up a 399-yard season so far (39.9 receiving yards per game) with three touchdowns, reeling in 32 passes.
- Mike Harley's 41 grabs are good enough for 382 yards (38.2 ypg) and four touchdowns.
Virginia Tech Players to Watch
- Braxton Burmeister has thrown for 1,710 yards (171.0 ypg) to lead Virginia Tech, completing 54.5% of his passes and tossing 12 touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 358 rushing yards (35.8 ypg) on 95 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
- Raheem Blackshear has carried the ball 101 times for a team-high 542 yards (54.2 per game), with five touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 19 catches for 223 yards (22.3 per game) and one touchdown.
- This season Malachi Thomas has racked up 382 yards (38.2 per game) on 77 carries with three touchdowns.
- Tre Turner's team-leading 631 receiving yards (63.1 yards per game) have come on 35 receptions with two touchdowns.
- Tayvion Robinson has put together a 445-yard season so far (44.5 receiving yards per game) with four touchdowns, reeling in 39 passes.
- Kaleb Smith's 18 catches have netted him 243 yards (24.3 ypg) and one touchdown.
Miami Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/30/2021
Pittsburgh
W 38-34
Away
11/6/2021
Georgia Tech
W 33-30
Home
11/13/2021
Florida State
L 31-28
Away
11/20/2021
Virginia Tech
-
Home
11/27/2021
Duke
-
Away
Virginia Tech Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/30/2021
Georgia Tech
W 26-17
Away
11/5/2021
Boston College
L 17-3
Away
11/13/2021
Duke
W 48-17
Home
11/20/2021
Miami
-
Away
11/27/2021
Virginia
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
November
20
2021
Virginia Tech at Miami
TV CHANNEL: ACCN
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)