How to Watch Virginia Tech Spring Game: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Virginia Tech is splitting up its roster for its spring game on Saturday. Here's how to catch the college football action.

Last season, Virginia Tech finished the season 6-7 overall and 4-4 in conference play after beginning the season ranked in the Top 25 with a lot of hope. That was the Hokies' second straight season finishing under .500 for the season and the third season in four years. New head coach Brent Pry is taking over the Hokies after nearly 30 years of coaching experience, including, most recently, with Penn State as defensive coordinator.

How to Watch Virginia Tech Spring Game today:

Game Date: April 16, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network (Local)

Watch Virginia Tech Spring Game online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The players, coaches and fans are getting hyped for the Hokies spring game this year with the team splitting itself into two squads:

The spring game format is a little different than a traditional game. The first half will have two 12-minute quarters with a traditional in-game clock and stoppages, but after a 10-minute halftime, the second half will have two 12-minute quarters with a running clock.

Weather will potentially impact the game and how it is played, but as of now, this is the format and schedule.

The team will be split into two teams, the maroon team and the white team.

This year's recruiting class brings in 11 freshmen with Gunner Givens (DL), Cam Johnson (CB) and Benji Gosnell (TE) coming in as five-star recruits per 24/7 sports.

Coach Pry comes in with a defensive reputation from the Nittany Lions finishing in the Top 10 in points allowed, sacks and rushing yards per game in 2019 with future NFL star Micah Parsons (Cowboys) and second-round pick Yetur Gross-Matos (Panthers).

Regional restrictions may apply.

