Boston College looks to snap its four-game losing streak when it hosts Virginia Tech on Friday night in this prime-time college football showdown.

Virginia Tech and Boston College meet in a battle of 4-4 teams Friday night. The Hokies and Eagles both got off to hot starts to the college football season but have struggled over their last four games.

How to Watch Virginia Tech at Boston College Today:

Game Date: Nov. 5, 2021

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Virginia Tech snapped a three-game losing streak Saturday with a 26–17 win at Georgia Tech. The Hokies used a 20–7 halftime lead to propel them to their fourth win of the year.

The win evened the Hokies' record as they head into a Friday night road game at Boston College.

The Eagles will look to win their first game in over a month as they have dropped their last four. Boston College won its first four games but has struggled since then.

The Eagles nearly upset Clemson but fell 19–13 game on Oct. 2 and since then haven't been able to recover.

On Friday night, they have the chance to get back in the win column and snap their long losing streak in a game both teams desperately need.

