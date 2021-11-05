Skip to main content
    • November 5, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Virginia Tech Hokies at Boston College Eagles: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Boston College looks to snap its four-game losing streak when it hosts Virginia Tech on Friday night in this prime-time college football showdown.
    Author:

    Virginia Tech and Boston College meet in a battle of 4-4 teams Friday night. The Hokies and Eagles both got off to hot starts to the college football season but have struggled over their last four games.

    How to Watch Virginia Tech at Boston College Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 5, 2021

    Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPN2

    Live stream the Virginia Tech at Boston College game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Virginia Tech snapped a three-game losing streak Saturday with a 26–17 win at Georgia Tech. The Hokies used a 20–7 halftime lead to propel them to their fourth win of the year.

    The win evened the Hokies' record as they head into a Friday night road game at Boston College.

    The Eagles will look to win their first game in over a month as they have dropped their last four. Boston College won its first four games but has struggled since then.

    The Eagles nearly upset Clemson but fell 19–13 game on Oct. 2 and since then haven't been able to recover.

    On Friday night, they have the chance to get back in the win column and snap their long losing streak in a game both teams desperately need.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    5
    2021

    Virginia Tech Hokies at Boston College Eagles

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN2
    Time
    7:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    HSFB Fans
    High School Football

    How to Watch Pierce County at Appling County

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17061821
    NBA

    How to Watch Cavaliers at Raptors

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17087599
    NBA

    How to Watch Knicks at Bucks

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17060985
    College Football

    How to Watch Virginia Tech at Boston College

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_15866709 (1)
    College Hockey

    How to Watch Michigan State at Michigan in Men's College Hockey

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_15866718 (1)
    College Hockey

    How to Watch Holy Cross at Notre Dame in Men's College Hockey

    1 minute ago
    Oct 30, 2021; Syracuse, New York, USA; Boston College Eagles running back Travis Levy (23) tries to escape Syracuse Orange defensive back Neil Nunn (15) in the third quarter at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Boston College vs. Virginia Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/5/2021

    1 minute ago
    Oct 16, 2021; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies running back Raheem Blackshear (5) blocks Pittsburgh Panthers defensive lineman Calijah Kancey (8) as Hokies quarterback Braxton Burmeister (3) throws a pass during the second half at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Virginia Tech vs. Boston College: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/5/2021

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17087667
    NBA

    How to Watch Spurs at Magic

    31 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy