How to Watch Virginia Tech vs. Georgia Tech

One of the ACC's newest rivalries gets its 18th edition on Saturday when Virginia Tech visits Georgia Tech for a game that has come be known as the Battle of the Techs or, for 80's video game fans, the TechMo Bowl.

Virginia Tech leads the series 10-7 all-time; although Georgia Tech has won four of the last six meetings.

How to Watch Virginia Teach vs. Georgia Tech today:

Game Date: Oct. 30, 2021

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: NESN Plus

The two teams last met in 2019 in a game that saw the Hokies roll over the Yellow Jackets 45-0 in Atlanta. This year's meeting will be another home game for the Yellow Jackets.

Virginia Tech enters this game 3-4 on the season and 1-2 in ACC play. This will be just the Hokies' second true road game of the year.

Georgia Tech is also 3-4 and 2-3 in the conference. The Yellow Jackets are two weeks removed from a 31-27 win over Duke and fell in a shootout against Virginia last week, 48-40.

That game saw Geoff Collins's squad accumulate 270 yards on the ground, with redshirt freshman running back Jahmyr Gibbs picking up a career-high 132 yards on just 13 carries.

The kickoff this Saturday is set for noon.

