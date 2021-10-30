How to Watch Virginia Tech vs. Georgia Tech

Skip to main content
    How to Watch Virginia Tech Hokies vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Saturday will be the 18th all-time playing of the rivalry known as the TechMo Bowl, or Battle of the Techs, as Virginia Tech hosts Georgia Tech in an ACC Coastal matchup.
    Author:

    One of the ACC's newest rivalries gets its 18th edition on Saturday when Virginia Tech visits Georgia Tech for a game that has come be known as the Battle of the Techs or, for 80's video game fans, the TechMo Bowl. 

    Virginia Tech leads the series 10-7 all-time; although Georgia Tech has won four of the last six meetings.

    How to Watch Virginia Teach vs. Georgia Tech today:

    Game Date: Oct. 30, 2021

    Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

    TV: NESN Plus

    Live Stream Virginia Tech Hokies vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The two teams last met in 2019 in a game that saw the Hokies roll over the Yellow Jackets 45-0 in Atlanta. This year's meeting will be another home game for the Yellow Jackets.

    Virginia Tech enters this game 3-4 on the season and 1-2 in ACC play. This will be just the Hokies' second true road game of the year.

    Georgia Tech is also 3-4 and 2-3 in the conference. The Yellow Jackets are two weeks removed from a 31-27 win over Duke and fell in a shootout against Virginia last week, 48-40. 

    That game saw Geoff Collins's squad accumulate 270 yards on the ground, with redshirt freshman running back Jahmyr Gibbs picking up a career-high 132 yards on just 13 carries.

    The kickoff this Saturday is set for noon. 

    Regional restrictions may apply.

