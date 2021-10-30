How to Watch Virginia Tech vs. Georgia Tech

How to Watch Virginia Tech Hokies vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
One of the ACC's newest rivalries gets its 18th edition on Saturday when Virginia Tech visits Georgia Tech for a game that has come be known as the Battle of the Techs or, for 80's video game fans, the TechMo Bowl.
Virginia Tech leads the series 10-7 all-time; although Georgia Tech has won four of the last six meetings.
How to Watch Virginia Teach vs. Georgia Tech today:
Game Date: Oct. 30, 2021
Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET
TV: NESN Plus
Live Stream Virginia Tech Hokies vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
The two teams last met in 2019 in a game that saw the Hokies roll over the Yellow Jackets 45-0 in Atlanta. This year's meeting will be another home game for the Yellow Jackets.
Virginia Tech enters this game 3-4 on the season and 1-2 in ACC play. This will be just the Hokies' second true road game of the year.
Georgia Tech is also 3-4 and 2-3 in the conference. The Yellow Jackets are two weeks removed from a 31-27 win over Duke and fell in a shootout against Virginia last week, 48-40.
That game saw Geoff Collins's squad accumulate 270 yards on the ground, with redshirt freshman running back Jahmyr Gibbs picking up a career-high 132 yards on just 13 carries.
The kickoff this Saturday is set for noon.
Regional restrictions may apply.