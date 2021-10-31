BYU returns home for the first time in almost a month to host a Virginia team that has won four straight games.

BYU started the season winning its first five games. The Cougars then dropped back-to-back games against Boise State and Baylor before getting back into the win column last week against a red-hot Washington State team.

This week, they face another tough opponent in Virginia, with the Cavaliers coming into town riding a four-game winning streak.

How to Watch Virginia vs. BYU Today:

Game Date: Oct. 30, 2021

Game Time: 10:15 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN 2

Live Stream Virginia vs. BYU on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In order to stabilize things last week, BYU turned to sophomore running back Tyler Allgeier, who ranks 15th in the nation this year with 861 rushing yards through eight games. He's also tied for sixth with 11 rushing touchdowns. He ran for 191 yards and two scores last week against Washington State.

On the other side, Virginia brings in an offensive unit that can put up points in a hurry. It has scored at least 30 points in seven of its eight games this season.

Virginia's offense is led by junior quarterback and breakout star Brennan Armstrong. Behind Armstrong, the Cavaliers have the fourth-ranked offense in college football (539.9 yards per game). He's thrown for more yards this season than anybody in college football at 3,220 through eight games.

His 23 passing touchdowns rank fifth. Last week against Georgia Tech, he threw for 396 yards and four scores, adding 12 carries for 99 yards and another two touchdowns on the ground.

Regional restrictions may apply.