How to Watch Vrbo Citrus Bowl Iowa vs. Kentucky

In the Vrbo Citrus Bowl, Big Ten West winner No. 17 Iowa faces a 25th ranked Kentucky team that won three straight games to close the season.

No. 17 Iowa meets No. 25 Kentucky in the Vrbo Citrus Bowl on New Years Day. This should be a low-scoring game with each team featuring a top-tier defense. The Hawkeyes have allowed 19.2 points per game this year, the 13th fewest in the nation. Playing in the SEC, Kentucky has allowed 22.1 points per game which ranks 32nd.

How to Watch the Vrbo Citrus Bowl:

Game Date: Jan. 1, 2021

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Iowa comes into this game with a 10-3 record on the season. Its 7-2 mark in Big Ten play saw it finish atop the Big Ten West. The Hawkeyes closed the regular season on a four-game winning streak before falling to No. 2 Michigan in the conference championship game.

Kentucky also finished just behind a College Football Playoff-bound team. The Wildcats were 9-3 this year, good for second place in the SEC East behind No. 3 Georgia. They've won their last three games, including a 52-21 victory over in-state rival Louisville in the regular season finale.

This game features two of the top offensive lineman prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft. Iowa's Tyler Linderbaum won the Rimington Trophy as the top center in the country, and could be a top 10 pick. Kentucky's Darin Kinnard is also expected to be a first round pick in a deep tackle class.

