Skip to main content
    • November 13, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Wagner Seahawks vs. Sacred Heart Pioneers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    The sun sets over the Fulton sideline during a game between Austin-East and Fulton in Knoxville, Tenn. on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. Kns Austin East Fulton Football

    The sun sets over the Fulton sideline during a game between Austin-East and Fulton in Knoxville, Tenn. on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. Kns Austin East Fulton Football

    The Sacred Heart Pioneers (6-3, 0-0 NEC) have home advantage in a NEC battle versus the Wagner Seahawks (0-9, 0-0 NEC) at Campus Field on Saturday, November 13, 2021. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Sacred Heart vs. Wagner

    Sacred Heart and Wagner Stats

    • The Pioneers average 17.8 points per game, 21.4 fewer than the Seahawks surrender per matchup (39.2).
    • The Pioneers have turned the ball over zero times this season, two fewer than the Seahawks have forced (2).
    • The Pioneers have allowed 15.6 points per game this year, about the same amount as the 15.7 the Seahawks have scored.
    • The Seahawks have turned the ball over one more time (1 total) than the Pioneers have forced a turnover (0) this season.

    Sacred Heart Players to Watch

    • Marquez McCray has thrown for 1,393 yards (154.8 ypg) to lead Sacred Heart, completing 59.7% of his passes and recording six touchdown passes and six interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 120 rushing yards (13.3 ypg) on 85 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
    • Malik Grant's team-high 1,158 rushing yards (128.7 per game) have come on 203 carries, with seven touchdowns this year.
    • This season Julius Chestnut has rushed for 256 yards (28.4 per game) on 46 carries with one touchdown.
    • Naseim Brantley's 384 receiving yards (42.7 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's totaled 22 receptions and two touchdowns.
    • Robert Dinota has grabbed 30 passes for 312 yards (34.7 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.
    • Kenneth Womack has hauled in 24 receptions for 279 yards (31.0 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

    Wagner Players to Watch

    • Jaalon Frazier has thrown for 624 yards (69.3 ypg) to lead Wagner, completing 57.6% of his passes and collecting three touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 101 rushing yards (11.2 ypg) on 61 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
    • Rickey Spruill's team-high 387 rushing yards (43.0 per game) have come on 83 carries, with three touchdowns this year.
    • This season Guenson Alexis has rushed for 221 yards (24.6 per game) on 78 carries with four touchdowns.
    • Naiem Simmons' 271 receiving yards (30.1 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's collected 22 receptions and one touchdown.
    • Jeremiah Lorick has put up a 203-yard season so far (22.6 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, reeling in 17 passes.
    • Todd Simmons' nine grabs are good enough for 130 yards (14.4 ypg) and one touchdown.

    Sacred Heart Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/16/2021

    Cent. Conn. St.

    W 27-17

    Home

    10/23/2021

    Duquesne

    W 31-13

    Home

    11/6/2021

    Saint Francis (PA)

    W 14-13

    Away

    11/13/2021

    Wagner

    -

    Home

    11/20/2021

    LIU Post

    -

    Away

    Wagner Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/23/2021

    Bryant

    L 31-10

    Home

    10/30/2021

    LIU Post

    L 28-14

    Away

    11/6/2021

    Merrimack

    L 35-26

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Sacred Heart

    -

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Duquesne

    -

    Home

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    13
    2021

    Wagner at Sacred Heart

    TV CHANNEL: SportsNet NY
    Time
    12:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Oct 5, 2019; Dallas, TX, USA; SMU Mustangs running back Xavier Jones (5) runs the ball to the outside during the first quarter against Tulsa Golden Hurricanes at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Timothy Flores-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch UCF at SMU

    4 minutes ago
    USATSI_14672166
    IMSA Weathertech Championship Race

    How to Watch Motul Petit Le Mans

    4 minutes ago
    Oct 9, 2021; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions running back Noah Cain (21) runs for a 2 yard touchdown during the first quarter against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch Michigan at Penn State

    4 minutes ago
    Dec 12, 2020; Pasadena, California, USA; A general view of the Rose Bowl goal posts during an NCAA football game between the Southern California Trojans and the UCLA Bruins. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch Wagner at Sacred Heart

    4 minutes ago
    USATSI_17137514
    College Football

    How to Watch UConn Huskies at Clemson Tigers

    4 minutes ago
    USATSI_17011560
    College Football

    How to Watch Maine at Massachusetts

    4 minutes ago
    USATSI_17111854
    College Football

    How to Watch New Mexico State vs. Alabama

    4 minutes ago
    Nov 6, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) drops back to pass against the LSU Tigers during the second half at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    New Mexico State vs. Alabama: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/13/2021

    4 minutes ago
    Nov 6, 2021; College Station, Texas, USA; Auburn Tigers running back Tank Bigsby (4) is tackled by Texas A&amp;M Aggies linebacker Aaron Hansford (1) in the first quarter at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Mississippi State vs. Auburn: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/13/2021

    4 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy