How to Watch Wagner Seahawks vs. Sacred Heart Pioneers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Sacred Heart Pioneers (6-3, 0-0 NEC) have home advantage in a NEC battle versus the Wagner Seahawks (0-9, 0-0 NEC) at Campus Field on Saturday, November 13, 2021. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Sacred Heart vs. Wagner
- Game Day: Saturday, November 13, 2021
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet NY
- Stadium: Campus Field
- Stadium: Campus Field
Sacred Heart and Wagner Stats
- The Pioneers average 17.8 points per game, 21.4 fewer than the Seahawks surrender per matchup (39.2).
- The Pioneers have turned the ball over zero times this season, two fewer than the Seahawks have forced (2).
- The Pioneers have allowed 15.6 points per game this year, about the same amount as the 15.7 the Seahawks have scored.
- The Seahawks have turned the ball over one more time (1 total) than the Pioneers have forced a turnover (0) this season.
Sacred Heart Players to Watch
- Marquez McCray has thrown for 1,393 yards (154.8 ypg) to lead Sacred Heart, completing 59.7% of his passes and recording six touchdown passes and six interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 120 rushing yards (13.3 ypg) on 85 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
- Malik Grant's team-high 1,158 rushing yards (128.7 per game) have come on 203 carries, with seven touchdowns this year.
- This season Julius Chestnut has rushed for 256 yards (28.4 per game) on 46 carries with one touchdown.
- Naseim Brantley's 384 receiving yards (42.7 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's totaled 22 receptions and two touchdowns.
- Robert Dinota has grabbed 30 passes for 312 yards (34.7 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.
- Kenneth Womack has hauled in 24 receptions for 279 yards (31.0 ypg) and one touchdown this season.
Wagner Players to Watch
- Jaalon Frazier has thrown for 624 yards (69.3 ypg) to lead Wagner, completing 57.6% of his passes and collecting three touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 101 rushing yards (11.2 ypg) on 61 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
- Rickey Spruill's team-high 387 rushing yards (43.0 per game) have come on 83 carries, with three touchdowns this year.
- This season Guenson Alexis has rushed for 221 yards (24.6 per game) on 78 carries with four touchdowns.
- Naiem Simmons' 271 receiving yards (30.1 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's collected 22 receptions and one touchdown.
- Jeremiah Lorick has put up a 203-yard season so far (22.6 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, reeling in 17 passes.
- Todd Simmons' nine grabs are good enough for 130 yards (14.4 ypg) and one touchdown.
Sacred Heart Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/16/2021
Cent. Conn. St.
W 27-17
Home
10/23/2021
Duquesne
W 31-13
Home
11/6/2021
Saint Francis (PA)
W 14-13
Away
11/13/2021
Wagner
-
Home
11/20/2021
LIU Post
-
Away
Wagner Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/23/2021
Bryant
L 31-10
Home
10/30/2021
LIU Post
L 28-14
Away
11/6/2021
Merrimack
L 35-26
Home
11/13/2021
Sacred Heart
-
Away
11/20/2021
Duquesne
-
Home
