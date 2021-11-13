Skip to main content
    • November 13, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Wagner Seahawks at Sacred Heart Pioneers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Wagner looks to pick up its first win of the year when it travels to Sacred Heart on Saturday afternoon.
    Author:

    It has been a tough year for Wagner as the team has yet to win a game this season. The Seahawks have been close to picking up that elusive victory, as three of their losses have been by fewer than 10 points, including a tough 33-27 overtime loss to Delaware State earlier this season.

    How to Watch Wagner at Sacred Heart Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 13, 2021

    Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

    TV: SportsNet NY

    Live stream the Wagner at Sacred Heart game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Last week was another close one for Wagner, as it lost to Merrimack 35-26. The Seahawks cut the lead to 28-26 but threw a pick-six on their next drive that thwarted their comeback attempt.

    Saturday, Wagner goes on the road for the last time this year to take on a Sacred Heart team that has won four in a row.

    The winning streak for the Pioneers has them  4-1 in the NEC and in first place. Last week, they barely snuck by Saint Francis (PA) 14-13 to stay in first place.

    Saturday, the Pioneers are big favorites but need to avoid a letdown after the big win last weekend.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    13
    2021

    Wagner Seahawks at Sacred Heart Pioneers

    TV CHANNEL: SportsNet NY
    Time
    12:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Oct 5, 2019; Dallas, TX, USA; SMU Mustangs running back Xavier Jones (5) runs the ball to the outside during the first quarter against Tulsa Golden Hurricanes at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Timothy Flores-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch UCF at SMU

    15 minutes ago
    USATSI_14672166
    IMSA Weathertech Championship Race

    How to Watch Motul Petit Le Mans

    15 minutes ago
    Oct 9, 2021; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions running back Noah Cain (21) runs for a 2 yard touchdown during the first quarter against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch Michigan at Penn State

    15 minutes ago
    USATSI_17137514
    College Football

    How to Watch UConn Huskies at Clemson Tigers

    15 minutes ago
    USATSI_17011560
    College Football

    How to Watch Maine at Massachusetts

    15 minutes ago
    Dec 12, 2020; Pasadena, California, USA; A general view of the Rose Bowl goal posts during an NCAA football game between the Southern California Trojans and the UCLA Bruins. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch Wagner at Sacred Heart

    15 minutes ago
    USATSI_17111854
    College Football

    How to Watch New Mexico State vs. Alabama

    15 minutes ago
    Oct 30, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers wide receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton (0) celebrates with West Virginia Mountaineers running back Leddie Brown (4) after catching a pass for a touchdown during the third quarter against the Iowa State Cyclones at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    West Virginia vs. Kansas State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/13/2021

    15 minutes ago
    Nov 6, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) drops back to pass against the LSU Tigers during the second half at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    New Mexico State vs. Alabama: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/13/2021

    15 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy