Wagner looks to pick up its first win of the year when it travels to Sacred Heart on Saturday afternoon.

It has been a tough year for Wagner as the team has yet to win a game this season. The Seahawks have been close to picking up that elusive victory, as three of their losses have been by fewer than 10 points, including a tough 33-27 overtime loss to Delaware State earlier this season.

How to Watch Wagner at Sacred Heart Today:

Game Date: Nov. 13, 2021

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: SportsNet NY

Live stream the Wagner at Sacred Heart game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Last week was another close one for Wagner, as it lost to Merrimack 35-26. The Seahawks cut the lead to 28-26 but threw a pick-six on their next drive that thwarted their comeback attempt.

Saturday, Wagner goes on the road for the last time this year to take on a Sacred Heart team that has won four in a row.

The winning streak for the Pioneers has them 4-1 in the NEC and in first place. Last week, they barely snuck by Saint Francis (PA) 14-13 to stay in first place.

Saturday, the Pioneers are big favorites but need to avoid a letdown after the big win last weekend.

Regional restrictions may apply.