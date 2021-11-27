Skip to main content
    • November 27, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Wake Forest Demon Deacons vs. Boston College Eagles: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 13, 2021; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons quarterback Sam Hartman (10) is hit as he throws a pass against the North Carolina State Wolfpack during the first half at Truist Field. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 13, 2021; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons quarterback Sam Hartman (10) is hit as he throws a pass against the North Carolina State Wolfpack during the first half at Truist Field. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 21 Wake Forest Demon Deacons (9-2, 0-0 ACC) and Boston College Eagles (6-5, 0-0 ACC) will face each other on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at Alumni Stadium, in a battle of ACC foes. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Boston College vs. Wake Forest

    Wake Forest and Boston College Stats

    • The Demon Deacons score 22.6 more points per game (43.1) than the Eagles give up (20.5).
    • The Demon Deacons have 15 giveaways this season, while the Eagles have 16 takeaways .
    • The Eagles have averaged 4.8 fewer points per game this season (26.0) than the Demon Deacons have allowed (30.8).
    • The Eagles have turned the ball over 14 times, 10 fewer times than the Demon Deacons have forced turnovers (24).

    Wake Forest Players to Watch

    • Sam Hartman leads Wake Forest with 3,469 passing yards (315.4 ypg) on 234-of-390 passing with 31 touchdowns compared to nine interceptions this season. He also adds 292 rushing yards (26.5 ypg) on 89 carries while scoring nine touchdowns on the ground.
    • Christian Beal-Smith has carried the ball 107 times for a team-high 533 yards (48.5 per game), with seven touchdowns this year.
    • This season Justice Ellison has racked up 94 carries for 477 yards (43.4 per game) and six touchdowns.
    • A.T. Perry's team-high 1,031 receiving yards (93.7 yards per game) have come on 52 receptions with 11 touchdowns.
    • Jaquarii Roberson has caught 57 passes for 953 yards (86.6 yards per game) and eight touchdowns this year.
    • Taylor Morin's 32 grabs have turned into 458 yards (41.6 ypg) and four touchdowns.

    Boston College Players to Watch

    • Dennis Grosel has 1,191 passing yards (108.3 ypg) to lead Boston College, completing 57.4% of his passes and throwing six touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season.
    • Pat Garwo III's team-high 981 rushing yards (89.2 per game) have come on 193 carries, with seven touchdowns this year.
    • This season Alec Sinkfield has rushed for 311 yards (28.3 per game) on 80 carries with two touchdowns.
    • Zay Flowers' 745 receiving yards (67.7 yards per game) lead the team. He has 43 receptions with five touchdowns.
    • Trae Barry has put up a 347-yard season so far (31.5 receiving yards per game) with three touchdowns, reeling in 20 passes.
    • Jaelen Gill's 24 catches this season have resulted in 269 yards (24.5 ypg) and one touchdown.

    Wake Forest Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/6/2021

    North Carolina

    L 58-55

    Away

    11/13/2021

    NC State

    W 45-42

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Clemson

    L 48-27

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Boston College

    -

    Away

    Boston College Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/5/2021

    Virginia Tech

    W 17-3

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Georgia Tech

    W 41-30

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Florida State

    L 26-23

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Wake Forest

    -

    Home

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    27
    2021

    Wake Forest at Boston College

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    12:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Nov 20, 2021; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback Blake Shapen (12) passes the ball during the third quarter against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch Texas Tech at Baylor

    55 seconds ago
    USATSI_17227654
    College Football

    How to Watch Ohio State at Michigan

    55 seconds ago
    USATSI_13734829
    College Football

    How to Watch Florida State at Florida

    55 seconds ago
    USATSI_17201966
    College Football

    How to Watch Georgia at Georgia Tech

    55 seconds ago
    Oct 30, 2021; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini defensive back Sydney Brown (30) and teammate Devon Witherspoon (31) team up to tackle Rutgers Scarlet Knights quarterback Noah Vedral (0) in the second half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch Maryland at Rutgers

    55 seconds ago
    USATSI_17196765
    College Football

    How to Watch Houston at Connecticut

    55 seconds ago
    Nov 6, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Navy Midshipmen quarterback Xavier Arline (7) hands off to Navy Midshipmen running back Isaac Ruoss (32) in the third quarter against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch Navy at Temple

    55 seconds ago
    Nov 23, 2021; Newark, NJ, USA; Virginia Cavaliers forward Kadin Shedrick (21) shoots the ball over Providence Friars forward Noah Horchler (14) during the second half at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Providence vs. Saint Peter's: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/27/2021

    55 seconds ago
    Nov 13, 2021; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Aaron Young (4) and Indiana Hoosiers defensive back Marcelino McCrary-Ball (9) look at a pass that was overthrown during the second half at Memorial Stadium. The Scarlet Knights won 38-3. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Maryland vs. Rutgers: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/27/2021

    55 seconds ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy