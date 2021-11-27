Nov 13, 2021; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons quarterback Sam Hartman (10) is hit as he throws a pass against the North Carolina State Wolfpack during the first half at Truist Field. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 21 Wake Forest Demon Deacons (9-2, 0-0 ACC) and Boston College Eagles (6-5, 0-0 ACC) will face each other on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at Alumni Stadium, in a battle of ACC foes. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Boston College vs. Wake Forest

Game Day: Saturday, November 27, 2021

Saturday, November 27, 2021 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Alumni Stadium

Alumni Stadium

Wake Forest and Boston College Stats

The Demon Deacons score 22.6 more points per game (43.1) than the Eagles give up (20.5).

The Demon Deacons have 15 giveaways this season, while the Eagles have 16 takeaways .

The Eagles have averaged 4.8 fewer points per game this season (26.0) than the Demon Deacons have allowed (30.8).

The Eagles have turned the ball over 14 times, 10 fewer times than the Demon Deacons have forced turnovers (24).

Wake Forest Players to Watch

Sam Hartman leads Wake Forest with 3,469 passing yards (315.4 ypg) on 234-of-390 passing with 31 touchdowns compared to nine interceptions this season. He also adds 292 rushing yards (26.5 ypg) on 89 carries while scoring nine touchdowns on the ground.

Christian Beal-Smith has carried the ball 107 times for a team-high 533 yards (48.5 per game), with seven touchdowns this year.

This season Justice Ellison has racked up 94 carries for 477 yards (43.4 per game) and six touchdowns.

A.T. Perry's team-high 1,031 receiving yards (93.7 yards per game) have come on 52 receptions with 11 touchdowns.

Jaquarii Roberson has caught 57 passes for 953 yards (86.6 yards per game) and eight touchdowns this year.

Taylor Morin's 32 grabs have turned into 458 yards (41.6 ypg) and four touchdowns.

Boston College Players to Watch

Dennis Grosel has 1,191 passing yards (108.3 ypg) to lead Boston College, completing 57.4% of his passes and throwing six touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season.

Pat Garwo III's team-high 981 rushing yards (89.2 per game) have come on 193 carries, with seven touchdowns this year.

This season Alec Sinkfield has rushed for 311 yards (28.3 per game) on 80 carries with two touchdowns.

Zay Flowers' 745 receiving yards (67.7 yards per game) lead the team. He has 43 receptions with five touchdowns.

Trae Barry has put up a 347-yard season so far (31.5 receiving yards per game) with three touchdowns, reeling in 20 passes.

Jaelen Gill's 24 catches this season have resulted in 269 yards (24.5 ypg) and one touchdown.

Wake Forest Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/6/2021 North Carolina L 58-55 Away 11/13/2021 NC State W 45-42 Home 11/20/2021 Clemson L 48-27 Away 11/27/2021 Boston College - Away

Boston College Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/5/2021 Virginia Tech W 17-3 Home 11/13/2021 Georgia Tech W 41-30 Away 11/20/2021 Florida State L 26-23 Home 11/27/2021 Wake Forest - Home

