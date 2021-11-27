Publish date:
How to Watch Wake Forest Demon Deacons vs. Boston College Eagles: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 21 Wake Forest Demon Deacons (9-2, 0-0 ACC) and Boston College Eagles (6-5, 0-0 ACC) will face each other on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at Alumni Stadium, in a battle of ACC foes. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Boston College vs. Wake Forest
- Game Day: Saturday, November 27, 2021
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Stadium: Alumni Stadium
- Stadium: Alumni Stadium
Wake Forest and Boston College Stats
- The Demon Deacons score 22.6 more points per game (43.1) than the Eagles give up (20.5).
- The Demon Deacons have 15 giveaways this season, while the Eagles have 16 takeaways .
- The Eagles have averaged 4.8 fewer points per game this season (26.0) than the Demon Deacons have allowed (30.8).
- The Eagles have turned the ball over 14 times, 10 fewer times than the Demon Deacons have forced turnovers (24).
Wake Forest Players to Watch
- Sam Hartman leads Wake Forest with 3,469 passing yards (315.4 ypg) on 234-of-390 passing with 31 touchdowns compared to nine interceptions this season. He also adds 292 rushing yards (26.5 ypg) on 89 carries while scoring nine touchdowns on the ground.
- Christian Beal-Smith has carried the ball 107 times for a team-high 533 yards (48.5 per game), with seven touchdowns this year.
- This season Justice Ellison has racked up 94 carries for 477 yards (43.4 per game) and six touchdowns.
- A.T. Perry's team-high 1,031 receiving yards (93.7 yards per game) have come on 52 receptions with 11 touchdowns.
- Jaquarii Roberson has caught 57 passes for 953 yards (86.6 yards per game) and eight touchdowns this year.
- Taylor Morin's 32 grabs have turned into 458 yards (41.6 ypg) and four touchdowns.
Boston College Players to Watch
- Dennis Grosel has 1,191 passing yards (108.3 ypg) to lead Boston College, completing 57.4% of his passes and throwing six touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season.
- Pat Garwo III's team-high 981 rushing yards (89.2 per game) have come on 193 carries, with seven touchdowns this year.
- This season Alec Sinkfield has rushed for 311 yards (28.3 per game) on 80 carries with two touchdowns.
- Zay Flowers' 745 receiving yards (67.7 yards per game) lead the team. He has 43 receptions with five touchdowns.
- Trae Barry has put up a 347-yard season so far (31.5 receiving yards per game) with three touchdowns, reeling in 20 passes.
- Jaelen Gill's 24 catches this season have resulted in 269 yards (24.5 ypg) and one touchdown.
Wake Forest Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/6/2021
North Carolina
L 58-55
Away
11/13/2021
NC State
W 45-42
Home
11/20/2021
Clemson
L 48-27
Away
11/27/2021
Boston College
-
Away
Boston College Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/5/2021
Virginia Tech
W 17-3
Home
11/13/2021
Georgia Tech
W 41-30
Away
11/20/2021
Florida State
L 26-23
Home
11/27/2021
Wake Forest
-
Home
