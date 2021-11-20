Nov 13, 2021; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers quarterback Hunter Helms (18) looks to throw against the Connecticut Huskies during the third quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports

The Clemson Tigers (7-3, 0-0 ACC) and No. 13 Wake Forest Demon Deacons (9-1, 0-0 ACC) will meet on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at Memorial Stadium, in a clash of ACC rivals. Look below for more important details, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Clemson vs. Wake Forest

Game Day: Saturday, November 20, 2021

Saturday, November 20, 2021 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Memorial Stadium

Memorial Stadium

Clemson and Wake Forest Stats

The Tigers score 24.4 points per game, 4.7 fewer than the Demon Deacons surrender per outing (29.1).

The Tigers have turned the ball over 14 times this season, seven fewer than the Demon Deacons have forced (21).

The Demon Deacons, on average, are scoring 29.4 more points per game this year (44.7) than the Tigers are allowing (15.3).

The Demon Deacons have 12 giveaways this season, while the Tigers have 13 takeaways .

Clemson Players to Watch

D.J. Uiagalelei leads Clemson with 1,752 passing yards (175.2 ypg) on 167-of-304 passing with eight touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season. He also adds 241 rushing yards (24.1 ypg) on 85 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Will Shipley, has carried the ball 93 times for 438 yards (43.8 per game), with seven touchdowns this year.

This season Kobe Pace has rushed for 341 yards (34.1 per game) on 62 carries with three touchdowns.

Justyn Ross' 524 receiving yards (52.4 yards per game) lead the team. He has 47 receptions with three touchdowns.

Joseph Ngata has racked up 438 receiving yards (43.8 yards per game) and one touchdown, hauling in 23 passes this year.

Beaux Collins' 22 grabs have yielded 241 yards (24.1 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Wake Forest Players to Watch

Sam Hartman has thrown for 3,157 yards (315.7 ypg) to lead Wake Forest, completing 59.7% of his passes and tossing 30 touchdown passes and eight interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 329 rushing yards (32.9 ypg) on 75 carries with nine rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Christian Beal-Smith, has carried the ball 107 times for 533 yards (53.3 per game), with seven touchdowns this year.

This season Justice Ellison has piled up 94 carries for 477 yards (47.7 per game) and six touchdowns.

A.T. Perry's team-high 918 receiving yards (91.8 yards per game) have come on 47 receptions with 11 touchdowns.

Jaquarii Roberson has put together an 860-yard season so far (86.0 receiving yards per game) with eight touchdowns, hauling in 51 passes.

Taylor Morin's 28 catches this season have resulted in 415 yards (41.5 ypg) and four touchdowns.

Clemson Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/30/2021 Florida State W 30-20 Home 11/6/2021 Louisville W 30-24 Away 11/13/2021 UConn W 44-7 Home 11/20/2021 Wake Forest - Home 11/27/2021 South Carolina - Away

Wake Forest Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/30/2021 Duke W 45-7 Home 11/6/2021 North Carolina L 58-55 Away 11/13/2021 NC State W 45-42 Home 11/20/2021 Clemson - Away 11/27/2021 Boston College - Away

