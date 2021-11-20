Skip to main content
    • November 20, 2021
    How to Watch Wake Forest Demon Deacons vs. Clemson Tigers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 13, 2021; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers quarterback Hunter Helms (18) looks to throw against the Connecticut Huskies during the third quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports

    The Clemson Tigers (7-3, 0-0 ACC) and No. 13 Wake Forest Demon Deacons (9-1, 0-0 ACC) will meet on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at Memorial Stadium, in a clash of ACC rivals. Look below for more important details, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Clemson vs. Wake Forest

    Clemson and Wake Forest Stats

    • The Tigers score 24.4 points per game, 4.7 fewer than the Demon Deacons surrender per outing (29.1).
    • The Tigers have turned the ball over 14 times this season, seven fewer than the Demon Deacons have forced (21).
    • The Demon Deacons, on average, are scoring 29.4 more points per game this year (44.7) than the Tigers are allowing (15.3).
    • The Demon Deacons have 12 giveaways this season, while the Tigers have 13 takeaways .

    Clemson Players to Watch

    • D.J. Uiagalelei leads Clemson with 1,752 passing yards (175.2 ypg) on 167-of-304 passing with eight touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season. He also adds 241 rushing yards (24.1 ypg) on 85 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.
    • The team's top rusher, Will Shipley, has carried the ball 93 times for 438 yards (43.8 per game), with seven touchdowns this year.
    • This season Kobe Pace has rushed for 341 yards (34.1 per game) on 62 carries with three touchdowns.
    • Justyn Ross' 524 receiving yards (52.4 yards per game) lead the team. He has 47 receptions with three touchdowns.
    • Joseph Ngata has racked up 438 receiving yards (43.8 yards per game) and one touchdown, hauling in 23 passes this year.
    • Beaux Collins' 22 grabs have yielded 241 yards (24.1 ypg) and two touchdowns.

    Wake Forest Players to Watch

    • Sam Hartman has thrown for 3,157 yards (315.7 ypg) to lead Wake Forest, completing 59.7% of his passes and tossing 30 touchdown passes and eight interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 329 rushing yards (32.9 ypg) on 75 carries with nine rushing touchdowns.
    • The team's top rusher, Christian Beal-Smith, has carried the ball 107 times for 533 yards (53.3 per game), with seven touchdowns this year.
    • This season Justice Ellison has piled up 94 carries for 477 yards (47.7 per game) and six touchdowns.
    • A.T. Perry's team-high 918 receiving yards (91.8 yards per game) have come on 47 receptions with 11 touchdowns.
    • Jaquarii Roberson has put together an 860-yard season so far (86.0 receiving yards per game) with eight touchdowns, hauling in 51 passes.
    • Taylor Morin's 28 catches this season have resulted in 415 yards (41.5 ypg) and four touchdowns.

    Clemson Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/30/2021

    Florida State

    W 30-20

    Home

    11/6/2021

    Louisville

    W 30-24

    Away

    11/13/2021

    UConn

    W 44-7

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Wake Forest

    -

    Home

    11/27/2021

    South Carolina

    -

    Away

    Wake Forest Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/30/2021

    Duke

    W 45-7

    Home

    11/6/2021

    North Carolina

    L 58-55

    Away

    11/13/2021

    NC State

    W 45-42

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Clemson

    -

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Boston College

    -

    Away

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    20
    2021

    Wake Forest at Clemson

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    12:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

