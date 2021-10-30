Oct 16, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers outside linebacker Noah Taylor (7) knows down a pass by Duke Blue Devils quarterback Gunnar Holmberg (12) during the third quarter at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

ACC foes match up when the No. 13 Wake Forest Demon Deacons (7-0, 0-0 ACC) and the Duke Blue Devils (3-4, 0-0 ACC) play on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Truist Field. Keep reading below for all the details you need, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Wake Forest vs. Duke

Game Day: Saturday, October 30, 2021

Saturday, October 30, 2021 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ACCN

ACCN Stadium: Truist Field

Betting Information for Wake Forest vs. Duke

Favorite Spread Total Wake Forest -16.5 71.5

Wake Forest and Duke Stats

This year, the Demon Deacons average 11.5 more points per game (43.1) than the Blue Devils give up (31.6).

The Demon Deacons have six giveaways this season, while the Blue Devils have 10 takeaways .

The Blue Devils have put roughly the same amount of points on the board per game (27.0) as the Demon Deacons have allowed (26.3).

The Blue Devils have turned the ball over 14 times, two fewer times than the Demon Deacons have forced turnovers (16).

Wake Forest Players to Watch

Sam Hartman has thrown for 2,067 yards (295.3 ypg) to lead Wake Forest, completing 65.1% of his passes and recording 19 touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 147 rushing yards (21.0 ypg) on 44 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

Christian Beal-Smith has carried the ball 90 times for a team-high 446 yards (63.7 per game), with six touchdowns this year.

This season Justice Ellison has rushed for 321 yards (45.9 per game) on 60 carries with four touchdowns.

Jaquarii Roberson's 672 receiving yards (96.0 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's collected 39 receptions and five touchdowns.

A.T. Perry has put up a 600-yard season so far (85.7 receiving yards per game) with eight touchdowns, hauling in 29 passes.

Taylor Morin's 21 grabs have yielded 281 yards (40.1 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Duke Players to Watch

Gunnar Holmberg has 1,750 passing yards (250.0 ypg) to lead Duke, completing 70.4% of his passes and throwing six touchdown passes and six interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 183 rushing yards (26.1 ypg) on 65 carries with six rushing touchdowns.

Mataeo Durant has carried the ball 166 times for a team-high 870 yards (124.3 per game), with nine touchdowns this year. He has also caught 18 passes for 183 yards (26.1 per game) and one touchdown.

This season Jordan Waters has rushed for 186 yards (26.6 per game) on 36 carries with one touchdown.

Jake Bobo's 559 receiving yards (79.9 yards per game) lead the team. He has 49 receptions with one touchdown.

Jalon Calhoun has put up a 481-yard season so far (68.7 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, hauling in 35 passes.

