Skip to main content
    • October 30, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Wake Forest Demon Deacons vs. Duke Blue Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Oct 16, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers outside linebacker Noah Taylor (7) knows down a pass by Duke Blue Devils quarterback Gunnar Holmberg (12) during the third quarter at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

    Oct 16, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers outside linebacker Noah Taylor (7) knows down a pass by Duke Blue Devils quarterback Gunnar Holmberg (12) during the third quarter at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

    ACC foes match up when the No. 13 Wake Forest Demon Deacons (7-0, 0-0 ACC) and the Duke Blue Devils (3-4, 0-0 ACC) play on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Truist Field. Keep reading below for all the details you need, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Wake Forest vs. Duke

    Betting Information for Wake Forest vs. Duke

    Wake Forest vs Duke Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Wake Forest

    -16.5

    71.5

    Wake Forest and Duke Stats

    • This year, the Demon Deacons average 11.5 more points per game (43.1) than the Blue Devils give up (31.6).
    • The Demon Deacons have six giveaways this season, while the Blue Devils have 10 takeaways .
    • The Blue Devils have put roughly the same amount of points on the board per game (27.0) as the Demon Deacons have allowed (26.3).
    • The Blue Devils have turned the ball over 14 times, two fewer times than the Demon Deacons have forced turnovers (16).

    Wake Forest Players to Watch

    • Sam Hartman has thrown for 2,067 yards (295.3 ypg) to lead Wake Forest, completing 65.1% of his passes and recording 19 touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 147 rushing yards (21.0 ypg) on 44 carries with four rushing touchdowns.
    • Christian Beal-Smith has carried the ball 90 times for a team-high 446 yards (63.7 per game), with six touchdowns this year.
    • This season Justice Ellison has rushed for 321 yards (45.9 per game) on 60 carries with four touchdowns.
    • Jaquarii Roberson's 672 receiving yards (96.0 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's collected 39 receptions and five touchdowns.
    • A.T. Perry has put up a 600-yard season so far (85.7 receiving yards per game) with eight touchdowns, hauling in 29 passes.
    • Taylor Morin's 21 grabs have yielded 281 yards (40.1 ypg) and two touchdowns.

    Duke Players to Watch

    • Gunnar Holmberg has 1,750 passing yards (250.0 ypg) to lead Duke, completing 70.4% of his passes and throwing six touchdown passes and six interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 183 rushing yards (26.1 ypg) on 65 carries with six rushing touchdowns.
    • Mataeo Durant has carried the ball 166 times for a team-high 870 yards (124.3 per game), with nine touchdowns this year. He has also caught 18 passes for 183 yards (26.1 per game) and one touchdown.
    • This season Jordan Waters has rushed for 186 yards (26.6 per game) on 36 carries with one touchdown.
    • Jake Bobo's 559 receiving yards (79.9 yards per game) lead the team. He has 49 receptions with one touchdown.
    • Jalon Calhoun has put up a 481-yard season so far (68.7 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, hauling in 35 passes.

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    30
    2021

    Duke at Wake Forest

    TV CHANNEL: ACCN
    Time
    4:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_17046764
    NBA

    How to Watch Celtics at Wizards

    2 minutes ago
    Oct 27, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) points at Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) after their game at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Boston Celtics vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/30/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Oct 28, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) makes a move to the base as\ forward Kyle Kuzma (33) sets a pick on Atlanta Hawks forward Cam Reddish (22) during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Washington Wizards vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/30/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Soccer Ball
    Primeira Liga

    How to Watch Sporting vs. Vitória SC

    47 minutes ago
    New York Red Bulls
    MLS

    How to Watch CF Montréal at New York Red Bulls

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_16097872
    FIG Gymnastics

    How to Watch Rhythmic World Championships

    1 hour ago
    Oct 9, 2021; Syracuse, New York, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons quarterback Sam Hartman (10) reacts to his touchdown run with teammate wide receiver A.T. Perry (9) against the Syracuse Orange during the first half at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch Duke at Wake Forest

    1 hour ago
    Volleyball
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch Boise State at San Diego State in Women's College Volleyball

    1 hour ago
    Volleyball Fans
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch Gonzaga at Saint Mary's (Calif.)

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy