Nov 6, 2021; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons quarterback Sam Hartman (10) looks to pass in the fourth quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 13 Wake Forest Demon Deacons (8-1, 0-0 ACC) take on a familiar opponent when they host the No. 21 NC State Wolf Pack (7-2, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Truist Field in an ACC clash. Look below for more important details, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Wake Forest vs. NC State

Game Day: Saturday, November 13, 2021

Saturday, November 13, 2021 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ACCN

ACCN Stadium: Truist Field

Truist Field Live Stream on fuboTV

Betting Information for Wake Forest vs. NC State

Favorite Spread Total Wake Forest -2 65.5

Wake Forest and NC State Stats

The Demon Deacons rack up 44.7 points per game, 28.7 more than the Wolf Pack give up per matchup (16).

The Demon Deacons have turned the ball over nine times this season, one fewer than the Wolf Pack have forced (10).

The Wolf Pack have averaged 3.4 more points scored this season (31.1) than the Demon Deacons have allowed (27.7).

The Wolf Pack have turned the ball over seven times, 11 fewer times than the Demon Deacons have forced turnovers (18).

Wake Forest Players to Watch

Sam Hartman leads Wake Forest with 2,867 passing yards (318.6 ypg) on 187-of-300 passing with 27 touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season. He also adds 286 rushing yards (31.8 ypg) on 62 carries while scoring eight touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Christian Beal-Smith, has carried the ball 107 times for 533 yards (59.2 per game), with seven touchdowns this year.

This season Justice Ellison has piled up 421 yards (46.8 per game) on 77 attempts with four touchdowns.

Jaquarii Roberson's team-high 848 receiving yards (94.2 yards per game) have come on 50 receptions with eight touchdowns.

A.T. Perry has put together an 845-yard season so far (93.9 receiving yards per game) with 10 touchdowns, reeling in 42 passes.

Taylor Morin has hauled in 25 grabs for 371 yards (41.2 ypg) and four touchdowns this season.

NC State Players to Watch

Devin Leary has 2,475 passing yards (275 ypg) to lead NC State, completing 66% of his passes and recording 25 touchdown passes and three interceptions this season.

Zonovan Knight's team-high 617 rushing yards (68.6 per game) have come on 119 carries, with three touchdowns this year.

This season Ricky Person Jr. has collected 487 yards (54.1 per game) on 104 attempts with four touchdowns, while also grabbing 21 passes for 201 yards (22.3 per game) and two touchdowns.

Emeka Emezie's team-high 550 receiving yards (61.1 yards per game) have come on 44 receptions with two touchdowns.

Thayer Thomas has put up a 403-yard season so far (44.8 receiving yards per game) with six touchdowns, hauling in 38 passes.

Devin Carter's 23 receptions have netted him 366 yards (40.7 ypg) and four touchdowns.

Regional restrictions apply.