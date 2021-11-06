Skip to main content
    • November 6, 2021
    How to Watch Wake Forest Demon Deacons vs. North Carolina Tar Heels: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oct 30, 2021; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons quarterback Mitch Griffis (12) talks to linebacker Chase Jones (21) and defensive lineman Jasheen Davis (30) and linebacker DJ Taylor (46) during the second half against the Duke Blue Devils at Truist Field. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

    The North Carolina Tar Heels (4-4, 0-0 ACC) will do battle with a fellow ACC team when they welcome in the No. 10 Wake Forest Demon Deacons (8-0, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Below is an article containing all the details you need, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch North Carolina vs. Wake Forest

    North Carolina and Wake Forest Stats

    • The Tar Heels rack up 12.6 more points per game (36.5) than the Demon Deacons give up (23.9).
    • This year, the Tar Heels have 11 turnovers, six fewer than the Demon Deacons have takeaways (17).
    • The Demon Deacons, on average, are scoring 12.6 more points per game this season (43.4) than the Tar Heels are allowing (30.8).
    • The Demon Deacons have seven giveaways this season, while the Tar Heels have 10 takeaways .

    North Carolina Players to Watch

    • Sam Howell leads North Carolina with 2,192 passing yards (274.0 ypg) on 153-of-242 passing with 19 touchdowns and seven interceptions this season. He also has 595 rushing yards (74.4 ypg) on 114 carries while scoring six touchdowns on the ground.
    • Ty Chandler has carried the ball 121 times for a team-high 671 yards (83.9 per game), with nine touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on eight catches for 158 yards (19.8 per game) and one touchdown.
    • Josh Downs' 979 receiving yards (122.4 yards per game) lead the team. He has 70 receptions with eight touchdowns.
    • Antoine Green has recorded 336 receiving yards (42.0 yards per game) and two touchdowns, hauling in 16 passes this year.
    • Emery Simmons' 11 catches have netted him 243 yards (30.4 ypg) and one touchdown.

    Wake Forest Players to Watch

    • Sam Hartman leads Wake Forest with 2,469 passing yards (308.6 ypg) on 162-of-249 passing with 22 touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season. He also adds 208 rushing yards (26.0 ypg) on 50 carries while scoring six touchdowns on the ground.
    • Christian Beal-Smith's team-high 492 rushing yards (61.5 per game) have come on 97 carries, with seven touchdowns this year.
    • This season Justice Ellison has rushed for 340 yards (42.5 per game) on 64 carries with four touchdowns.
    • Jaquarii Roberson's 737 receiving yards (92.1 yards per game) lead the team. He has 43 receptions with six touchdowns.
    • A.T. Perry has racked up 716 receiving yards (89.5 yards per game) and eight touchdowns, hauling in 36 passes this year.
    • Taylor Morin's 23 catches have turned into 305 yards (38.1 ypg) and three touchdowns.

    North Carolina Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/9/2021

    Florida State

    L 35-25

    Home

    10/16/2021

    Miami

    W 45-42

    Home

    10/30/2021

    Notre Dame

    L 44-34

    Away

    11/6/2021

    Wake Forest

    -

    Home

    11/11/2021

    Pittsburgh

    -

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Wofford

    -

    Home

    11/26/2021

    NC State

    -

    Away

    Wake Forest Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/9/2021

    Syracuse

    W 40-37

    Away

    10/23/2021

    Army

    W 70-56

    Away

    10/30/2021

    Duke

    W 45-7

    Home

    11/6/2021

    North Carolina

    -

    Away

    11/13/2021

    NC State

    -

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Clemson

    -

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Boston College

    -

    Away

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    6
    2021

    Wake Forest at North Carolina

    TV CHANNEL: ABC
    Time
    12:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

