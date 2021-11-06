Oct 30, 2021; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons quarterback Mitch Griffis (12) talks to linebacker Chase Jones (21) and defensive lineman Jasheen Davis (30) and linebacker DJ Taylor (46) during the second half against the Duke Blue Devils at Truist Field. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

The North Carolina Tar Heels (4-4, 0-0 ACC) will do battle with a fellow ACC team when they welcome in the No. 10 Wake Forest Demon Deacons (8-0, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Below is an article containing all the details you need, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch North Carolina vs. Wake Forest

Game Day: Saturday, November 6, 2021

Saturday, November 6, 2021 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ABC

ABC Stadium: Kenan Memorial Stadium

North Carolina and Wake Forest Stats

The Tar Heels rack up 12.6 more points per game (36.5) than the Demon Deacons give up (23.9).

This year, the Tar Heels have 11 turnovers, six fewer than the Demon Deacons have takeaways (17).

The Demon Deacons, on average, are scoring 12.6 more points per game this season (43.4) than the Tar Heels are allowing (30.8).

The Demon Deacons have seven giveaways this season, while the Tar Heels have 10 takeaways .

North Carolina Players to Watch

Sam Howell leads North Carolina with 2,192 passing yards (274.0 ypg) on 153-of-242 passing with 19 touchdowns and seven interceptions this season. He also has 595 rushing yards (74.4 ypg) on 114 carries while scoring six touchdowns on the ground.

Ty Chandler has carried the ball 121 times for a team-high 671 yards (83.9 per game), with nine touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on eight catches for 158 yards (19.8 per game) and one touchdown.

Josh Downs' 979 receiving yards (122.4 yards per game) lead the team. He has 70 receptions with eight touchdowns.

Antoine Green has recorded 336 receiving yards (42.0 yards per game) and two touchdowns, hauling in 16 passes this year.

Emery Simmons' 11 catches have netted him 243 yards (30.4 ypg) and one touchdown.

Wake Forest Players to Watch

Sam Hartman leads Wake Forest with 2,469 passing yards (308.6 ypg) on 162-of-249 passing with 22 touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season. He also adds 208 rushing yards (26.0 ypg) on 50 carries while scoring six touchdowns on the ground.

Christian Beal-Smith's team-high 492 rushing yards (61.5 per game) have come on 97 carries, with seven touchdowns this year.

This season Justice Ellison has rushed for 340 yards (42.5 per game) on 64 carries with four touchdowns.

Jaquarii Roberson's 737 receiving yards (92.1 yards per game) lead the team. He has 43 receptions with six touchdowns.

A.T. Perry has racked up 716 receiving yards (89.5 yards per game) and eight touchdowns, hauling in 36 passes this year.

Taylor Morin's 23 catches have turned into 305 yards (38.1 ypg) and three touchdowns.

North Carolina Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/9/2021 Florida State L 35-25 Home 10/16/2021 Miami W 45-42 Home 10/30/2021 Notre Dame L 44-34 Away 11/6/2021 Wake Forest - Home 11/11/2021 Pittsburgh - Away 11/20/2021 Wofford - Home 11/26/2021 NC State - Away

Wake Forest Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/9/2021 Syracuse W 40-37 Away 10/23/2021 Army W 70-56 Away 10/30/2021 Duke W 45-7 Home 11/6/2021 North Carolina - Away 11/13/2021 NC State - Home 11/20/2021 Clemson - Away 11/27/2021 Boston College - Away

