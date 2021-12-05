Wake Forest vs. Pittsburgh: ACC Championship Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 12/4/2021

Nov 27, 2021; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons quarterback Sam Hartman (10) throws a pass during the first half against the Boston College Eagles at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 17 Pittsburgh Panthers (10-2, 7-1 ACC) and No. 18 Wake Forest Demon Deacons (10-2, 7-2 ACC) will battle in the ACC Championship Game on December 4, 2021, starting at 8:00 PM ET. Look below for more important info, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Wake Forest vs. Pittsburgh

Game Day: Saturday, December 4, 2021

Saturday, December 4, 2021 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ABC

ABC Stadium: Bank of America Stadium

Bank of America Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Pittsburgh vs. Wake Forest

Favorite Spread Total Pittsburgh -3.5 72

Pittsburgh and Wake Forest Stats

The Panthers average 13.7 more points per game (42.8) than the Demon Deacons surrender (29.1).

This year, the Panthers have 14 turnovers, 13 fewer than the Demon Deacons have takeaways (27).

The Demon Deacons, on average, are scoring 19.6 more points per game this season (42.9) than the Panthers are allowing (23.3).

The Demon Deacons have turned the ball over 16 times, one fewer times than the Panthers have forced turnovers (17).

Pittsburgh Players to Watch

Kenny Pickett has 4,066 passing yards (338.8 ypg) to lead Pittsburgh, completing 67.7% of his passes and tossing 40 touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 213 rushing yards (17.8 ypg) on 92 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Israel Abanikanda, has carried the ball 109 times for 580 yards (48.3 per game), with five touchdowns this year. He's also caught 23 passes for 200 yards (16.7 per game) and one touchdown.

This season Vincent Davis has rushed for 511 yards (42.6 per game) on 119 carries with four touchdowns.

Jordan Addison's 1,353 receiving yards (112.8 yards per game) lead the team. He has 85 receptions with 17 touchdowns.

Jared Wayne has grabbed 43 passes for 606 yards (50.5 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

Taysir Mack's 27 grabs have netted him 461 yards (38.4 ypg) and three touchdowns.

Wake Forest Players to Watch

Sam Hartman has 3,705 passing yards (308.8 ypg) to lead Wake Forest, completing 60.2% of his passes and collecting 34 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 343 rushing yards (28.6 ypg) on 100 carries with 10 rushing touchdowns.

Christian Beal-Smith's team-high 557 rushing yards (46.4 per game) have come on 113 carries, with seven touchdowns this year.

This season Justice Ellison has taken 94 carries for 477 yards (39.8 per game) and six touchdowns.

A.T. Perry's 1,112 receiving yards (92.7 yards per game) lead the team. He has 56 receptions with 13 touchdowns.

Jaquarii Roberson has grabbed 62 passes for 1,024 yards (85.3 yards per game) and eight touchdowns this year.

Taylor Morin's 34 receptions have netted him 474 yards (39.5 ypg) and four touchdowns.

Regional restrictions apply.