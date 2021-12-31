Wake Forest Demon Deacons vs. Texas A&M Aggies: Gator Bowl Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 12/31/2021

Nov 27, 2021; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers defensive end BJ Ojulari (8) chases down Texas A&M Aggies running back Isaiah Spiller (28) during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The Gator Bowl will feature the Texas A&M Aggies hitting the field against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons on December 31, 2021, starting at 11:00 AM ET. Keep reading below for all the details you need, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Texas A&M vs. Wake Forest

Game Day: Friday, December 31, 2021

Friday, December 31, 2021 Game Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: TIAA Bank Field

Texas A&M and Wake Forest Stats

The Aggies average just 1.0 fewer point per game (29.3) than the Demon Deacons surrender (30.3).

The Aggies have 16 giveaways this season, while the Demon Deacons have 27 takeaways .

The Demon Deacons have averaged 25.3 more points scored this season (41.2) than the Aggies have allowed (15.9).

The Demon Deacons have turned the ball over 20 times this season, five more turnovers than the Aggies have forced (15).

Texas A&M Players to Watch

Zach Calzada leads Texas A&M with 2,185 passing yards (182.1 ypg) on 184-of-327 passing with 17 touchdowns compared to nine interceptions this season.

Isaiah Spiller's team-high 1,011 rushing yards (84.3 per game) have come on 179 carries, with six touchdowns this year. He's also added 25 catches for 189 yards (15.8 per game) and one touchdown.

This season Devon Achane has taken 130 carries for 910 yards (75.8 per game) and nine touchdowns, while also catching 24 passes for 261 yards (21.8 per game) and one touchdown.

Jalen Wydermyer's team-high 515 receiving yards (42.9 yards per game) have come on 40 receptions with four touchdowns.

Ainias Smith has put up a 509-yard season so far (42.4 receiving yards per game) with six touchdowns, reeling in 47 passes.

Wake Forest Players to Watch

Sam Hartman has thrown for 3,918 yards (301.4 ypg) to lead Wake Forest, completing 59% of his passes and tossing 36 touchdown passes and 14 interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 343 rushing yards (26.4 ypg) on 111 carries with 11 rushing touchdowns.

Christian Beal-Smith's team-high 581 rushing yards (44.7 per game) have come on 123 carries, with seven touchdowns this year.

This season Justice Ellison has taken 98 carries for 482 yards (37.1 per game) and six touchdowns.

A.T. Perry's 1,166 receiving yards (89.7 yards per game) lead the team. He has 62 receptions with 14 touchdowns.

Jaquarii Roberson has recorded 1,078 receiving yards (82.9 yards per game) and eight touchdowns, reeling in 71 passes this year.

Taylor Morin's 38 receptions this season have resulted in 557 yards (42.8 ypg) and five touchdowns.

Texas A&M Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/13/2021 Ole Miss L 29-19 Away 11/20/2021 Prairie View A&M W 52-3 Home 11/27/2021 LSU L 27-24 Away 12/31/2021 Wake Forest - Home

Wake Forest Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/20/2021 Clemson L 48-27 Away 11/27/2021 Boston College W 41-10 Away 12/4/2021 Pittsburgh L 45-21 Home 12/31/2021 Texas A&M - Away

