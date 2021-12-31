Wake Forest Demon Deacons vs. Texas A&M Aggies: Gator Bowl Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 12/31/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Wake Forest Demon Deacons vs. Texas A&M Aggies: Gator Bowl Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Gator Bowl will feature the Texas A&M Aggies hitting the field against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons on December 31, 2021, starting at 11:00 AM ET. Keep reading below for all the details you need, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Texas A&M vs. Wake Forest
- Game Day: Friday, December 31, 2021
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Stadium: TIAA Bank Field
Texas A&M and Wake Forest Stats
- The Aggies average just 1.0 fewer point per game (29.3) than the Demon Deacons surrender (30.3).
- The Aggies have 16 giveaways this season, while the Demon Deacons have 27 takeaways .
- The Demon Deacons have averaged 25.3 more points scored this season (41.2) than the Aggies have allowed (15.9).
- The Demon Deacons have turned the ball over 20 times this season, five more turnovers than the Aggies have forced (15).
Texas A&M Players to Watch
- Zach Calzada leads Texas A&M with 2,185 passing yards (182.1 ypg) on 184-of-327 passing with 17 touchdowns compared to nine interceptions this season.
- Isaiah Spiller's team-high 1,011 rushing yards (84.3 per game) have come on 179 carries, with six touchdowns this year. He's also added 25 catches for 189 yards (15.8 per game) and one touchdown.
- This season Devon Achane has taken 130 carries for 910 yards (75.8 per game) and nine touchdowns, while also catching 24 passes for 261 yards (21.8 per game) and one touchdown.
- Jalen Wydermyer's team-high 515 receiving yards (42.9 yards per game) have come on 40 receptions with four touchdowns.
- Ainias Smith has put up a 509-yard season so far (42.4 receiving yards per game) with six touchdowns, reeling in 47 passes.
Wake Forest Players to Watch
- Sam Hartman has thrown for 3,918 yards (301.4 ypg) to lead Wake Forest, completing 59% of his passes and tossing 36 touchdown passes and 14 interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 343 rushing yards (26.4 ypg) on 111 carries with 11 rushing touchdowns.
- Christian Beal-Smith's team-high 581 rushing yards (44.7 per game) have come on 123 carries, with seven touchdowns this year.
- This season Justice Ellison has taken 98 carries for 482 yards (37.1 per game) and six touchdowns.
- A.T. Perry's 1,166 receiving yards (89.7 yards per game) lead the team. He has 62 receptions with 14 touchdowns.
- Jaquarii Roberson has recorded 1,078 receiving yards (82.9 yards per game) and eight touchdowns, reeling in 71 passes this year.
- Taylor Morin's 38 receptions this season have resulted in 557 yards (42.8 ypg) and five touchdowns.
Texas A&M Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/13/2021
Ole Miss
L 29-19
Away
11/20/2021
Prairie View A&M
W 52-3
Home
11/27/2021
LSU
L 27-24
Away
12/31/2021
Wake Forest
-
Home
Wake Forest Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/20/2021
Clemson
L 48-27
Away
11/27/2021
Boston College
W 41-10
Away
12/4/2021
Pittsburgh
L 45-21
Home
12/31/2021
Texas A&M
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
December
31
2021
Taxslayer Gator Bowl: Wake Forest vs. Rutgers
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
11:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
