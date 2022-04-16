Wake Forest gets back on the field on Saturday for its annual spring football game

Wake Forest had a breakthrough year in 2021 and is looking to be even better in 2022. The Demon Deacons used an up-tempo offense to race out to an 8-0 start.

How to Watch the Wake Forest Spring Game in College Football Today:

Game Date: April 16, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network (G)

They stumbled a bit down the stretch but still made the ACC Championship game only to lose to Pitt 45-21.

They did bounce back to get a 38-10 win against Rutgers in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl and finished the year 11-3.

Saturday they get back on the field looking to show off the team that will try to replicate that success in the 2022 season.

The Demon Deacons will get tested early in ACC play this year as they host Clemson in week four and travel to Florida State the very next week.

They also have road games at Louisville and NC State, but get North Carolina and Syracuse at home.

It won't be an easy path to get back to the ACC Championship game, but Wake Forest will try and build on last year's success and have an even better 2022

