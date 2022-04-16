Skip to main content

How to Watch the Wake Forest Spring Game: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Wake Forest gets back on the field on Saturday for its annual spring football game

Wake Forest had a breakthrough year in 2021 and is looking to be even better in 2022. The Demon Deacons used an up-tempo offense to race out to an 8-0 start. 

How to Watch the Wake Forest Spring Game in College Football Today:

Game Date: April 16, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network (G)

Live stream the Wake Forest Spring Game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

They stumbled a bit down the stretch but still made the ACC Championship game only to lose to Pitt 45-21.

They did bounce back to get a 38-10 win against Rutgers in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl and finished the year 11-3.

Saturday they get back on the field looking to show off the team that will try to replicate that success in the 2022 season.

The Demon Deacons will get tested early in ACC play this year as they host Clemson in week four and travel to Florida State the very next week.

They also have road games at Louisville and NC State, but get North Carolina and Syracuse at home.

It won't be an easy path to get back to the ACC Championship game, but Wake Forest will try and build on last year's success and have an even better 2022

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
16
2022

Wake Forest Spring Game

TV CHANNEL: ACC Network (G)
Time
2:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Chicago White Sox
MLB

How to Watch Rays at White Sox

By Ben Macalusojust now
NEVADA BASEBALL
College Baseball

How to Watch Kentucky at Missouri in College Baseball

By Evan Masseyjust now
USATSI_17013275
College Football

How to Watch the Oregon State Spring Game

By Adam Childsjust now
Tennessee Softball
College Softball

How to Watch Texas A&M at Tennessee in College Softball

By Adam Childsjust now
Nov 6, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Michigan State Spartans running back Connor Heyward (11) runs with the ball while Purdue Boilermakers linebacker O.C. Brothers (20) defends in the first half at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
College Football

How to Watch Michigan State Spring Game

By Adam Childsjust now
Oct 23, 2021; West Point, New York, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons quarterback Sam Hartman (10) smiles during a postgame interview beating a win against the Army Black Knights at Michie Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports
College Football

How to Watch the Wake Forest Spring Game

By Adam Childsjust now
Softball
College Softball

How to Watch Nevada at Utah State in College Softball

By Christine Brownjust now
Malatyaspor Fenerbahce
Turkish Süper Lig

How to Watch Fenerbahce vs. Göztepe

By Adam Childs40 minutes ago
Apr 13, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte (4) celebrates with right fielder Cooper Hummel (21) after hitting a walk off RBI single to beat the Houston Astros in the tenth inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 4/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff50 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy