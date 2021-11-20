Skip to main content
    • November 20, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Wake Forest Demon Deacons vs. Clemson Tigers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Wake Forest needs just one win over its last two games to punch a ticket to the ACC Championship Game. It gets its first chance Saturday against Clemson.
    Author:

    Wake Forest's Cinderella season hit a bit of a bump two weeks ago with a 58-55 loss to rival North Carolina. Yet the Demon Deacons responded well last week with a 45-42 win over No. 25 North Carolina State. 

    Now 9-1 overall and 6-0 in conference, Dave Clawson's team needs just one win in its final two games to lock up a spot in the ACC Conference Championship Game.

    How to Watch Wake Forest vs. Clemson Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 20, 2021

    Game Time: 12 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPN

    Live stream Wake Forest Demon Deacons vs. Clemson Tigers on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Demon Deacons' first chance to earn that win will come this Saturday against the team that was picked to win the ACC Atlantic in the preseason poll, Clemson. The Tigers got off to a shaky start but have won their last three games and are now 7-3 on the season and 5-2 in conference. They're also 5-0 at Death Valley, where Saturday's game will take place.

    This game pits the ACC's best scoring offense against its best scoring defense. Led by redshirt sophomore QB Sam Hartman, the Demon Deacons are averaging 44.7 points per game, which not only leads the conference but is second among all FBS teams. They've scored at least 40 points in each of their last five games.

    On the other side is a Clemson team allowing just 15.3 points per game on defense. That number ranks third in the country. 

    Which side will come away with the win on Saturday? 

