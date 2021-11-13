Skip to main content
    • November 14, 2021
    How to Watch Washington Huskies vs. Arizona State Sun Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 6, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies running back Sean McGrew (5) celebrates after rushing for a touchdown against the Oregon Ducks during the first quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

    The Arizona State Sun Devils (6-3, 0-0 Pac-12) are on the road for a Pac-12 showdown versus the Washington Huskies (4-5, 0-0 Pac-12) at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium on Saturday, November 13, 2021. Look below for more important info, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Washington vs. Arizona State

    • Game Day: Saturday, November 13, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV: FOX Sports Networks
    • Stadium: Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium
    Betting Information for Arizona State vs. Washington

    Arizona State vs Washington Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Arizona State

    -5.5

    45.5

    Arizona State and Washington Stats

    • The Sun Devils average 10.6 more points per game (30.3) than the Huskies surrender (19.7).
    • The Sun Devils have turned the ball over four more times (18 total) than the Huskies have forced a turnover (14) this season.
    • The Huskies have put roughly the same amount of points on the board per game (22) as the Sun Devils have allowed (20.2).
    • This year the Huskies have 13 turnovers, one fewer than the Sun Devils have takeaways (14).

    Arizona State Players to Watch

    • Jayden Daniels has thrown for 1,879 yards (208.8 ypg) to lead Arizona State, completing 67.3% of his passes and recording seven touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season. He's also run for 479 yards (53.2 ypg) on 84 carries with four rushing touchdowns.
    • Rachaad White's team-high 679 rushing yards (75.4 per game) have come on 114 carries, with 12 touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 29 catches for 286 yards (31.8 per game) and one touchdown.
    • Ricky Pearsall's 417 receiving yards (46.3 yards per game) lead the team. He has 35 receptions with two touchdowns.
    • LV Bunkley-Shelton has put together a 357-yard season so far (39.7 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, hauling in 25 passes.
    • Curtis Hodges has hauled in 17 receptions for 344 yards (38.2 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

    Washington Players to Watch

    • Dylan Morris leads Washington with 1,920 passing yards (213.3 ypg) on 171-of-283 passing with 11 touchdowns compared to nine interceptions this season.
    • The team's top rusher, Sean McGrew, has carried the ball 107 times for 431 yards (47.9 per game), with eight touchdowns this year.
    • This season Kamari Pleasant has rushed for 259 yards (28.8 per game) on 40 carries.
    • Terrell Bynum's team-leading 436 receiving yards (48.4 yards per game) have come on 26 receptions with four touchdowns.
    • Jalen McMillan has grabbed 31 passes for 414 yards (46 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.
    • Taj Davis' 22 grabs have netted him 285 yards (31.7 ypg) and one touchdown.

