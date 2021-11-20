Washington vs. Colorado: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/20/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Washington Huskies vs. Colorado Buffaloes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Washington Huskies (4-6, 0-0 Pac-12) play a familiar opponent when they visit the Colorado Buffaloes (3-7, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at Folsom Field in a Pac-12 clash. Below is an article containing all the info you need, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Colorado vs. Washington
- Game Day: Saturday, November 20, 2021
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Stadium: Folsom Field
- Live Stream on fuboTV:
Washington and Colorado Stats
- The Huskies put up 4.7 fewer points per game (22.8) than the Buffaloes allow (27.5).
- This year, the Huskies have turned the ball over 15 times, seven more than the Buffaloes' takeaways (8).
- The Buffaloes have put roughly the same amount of points on the board per game (19.2) as the Huskies have allowed (21.2).
- The Buffaloes have seven giveaways this season, while the Huskies have 16 takeaways .
Washington Players to Watch
- Dylan Morris has 2,071 passing yards (207.1 ypg) to lead Washington, completing 60.1% of his passes and tossing 12 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions this season.
- Sean McGrew's team-high 431 rushing yards (43.1 per game) have come on 107 carries, with eight touchdowns this year.
- This season Cameron Davis has racked up 279 yards (27.9 per game) on 73 attempts with two touchdowns.
- Terrell Bynum's 436 receiving yards (43.6 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's totaled 26 receptions and four touchdowns.
- Jalen McMillan has grabbed 33 passes for 422 yards (42.2 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.
- Taj Davis has hauled in 23 catches for 298 yards (29.8 ypg) and one touchdown this season.
Colorado Players to Watch
- Brendon Lewis leads Colorado with 1,344 passing yards (134.4 ypg) on 126-of-209 passing with 10 touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season. He also adds 143 rushing yards (14.3 ypg) on 78 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
- Jarek Broussard has carried the ball 130 times for a team-high 618 yards (61.8 per game), with two touchdowns this year.
- This season Alex Fontenot has piled up 298 yards (29.8 per game) on 83 carries with five touchdowns.
- Brenden Rice's 299 receiving yards (29.9 yards per game) lead the team. He has 21 receptions with three touchdowns.
- Brady Russell has grabbed 20 passes for 264 yards (26.4 yards per game) this year.
- Daniel Arias' 15 receptions have yielded 206 yards (20.6 ypg) and one touchdown.
Washington Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/30/2021
Stanford
W 20-13
Away
11/6/2021
Oregon
L 26-16
Home
11/13/2021
Arizona State
L 35-30
Home
11/20/2021
Colorado
-
Away
11/26/2021
Washington State
-
Home
Colorado Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/30/2021
Oregon
L 52-29
Away
11/6/2021
Oregon State
W 37-34
Home
11/13/2021
UCLA
L 44-20
Away
11/20/2021
Washington
-
Home
11/26/2021
Utah
-
Away
