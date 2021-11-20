Washington vs. Colorado: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/20/2021

Nov 13, 2021; Pasadena, California, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Jarek Broussard (23) tackles UCLA Bruins defensive back Quentin Lake (37) the first half at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Huskies (4-6, 0-0 Pac-12) play a familiar opponent when they visit the Colorado Buffaloes (3-7, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at Folsom Field in a Pac-12 clash. Below is an article containing all the info you need, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Colorado vs. Washington

Game Day: Saturday, November 20, 2021

Saturday, November 20, 2021 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Stadium: Folsom Field

Washington and Colorado Stats

The Huskies put up 4.7 fewer points per game (22.8) than the Buffaloes allow (27.5).

This year, the Huskies have turned the ball over 15 times, seven more than the Buffaloes' takeaways (8).

The Buffaloes have put roughly the same amount of points on the board per game (19.2) as the Huskies have allowed (21.2).

The Buffaloes have seven giveaways this season, while the Huskies have 16 takeaways .

Washington Players to Watch

Dylan Morris has 2,071 passing yards (207.1 ypg) to lead Washington, completing 60.1% of his passes and tossing 12 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions this season.

Sean McGrew's team-high 431 rushing yards (43.1 per game) have come on 107 carries, with eight touchdowns this year.

This season Cameron Davis has racked up 279 yards (27.9 per game) on 73 attempts with two touchdowns.

Terrell Bynum's 436 receiving yards (43.6 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's totaled 26 receptions and four touchdowns.

Jalen McMillan has grabbed 33 passes for 422 yards (42.2 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Taj Davis has hauled in 23 catches for 298 yards (29.8 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Colorado Players to Watch

Brendon Lewis leads Colorado with 1,344 passing yards (134.4 ypg) on 126-of-209 passing with 10 touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season. He also adds 143 rushing yards (14.3 ypg) on 78 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Jarek Broussard has carried the ball 130 times for a team-high 618 yards (61.8 per game), with two touchdowns this year.

This season Alex Fontenot has piled up 298 yards (29.8 per game) on 83 carries with five touchdowns.

Brenden Rice's 299 receiving yards (29.9 yards per game) lead the team. He has 21 receptions with three touchdowns.

Brady Russell has grabbed 20 passes for 264 yards (26.4 yards per game) this year.

Daniel Arias' 15 receptions have yielded 206 yards (20.6 ypg) and one touchdown.

Washington Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/30/2021 Stanford W 20-13 Away 11/6/2021 Oregon L 26-16 Home 11/13/2021 Arizona State L 35-30 Home 11/20/2021 Colorado - Away 11/26/2021 Washington State - Home

Colorado Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/30/2021 Oregon L 52-29 Away 11/6/2021 Oregon State W 37-34 Home 11/13/2021 UCLA L 44-20 Away 11/20/2021 Washington - Home 11/26/2021 Utah - Away

