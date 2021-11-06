Oct 30, 2021; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Seven McGee (0) takes the ball up the field during the second half against Colorado Buffaloes cornerback Kaylin Moore (21) at Autzen Stadium. The Ducks won the game 52-29. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 7 Oregon Ducks (7-1, 0-0 Pac-12) square off against a fellow Pac-12 opponent when they visit the Washington Huskies (4-4, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Below is an article containing all the info you need, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Washington vs. Oregon

Game Day: Saturday, November 6, 2021

Saturday, November 6, 2021 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium

Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:

Betting Information for Oregon vs. Washington

Favorite Spread Total Oregon -7 48.5

Oregon and Washington Stats

The Ducks score 17.2 more points per game (36.1) than the Huskies surrender (18.9).

The Ducks have eight giveaways this season, while the Huskies have 13 takeaways .

The Huskies' average points scored this year (22.8) and the Ducks' points allowed (23.3) are within 0.5 points of each other.

The Huskies have turned the ball over 12 times, four fewer times than the Ducks have forced turnovers (16).

Oregon Players to Watch

Anthony Brown leads Oregon with 1,806 passing yards (225.8 ypg) on 144-of-222 passing with 11 touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season. He also adds 365 rushing yards (45.6 ypg) on 80 carries while scoring six touchdowns on the ground.

Travis Dye has carried the ball 106 times for a team-high 609 yards (76.1 per game), with 10 touchdowns this year. He has also caught 24 passes for 264 yards (33.0 per game) and one touchdown.

This season CJ Verdell has rushed for 397 yards (49.6 per game) on 77 carries with five touchdowns.

Devon Williams' 290 receiving yards (36.3 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's totaled 18 receptions and one touchdown.

Johnny Johnson III's 21 receptions have netted him 255 yards (31.9 ypg) and one touchdown.

Washington Players to Watch

Dylan Morris leads Washington with 1,809 passing yards (226.1 ypg) on 156-of-256 passing with 11 touchdowns compared to eight interceptions this season.

Sean McGrew's team-high 383 rushing yards (47.9 per game) have come on 92 carries, with six touchdowns this year.

This season Kamari Pleasant has racked up 40 carries for 259 yards (32.4 per game).

Terrell Bynum's 427 receiving yards (53.4 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's registered 25 receptions and four touchdowns.

Jalen McMillan has put up a 392-yard season so far (49.0 receiving yards per game) with three touchdowns, reeling in 27 passes.

Taj Davis' 21 receptions have turned into 270 yards (33.8 ypg) and one touchdown.

