Washington vs. Stanford: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/30/2021

    • October 31, 2021
    How to Watch Washington Huskies vs. Stanford Cardinal: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oct 16, 2021; Pullman, Washington, USA; Stanford Cardinal running back Austin Jones (20) runs for a touchdown against Washington State Cougars defensive back George Hicks III (18) in the second half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Washington State won 34-31. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

    The Stanford Cardinal (3-4, 0-0 Pac-12) take on a familiar opponent when they host the Washington Huskies (3-4, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Stanford Stadium in a Pac-12 clash. Look below for more important info, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Stanford vs. Washington

    • Game Day: Saturday, October 30, 2021
    • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
    • TV: FOX Sports Networks
    • Stadium: Stanford Stadium
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Stanford and Washington Stats

    • The Cardinal rack up 6.9 more points per game (26.6) than the Huskies surrender (19.7).
    • The Cardinal have seven giveaways this season, while the Huskies have 10 takeaways .
    • The Cardinal have allowed their opponents to score 28.0 points per game, 4.9 more than the 23.1 the Huskies are scoring per contest.
    • The Huskies have turned the ball over seven more times (12 total) than the Cardinal have forced a turnover (5) this season.

    Stanford Players to Watch

    • Tanner McKee leads Stanford with 1,722 passing yards (246.0 ypg) on 139-of-215 passing with 14 touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.
    • Nathaniel Peat has carried the ball 59 times for a team-high 333 yards (47.6 per game), with two touchdowns this year.
    • This season Austin Jones has collected 184 yards (26.3 per game) on 53 attempts, while also catching 23 passes for 212 yards (30.3 per game) and one touchdown.
    • Elijah Higgins' team-leading 410 receiving yards (58.6 yards per game) have come on 33 receptions with four touchdowns.
    • Benjamin Yurosek has racked up 340 receiving yards (48.6 yards per game) and one touchdown, reeling in 20 passes this year.
    • John Humphreys has hauled in 17 catches for 252 yards (36.0 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

    Washington Players to Watch

    • Dylan Morris has 1,663 passing yards (237.6 ypg) to lead Washington, completing 60.2% of his passes and tossing 10 touchdown passes and eight interceptions this season.
    • Sean McGrew's team-high 269 rushing yards (38.4 per game) have come on 73 carries, with six touchdowns this year.
    • This season Kamari Pleasant has rushed for 259 yards (37.0 per game) on 40 carries.
    • Terrell Bynum's team-leading 427 receiving yards (61.0 yards per game) have come on 25 receptions with four touchdowns.
    • Jalen McMillan has grabbed 21 passes for 308 yards (44.0 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.
    • Taj Davis' 21 grabs this season have resulted in 270 yards (38.6 ypg) and one touchdown.

    Stanford Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/2/2021

    Oregon

    W 31-24

    Home

    10/8/2021

    Arizona State

    L 28-10

    Away

    10/16/2021

    Washington State

    L 34-31

    Away

    10/30/2021

    Washington

    -

    Home

    11/5/2021

    Utah

    -

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Oregon State

    -

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Cal

    -

    Home

    Washington Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/2/2021

    Oregon State

    L 27-24

    Away

    10/16/2021

    UCLA

    L 24-17

    Home

    10/22/2021

    Arizona

    W 21-16

    Away

    10/30/2021

    Stanford

    -

    Away

    11/6/2021

    Oregon

    -

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Arizona State

    -

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Colorado

    -

    Away

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    30
    2021

    Washington at Stanford

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
    Time
    10:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
