Washington vs. Stanford: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/30/2021

How to Watch Washington Huskies vs. Stanford Cardinal: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Stanford Cardinal (3-4, 0-0 Pac-12) take on a familiar opponent when they host the Washington Huskies (3-4, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Stanford Stadium in a Pac-12 clash. Look below for more important info, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Stanford vs. Washington
- Game Day: Saturday, October 30, 2021
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Stadium: Stanford Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:
Stanford and Washington Stats
- The Cardinal rack up 6.9 more points per game (26.6) than the Huskies surrender (19.7).
- The Cardinal have seven giveaways this season, while the Huskies have 10 takeaways .
- The Cardinal have allowed their opponents to score 28.0 points per game, 4.9 more than the 23.1 the Huskies are scoring per contest.
- The Huskies have turned the ball over seven more times (12 total) than the Cardinal have forced a turnover (5) this season.
Stanford Players to Watch
- Tanner McKee leads Stanford with 1,722 passing yards (246.0 ypg) on 139-of-215 passing with 14 touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.
- Nathaniel Peat has carried the ball 59 times for a team-high 333 yards (47.6 per game), with two touchdowns this year.
- This season Austin Jones has collected 184 yards (26.3 per game) on 53 attempts, while also catching 23 passes for 212 yards (30.3 per game) and one touchdown.
- Elijah Higgins' team-leading 410 receiving yards (58.6 yards per game) have come on 33 receptions with four touchdowns.
- Benjamin Yurosek has racked up 340 receiving yards (48.6 yards per game) and one touchdown, reeling in 20 passes this year.
- John Humphreys has hauled in 17 catches for 252 yards (36.0 ypg) and one touchdown this season.
Washington Players to Watch
- Dylan Morris has 1,663 passing yards (237.6 ypg) to lead Washington, completing 60.2% of his passes and tossing 10 touchdown passes and eight interceptions this season.
- Sean McGrew's team-high 269 rushing yards (38.4 per game) have come on 73 carries, with six touchdowns this year.
- This season Kamari Pleasant has rushed for 259 yards (37.0 per game) on 40 carries.
- Terrell Bynum's team-leading 427 receiving yards (61.0 yards per game) have come on 25 receptions with four touchdowns.
- Jalen McMillan has grabbed 21 passes for 308 yards (44.0 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.
- Taj Davis' 21 grabs this season have resulted in 270 yards (38.6 ypg) and one touchdown.
Stanford Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/2/2021
Oregon
W 31-24
Home
10/8/2021
Arizona State
L 28-10
Away
10/16/2021
Washington State
L 34-31
Away
10/30/2021
Washington
-
Home
11/5/2021
Utah
-
Home
11/13/2021
Oregon State
-
Away
11/20/2021
Cal
-
Home
Washington Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/2/2021
Oregon State
L 27-24
Away
10/16/2021
UCLA
L 24-17
Home
10/22/2021
Arizona
W 21-16
Away
10/30/2021
Stanford
-
Away
11/6/2021
Oregon
-
Home
11/13/2021
Arizona State
-
Home
11/20/2021
Colorado
-
Away
