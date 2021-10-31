Washington vs. Stanford: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/30/2021

Oct 16, 2021; Pullman, Washington, USA; Stanford Cardinal running back Austin Jones (20) runs for a touchdown against Washington State Cougars defensive back George Hicks III (18) in the second half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Washington State won 34-31. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

The Stanford Cardinal (3-4, 0-0 Pac-12) take on a familiar opponent when they host the Washington Huskies (3-4, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Stanford Stadium in a Pac-12 clash. Look below for more important info, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Stanford vs. Washington

Game Day: Saturday, October 30, 2021

Saturday, October 30, 2021 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Stadium: Stanford Stadium

Stanford and Washington Stats

The Cardinal rack up 6.9 more points per game (26.6) than the Huskies surrender (19.7).

The Cardinal have seven giveaways this season, while the Huskies have 10 takeaways .

The Cardinal have allowed their opponents to score 28.0 points per game, 4.9 more than the 23.1 the Huskies are scoring per contest.

The Huskies have turned the ball over seven more times (12 total) than the Cardinal have forced a turnover (5) this season.

Stanford Players to Watch

Tanner McKee leads Stanford with 1,722 passing yards (246.0 ypg) on 139-of-215 passing with 14 touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.

Nathaniel Peat has carried the ball 59 times for a team-high 333 yards (47.6 per game), with two touchdowns this year.

This season Austin Jones has collected 184 yards (26.3 per game) on 53 attempts, while also catching 23 passes for 212 yards (30.3 per game) and one touchdown.

Elijah Higgins' team-leading 410 receiving yards (58.6 yards per game) have come on 33 receptions with four touchdowns.

Benjamin Yurosek has racked up 340 receiving yards (48.6 yards per game) and one touchdown, reeling in 20 passes this year.

John Humphreys has hauled in 17 catches for 252 yards (36.0 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Washington Players to Watch

Dylan Morris has 1,663 passing yards (237.6 ypg) to lead Washington, completing 60.2% of his passes and tossing 10 touchdown passes and eight interceptions this season.

Sean McGrew's team-high 269 rushing yards (38.4 per game) have come on 73 carries, with six touchdowns this year.

This season Kamari Pleasant has rushed for 259 yards (37.0 per game) on 40 carries.

Terrell Bynum's team-leading 427 receiving yards (61.0 yards per game) have come on 25 receptions with four touchdowns.

Jalen McMillan has grabbed 21 passes for 308 yards (44.0 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Taj Davis' 21 grabs this season have resulted in 270 yards (38.6 ypg) and one touchdown.

Stanford Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/2/2021 Oregon W 31-24 Home 10/8/2021 Arizona State L 28-10 Away 10/16/2021 Washington State L 34-31 Away 10/30/2021 Washington - Home 11/5/2021 Utah - Home 11/13/2021 Oregon State - Away 11/20/2021 Cal - Home

Washington Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/2/2021 Oregon State L 27-24 Away 10/16/2021 UCLA L 24-17 Home 10/22/2021 Arizona W 21-16 Away 10/30/2021 Stanford - Away 11/6/2021 Oregon - Home 11/13/2021 Arizona State - Home 11/20/2021 Colorado - Away

