Oct 2, 2021; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Zach Charbonnet (24) runs the ball against Arizona State Sun Devils defensive lineman Joe Moore (58) linebacker Darien Butler (20) and linebacker Merlin Robertson (8) during the first half at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Huskies (2-3, 0-0 Pac-12) host a Pac-12 battle against the UCLA Bruins (4-2, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Keep reading below for all the details you need, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Washington vs. UCLA

Game Day: Saturday, October 16, 2021

Saturday, October 16, 2021 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Stadium: Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium

Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium

Betting Information for Washington vs. UCLA

Favorite Spread Total Washington -1.5 55

Washington and UCLA Stats

The Huskies rack up 24.8 points per game, comparable to the 26.5 per contest the Bruins give up.

This year, the Huskies have turned the ball over 10 times, one more than the Bruins' takeaways (9).

The Bruins have averaged 15.6 more points scored this year (35.2) than the Huskies have allowed (19.6).

This season the Bruins have five turnovers, three fewer than the Huskies have takeaways (8).

Washington Players to Watch

Dylan Morris has 1,262 passing yards (252.4 ypg) to lead Washington, completing 58.9% of his passes and throwing seven touchdown passes and six interceptions this season.

Sean McGrew's team-high 188 rushing yards (37.6 per game) have come on 38 carries, with six touchdowns this year.

This season Kamari Pleasant has piled up 149 yards (29.8 per game) on 24 carries.

Taj Davis' 262 receiving yards (52.4 yards per game) lead the team. He has 20 receptions with one touchdown.

Terrell Bynum has put up a 256-yard season so far (51.2 receiving yards per game) with three touchdowns, reeling in 16 passes.

Jalen McMillan has hauled in 15 receptions for 221 yards (44.2 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

UCLA Players to Watch

Dorian Thompson-Robinson has thrown for 1,236 yards (206.0 ypg) to lead UCLA, completing 57.6% of his passes and collecting 11 touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 242 rushing yards (40.3 ypg) on 70 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

Zach Charbonnet's team-high 566 rushing yards (94.3 per game) have come on 88 carries, with seven touchdowns this year. He's also added nine catches for 111 yards (18.5 per game).

This season Brittain Brown has rushed for 442 yards (73.7 per game) on 70 carries with four touchdowns.

Kyle Philips' team-high 369 receiving yards (61.5 yards per game) have come on 24 receptions with six touchdowns.

Greg Dulcich has racked up 349 receiving yards (58.2 yards per game) and two touchdowns, reeling in 19 passes this year.

Kam Brown's six receptions this season have resulted in 127 yards (21.2 ypg) and one touchdown.

