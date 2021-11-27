Nov 20, 2021; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes linebacker Carson Wells (26) sacks Washington Huskies quarterback Dylan Morris (9) in the second quarter at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington State Cougars (6-5, 0-0 Pac-12) hit the road for a Pac-12 clash against the Washington Huskies (4-7, 0-0 Pac-12) on Friday, November 26, 2021 at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Check out the article below for all the details you need to know, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Washington vs. Washington State

Game Day: Friday, November 26, 2021

Friday, November 26, 2021 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Stadium: Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium

Betting Information for Washington State vs. Washington

Favorite Spread Total Washington State -1 45

Washington State and Washington Stats

The Cougars average 27.4 points per game, 6.3 more than the Huskies give up per outing (21.1).

This year, the Cougars have turned the ball over 16 times, while the Huskies have forced 16.

The Huskies' average points scored this season, 22.3, is 3.0 fewer than the 25.3 the Cougars are giving up.

The Huskies have turned the ball over 19 times, four fewer times than the Cougars have forced turnovers (23).

Washington State Players to Watch

Jayden de Laura has 2,512 passing yards (228.4 ypg) to lead Washington State, completing 62.5% of his passes and tossing 23 touchdown passes and nine interceptions this season.

Max Borghi has carried the ball 138 times for a team-high 751 yards (68.3 per game), with 10 touchdowns this year.

This season Deon McIntosh has piled up 489 yards (44.5 per game) on 95 carries with two touchdowns.

Calvin Jackson Jr.'s 887 receiving yards (80.6 yards per game) lead the team. He has 57 receptions with seven touchdowns.

Travell Harris has recorded 778 receiving yards (70.7 yards per game) and nine touchdowns, reeling in 68 passes this year.

De'Zhaun Stribling has hauled in 35 receptions for 401 yards (36.5 ypg) and four touchdowns this season.

Washington Players to Watch

Dylan Morris has thrown for 2,458 yards (223.5 ypg) to lead Washington, completing 60.6% of his passes and recording 14 touchdown passes and 12 interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Sean McGrew, has carried the ball 107 times for 431 yards (39.2 per game), with eight touchdowns this year.

This season Cameron Davis has collected 308 yards (28.0 per game) on 85 attempts with two touchdowns.

Jalen McMillan's 439 receiving yards (39.9 yards per game) lead the team. He has 36 receptions with three touchdowns.

Terrell Bynum has recorded 436 receiving yards (39.6 yards per game) and four touchdowns, hauling in 26 passes this year.

Rome Odunze's 38 catches this season have resulted in 346 yards (31.5 ypg) and three touchdowns.

