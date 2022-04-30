How to Watch the Washington Spring Game

The Kalen DeBoer era at Washington starts on Saturday when the Huskies play their annual spring game

Kalen DeBoer comes to Washington to be the head coach this year after leading Fresno State the last two years.

Game Date: April 30, 2022

Game Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Washington (IN)

DeBoer is looking to build the Huskies back to the top of the Pac-12 after they struggled the last few years.

Washington gets on the field on Saturday for its spring game with renewed optimism after a tough 2021 season.

The Huskies were upset in their season-opening game to Montana 13-7. They went to Michigan in their second game and were beaten soundly by the Wolverines 31-10.

Washington did bounce back with two wins but would lose six of its last eight to finish the season 4-8.

This year the Huskies start the year with what should be two wins against Kent State and Portland State before they host a very good Michigan State team in a tough non-conference game.

In Pac-12 play, the Huskies will have to travel to UCLA, Arizona State, Oregon and rival Washington State.

It is a rough road schedule for them this year and will test the first-year head coach.

