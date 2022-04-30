Skip to main content

How to Watch the Washington Spring Game: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Kalen DeBoer era at Washington starts on Saturday when the Huskies play their annual spring game

Kalen DeBoer comes to Washington to be the head coach this year after leading Fresno State the last two years.

How to Watch the Washington Spring Game in College Football Today:

Game Date: April 30, 2022

Game Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Washington (IN)

Live stream the Washington Spring Game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

DeBoer is looking to build the Huskies back to the top of the Pac-12 after they struggled the last few years.

Washington gets on the field on Saturday for its spring game with renewed optimism after a tough 2021 season.

The Huskies were upset in their season-opening game to Montana 13-7. They went to Michigan in their second game and were beaten soundly by the Wolverines 31-10.

Washington did bounce back with two wins but would lose six of its last eight to finish the season 4-8.

This year the Huskies start the year with what should be two wins against Kent State and Portland State before they host a very good Michigan State team in a tough non-conference game.

In Pac-12 play, the Huskies will have to travel to UCLA, Arizona State, Oregon and rival Washington State.

It is a rough road schedule for them this year and will test the first-year head coach.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
30
2022

Washington Spring Game

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Washington (IN)
Time
2:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Dec 5, 2020; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies running back Sean McGrew (5) reacts after rushing for a touchdown against the Stanford Cardinal during the fourth quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
College Football

How to Watch the Washington Spring Game

By Adam Childs46 seconds ago
LACROSSE
Lacrosse

Brown vs. Harvard Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Evan Lazar30 minutes ago
Nov 20, 2021; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers quarterback Tanner Morgan (2) and Minnesota Golden Gophers running back Mar'Keise Irving (4) celebrate a touchdown during the second half at Memorial Stadium. Gophers won 35-14. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
College Football

How to Watch Minnesota Spring Game

By Kristofer Habbas30 minutes ago
Maryland Lacrosse
College Lacrosse

How to Watch Harvard at Yale in College Lacrosse

By Evan Lazar30 minutes ago
Apr 23, 2022; Frisco, Texas, USA; Houston Dynamo forward Carlos Darwin Quintero (23) is hit by FC Dallas forward Paul Arriola (7) during the first half at Toyota Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Houston Dynamo vs. Austin FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/30/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Soccer

Trabzonspor vs. Antalyaspor: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/30/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Apr 23, 2022; Frisco, Texas, USA; Houston Dynamo forward Carlos Darwin Quintero (23) is hit by FC Dallas forward Paul Arriola (7) during the first half at Toyota Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
MLS

How to Watch Houston Dynamo vs Austin FC

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
Xfinity Daytona
NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series

How to Watch A-Game 200

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
Apr 27, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9) backs down Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) during the second quarter during game five of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Boston Celtics: Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 1 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy