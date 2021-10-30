Washington State vs. Arizona State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/30/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Washington State Cougars vs. Arizona State Sun Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Arizona State Sun Devils (5-2, 0-0 Pac-12) face a fellow Pac-12 opponent when they host the Washington State Cougars (4-4, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Sun Devil Stadium. Look below for more important details, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Arizona State vs. Washington State
- Game Day: Saturday, October 30, 2021
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Stadium: Sun Devil Stadium
Arizona State and Washington State Stats
- This year, the Sun Devils rack up 6.5 more points per game (31.6) than the Cougars allow (25.1).
- The Sun Devils have turned the ball over 10 times this season, five fewer than the Cougars have forced (15).
- The Cougars, on average, score 6.0 more points (24.9) than the Sun Devils allow (18.9).
- This year the Cougars have turned the ball over 13 times, two more than the Sun Devils' takeaways (11).
Arizona State Players to Watch
- Jayden Daniels has been a dual threat to lead Arizona State in both passing and rushing. He has 1,506 passing yards (215.1 ypg), completing 69% of his passes and recording six touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He's rushed for 398 yards (56.9 ypg) on 69 carries with four rushing touchdowns.
- The team's top rusher, Rachaad White, has carried the ball 86 times for 477 yards (68.1 per game), with nine touchdowns this year. He's also caught 27 passes for 251 yards (35.9 per game) and one touchdown.
- Curtis Hodges' team-leading 330 receiving yards (47.1 yards per game) have come on 16 receptions with one touchdown.
- LV Bunkley-Shelton has recorded 302 receiving yards (43.1 yards per game) and one touchdown, reeling in 20 passes this year.
- Ricky Pearsall's 22 grabs have yielded 295 yards (42.1 ypg) and two touchdowns.
Washington State Players to Watch
- Jayden de Laura leads Washington State with 1,739 passing yards (217.4 ypg) on 143-of-224 passing with 15 touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season.
- The team's top rusher, Max Borghi, has carried the ball 100 times for 504 yards (63.0 per game), with eight touchdowns this year.
- This season Deon McIntosh has racked up 291 yards (36.4 per game) on 60 attempts with one touchdown.
- Calvin Jackson Jr.'s 528 receiving yards (66.0 yards per game) lead the team. He has 41 receptions with four touchdowns.
- Travell Harris has put together a 525-yard season so far (65.6 receiving yards per game) with five touchdowns, reeling in 51 passes.
- De'Zhaun Stribling's 27 grabs this season have resulted in 309 yards (38.6 ypg) and three touchdowns.
Arizona State Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/2/2021
UCLA
W 42-23
Away
10/8/2021
Stanford
W 28-10
Home
10/16/2021
Utah
L 35-21
Away
10/30/2021
Washington State
-
Home
11/6/2021
USC
-
Home
11/13/2021
Washington
-
Away
11/20/2021
Oregon State
-
Away
Washington State Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/9/2021
Oregon State
W 31-24
Home
10/16/2021
Stanford
W 34-31
Home
10/23/2021
BYU
L 21-19
Home
10/30/2021
Arizona State
-
Away
11/13/2021
Oregon
-
Away
11/19/2021
Arizona
-
Home
11/26/2021
Washington
-
Away
