Skip to main content
    • November 20, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Washington State Cougars vs. Arizona Wildcats: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 13, 2021; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Washington State Cougars running back Nakia Watson (25) runs the ball during warm ups before a game against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 13, 2021; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Washington State Cougars running back Nakia Watson (25) runs the ball during warm ups before a game against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

    Pac-12 opponents match up when the Washington State Cougars (5-5, 0-0 Pac-12) and the Arizona Wildcats (1-9, 0-0 Pac-12) square off on Friday, November 19, 2021 at Martin Stadium. Below is an article containing all the details you need, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Washington State vs. Arizona

    • Game Day: Friday, November 19, 2021
    • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
    • TV: Pac-12 Networks
    • Stadium: Martin Stadium
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Betting Information for Washington State vs. Arizona

    Washington State vs Arizona Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Washington State

    -15

    52.5

    Washington State and Arizona Stats

    • The Cougars score 25.7 points per game, 3.8 fewer than the Wildcats give up per contest (29.5).
    • The Cougars have turned the ball over 16 times this season, 10 more turnovers than the Wildcats have forced (6).
    • The Wildcats have averaged 8.7 fewer points per game (17.3) than the Cougars have allowed (26.0).
    • The Wildcats have turned the ball over 20 times, two fewer times than the Cougars have forced turnovers (22).

    Washington State Players to Watch

    • Jayden de Laura has thrown for 2,253 yards (225.3 ypg) to lead Washington State, completing 62.7% of his passes and tossing 19 touchdown passes and nine interceptions this season.
    • Max Borghi's team-high 612 rushing yards (61.2 per game) have come on 122 carries, with eight touchdowns this year.
    • This season Deon McIntosh has racked up 85 carries for 416 yards (41.6 per game) and two touchdowns.
    • Calvin Jackson Jr.'s team-leading 754 receiving yards (75.4 yards per game) have come on 53 receptions with five touchdowns.
    • Travell Harris has caught 62 passes for 683 yards (68.3 yards per game) and seven touchdowns this year.
    • De'Zhaun Stribling's 33 grabs have yielded 383 yards (38.3 ypg) and four touchdowns.

    Arizona Players to Watch

    • Will Plummer has thrown for 1,054 yards (105.4 ypg) to lead Arizona, completing 55.7% of his passes and tossing three touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 171 rushing yards (17.1 ypg) on 44 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
    • Drake Anderson has carried the ball 73 times for a team-high 267 yards (26.7 per game), with one touchdown this year.
    • This season Michael Wiley has racked up 251 yards (25.1 per game) on 79 attempts with two touchdowns, while also catching 22 passes for 202 yards (20.2 per game) and two touchdowns.
    • Stanley Berryhill III's 595 receiving yards (59.5 yards per game) lead the team. He has 68 receptions with one touchdown.
    • Tayvian Cunningham has caught 18 passes for 299 yards (29.9 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.
    • Brian Casteel's 29 catches are good enough for 268 yards (26.8 ypg) and one touchdown.

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    19
    2021

    Arizona at Washington State

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
    Time
    9:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Oct 22, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) and center Nikola Jokic (15) celebrate defeating the San Antonio Spurs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Bulls at Nuggets

    3 minutes ago
    Nebraska Volleyball
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch Penn State at Nebraska in Women's College Volleyball

    3 minutes ago
    UCLA Volleyball
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch Arizona State at UCLA

    3 minutes ago
    georgia basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Georgia Tech at Georgia in Men's College Basketball

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_17162124
    College Football

    How to Watch Arizona vs. Washington State

    3 minutes ago
    Oct 22, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; UCF Knights running back Isaiah Bowser (5) runs the ball as Memphis Tigers linebacker JJ Russell (23) move in during the second half at Bounce House. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch Memphis vs. Houston

    3 minutes ago
    Oct 31, 2021; Spokane, WA, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Drew Timme (2) celebrates after a game against the Eastern Oregon Mountaineers at McCarthey Athletic Center. Bulldogs won 115-62. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Bellarmine vs. Gonzaga

    3 minutes ago
    Nov 13, 2021; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Wendell Moore Jr. (0) drives to the basket as Campbell Camels guard Jordan Whitfield (11) defends during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Duke vs. Lafayette: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/19/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Mar 19, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets guard Jordan Usher (4) shoots against Loyola Ramblers guard Braden Norris (4) during the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Georgia vs. Georgia Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/19/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy