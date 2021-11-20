Nov 13, 2021; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Washington State Cougars running back Nakia Watson (25) runs the ball during warm ups before a game against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Pac-12 opponents match up when the Washington State Cougars (5-5, 0-0 Pac-12) and the Arizona Wildcats (1-9, 0-0 Pac-12) square off on Friday, November 19, 2021 at Martin Stadium. Below is an article containing all the details you need, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Washington State vs. Arizona

Game Day: Friday, November 19, 2021

Friday, November 19, 2021 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Stadium: Martin Stadium

Martin Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:

Betting Information for Washington State vs. Arizona

Favorite Spread Total Washington State -15 52.5

Washington State and Arizona Stats

The Cougars score 25.7 points per game, 3.8 fewer than the Wildcats give up per contest (29.5).

The Cougars have turned the ball over 16 times this season, 10 more turnovers than the Wildcats have forced (6).

The Wildcats have averaged 8.7 fewer points per game (17.3) than the Cougars have allowed (26.0).

The Wildcats have turned the ball over 20 times, two fewer times than the Cougars have forced turnovers (22).

Washington State Players to Watch

Jayden de Laura has thrown for 2,253 yards (225.3 ypg) to lead Washington State, completing 62.7% of his passes and tossing 19 touchdown passes and nine interceptions this season.

Max Borghi's team-high 612 rushing yards (61.2 per game) have come on 122 carries, with eight touchdowns this year.

This season Deon McIntosh has racked up 85 carries for 416 yards (41.6 per game) and two touchdowns.

Calvin Jackson Jr.'s team-leading 754 receiving yards (75.4 yards per game) have come on 53 receptions with five touchdowns.

Travell Harris has caught 62 passes for 683 yards (68.3 yards per game) and seven touchdowns this year.

De'Zhaun Stribling's 33 grabs have yielded 383 yards (38.3 ypg) and four touchdowns.

Arizona Players to Watch

Will Plummer has thrown for 1,054 yards (105.4 ypg) to lead Arizona, completing 55.7% of his passes and tossing three touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 171 rushing yards (17.1 ypg) on 44 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Drake Anderson has carried the ball 73 times for a team-high 267 yards (26.7 per game), with one touchdown this year.

This season Michael Wiley has racked up 251 yards (25.1 per game) on 79 attempts with two touchdowns, while also catching 22 passes for 202 yards (20.2 per game) and two touchdowns.

Stanley Berryhill III's 595 receiving yards (59.5 yards per game) lead the team. He has 68 receptions with one touchdown.

Tayvian Cunningham has caught 18 passes for 299 yards (29.9 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Brian Casteel's 29 catches are good enough for 268 yards (26.8 ypg) and one touchdown.

Regional restrictions apply.