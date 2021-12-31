Washington State Cougars vs. Miami Hurricanes: Sun Bowl Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 12/31/2021

Skip to main content
    •
    December 31, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Washington State Cougars vs. Miami Hurricanes: Sun Bowl Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 26, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars running back Deon McIntosh (3) celebrates with teammates, including offensive lineman Cade Beresford (75) an offensive lineman Liam Ryan (63) after rushing for a touchdown during the fourth quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 26, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars running back Deon McIntosh (3) celebrates with teammates, including offensive lineman Cade Beresford (75) an offensive lineman Liam Ryan (63) after rushing for a touchdown during the fourth quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

    The Miami Hurricanes and the Washington State Cougars meet for the Sun Bowl on Friday, December 31, 2021. Look below for more important info, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Miami vs. Washington State

    Miami and Washington State Stats

    • This year, the Hurricanes average 9.8 more points per game (34.1) than the Cougars allow (24.3).
    • The Hurricanes have turned the ball over 17 times this season, 10 fewer than the Cougars have forced (27).
    • The Cougars have put the same amount of points on the board per game this year (28.4) as the Hurricanes have allowed .
    • The Cougars have turned the ball over five more times (16 total) than the Hurricanes have forced a turnover (11) this season.

    Miami Players to Watch

    • Tyler Van Dyke has thrown for 2,931 yards (244.3 ypg) to lead Miami, completing 62.3% of his passes and tossing 25 touchdown passes and six interceptions this season.
    • Jaylan Knighton has carried the ball 145 times for a team-high 561 yards (46.8 per game), with eight touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 20 catches for 280 yards (23.3 per game) and three touchdowns.
    • This season Cam'Ron Harris has piled up 409 yards (34.1 per game) on 71 attempts with five touchdowns.
    • Charleston Rambo's 1,172 receiving yards (97.7 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's totaled 79 receptions and seven touchdowns.
    • Mike Harley has grabbed 57 passes for 543 yards (45.3 yards per game) and five touchdowns this year.
    • Keyshawn Smith's 33 grabs have netted him 405 yards (33.8 ypg) and three touchdowns.

    Washington State Players to Watch

    • Jayden de Laura has 2,757 passing yards (229.8 ypg) to lead Washington State, completing 64.5% of his passes and throwing 23 touchdown passes and nine interceptions this season.
    • Max Borghi has carried the ball 160 times for a team-high 880 yards (73.3 per game), with 12 touchdowns this year.
    • This season Deon McIntosh has racked up 538 yards (44.8 per game) on 111 carries with three touchdowns.
    • Calvin Jackson Jr.'s 955 receiving yards (79.6 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's totaled 63 receptions and seven touchdowns.
    • Travell Harris has grabbed 73 passes for 801 yards (66.8 yards per game) and nine touchdowns this year.
    • De'Zhaun Stribling's 42 receptions have turned into 458 yards (38.2 ypg) and four touchdowns.

    Miami Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/13/2021

    Florida State

    L 31-28

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Virginia Tech

    W 38-26

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Duke

    W 47-10

    Away

    12/31/2021

    Washington State

    -

    Home

    Washington State Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/13/2021

    Oregon

    L 38-24

    Away

    11/19/2021

    Arizona

    W 44-18

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Washington

    W 40-13

    Away

    12/31/2021

    Miami

    -

    Away

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    31
    2021

    Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl: Washington State vs. Central Michigan

    TV CHANNEL: CBS
    Time
    12:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    elon
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Hofstra at Elon

    1 minute ago
    Kentucky s Oscar Tshiebwe celebrates a ta slam dunk against Missouri.Dec. 29. 2021 Kentuckymisouri 14
    College Basketball

    How to Watch High Point at Kentucky

    1 minute ago
    ohio state women
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Ohio State at Michigan in Women's College Basketball

    1 minute ago
    Nov 26, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars running back Deon McIntosh (3) celebrates with teammates, including offensive lineman Cade Beresford (75) an offensive lineman Liam Ryan (63) after rushing for a touchdown during the fourth quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl Washington State vs Central Michigan

    1 minute ago
    Nov 26, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars running back Deon McIntosh (3) celebrates with teammates, including offensive lineman Cade Beresford (75) an offensive lineman Liam Ryan (63) after rushing for a touchdown during the fourth quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Washington State Cougars vs. Miami Hurricanes: Sun Bowl Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 12/31/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 18, 2021; North Little Rock, Arkansas, USA; Hofstra Pride guard Aaron Estrada (4) celebrates after scoring in the second half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Simmons Bank Arena. Hofstra won 89-81. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Hofstra vs. Elon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/31/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 18, 2021; North Little Rock, Arkansas, USA; Hofstra Pride guard Aaron Estrada (4) celebrates after scoring in the second half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Simmons Bank Arena. Hofstra won 89-81. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Elon vs. Hofstra: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/31/2021

    1 minute ago
    Nov 27, 2021; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Miami Hurricanes running back Jaylan Knighton (4) runs with the ball during the first half of the game against the Miami Hurricanes at Wallace Wade Stadium. at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Miami vs. Washington State: Sun Bowl Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 12/31/2021

    1 minute ago
    Kentucky s Oscar Tshiebwe celebrates a ta slam dunk against Missouri.Dec. 29. 2021 Kentuckymisouri 14
    College Basketball

    Kentucky vs. High Point: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/31/2021

    1 minute ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy