Washington State Cougars vs. Miami Hurricanes: Sun Bowl Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 12/31/2021

The Miami Hurricanes and the Washington State Cougars meet for the Sun Bowl on Friday, December 31, 2021. Look below for more important info, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Miami vs. Washington State

Game Day: Friday, December 31, 2021

Friday, December 31, 2021 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Stadium: Sun Bowl Stadium

Sun Bowl Stadium

Miami and Washington State Stats

This year, the Hurricanes average 9.8 more points per game (34.1) than the Cougars allow (24.3).

The Hurricanes have turned the ball over 17 times this season, 10 fewer than the Cougars have forced (27).

The Cougars have put the same amount of points on the board per game this year (28.4) as the Hurricanes have allowed .

The Cougars have turned the ball over five more times (16 total) than the Hurricanes have forced a turnover (11) this season.

Miami Players to Watch

Tyler Van Dyke has thrown for 2,931 yards (244.3 ypg) to lead Miami, completing 62.3% of his passes and tossing 25 touchdown passes and six interceptions this season.

Jaylan Knighton has carried the ball 145 times for a team-high 561 yards (46.8 per game), with eight touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 20 catches for 280 yards (23.3 per game) and three touchdowns.

This season Cam'Ron Harris has piled up 409 yards (34.1 per game) on 71 attempts with five touchdowns.

Charleston Rambo's 1,172 receiving yards (97.7 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's totaled 79 receptions and seven touchdowns.

Mike Harley has grabbed 57 passes for 543 yards (45.3 yards per game) and five touchdowns this year.

Keyshawn Smith's 33 grabs have netted him 405 yards (33.8 ypg) and three touchdowns.

Washington State Players to Watch

Jayden de Laura has 2,757 passing yards (229.8 ypg) to lead Washington State, completing 64.5% of his passes and throwing 23 touchdown passes and nine interceptions this season.

Max Borghi has carried the ball 160 times for a team-high 880 yards (73.3 per game), with 12 touchdowns this year.

This season Deon McIntosh has racked up 538 yards (44.8 per game) on 111 carries with three touchdowns.

Calvin Jackson Jr.'s 955 receiving yards (79.6 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's totaled 63 receptions and seven touchdowns.

Travell Harris has grabbed 73 passes for 801 yards (66.8 yards per game) and nine touchdowns this year.

De'Zhaun Stribling's 42 receptions have turned into 458 yards (38.2 ypg) and four touchdowns.

Miami Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/13/2021 Florida State L 31-28 Away 11/20/2021 Virginia Tech W 38-26 Home 11/27/2021 Duke W 47-10 Away 12/31/2021 Washington State - Home

Washington State Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/13/2021 Oregon L 38-24 Away 11/19/2021 Arizona W 44-18 Home 11/26/2021 Washington W 40-13 Away 12/31/2021 Miami - Away

