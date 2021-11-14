Skip to main content
    • November 14, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Washington State Cougars vs. Oregon Ducks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Oct 30, 2021; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Washington State Cougars running back Deon McIntosh (3) breaks away from Arizona State Sun Devils defensive lineman Tyler Johnson (41) in the first half at Sun Devil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-Arizona Republic Ncaa Football Washington State At Arizona State

    Oct 30, 2021; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Washington State Cougars running back Deon McIntosh (3) breaks away from Arizona State Sun Devils defensive lineman Tyler Johnson (41) in the first half at Sun Devil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-Arizona Republic Ncaa Football Washington State At Arizona State

    The No. 5 Oregon Ducks (8-1, 0-0 Pac-12) host a Pac-12 battle against the Washington State Cougars (5-4, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Autzen Stadium. Keep reading below for all the details you need, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Oregon vs. Washington State

    Oregon and Washington State Stats

    • The Ducks put up 35.0 points per game, 10.3 more than the Cougars surrender per matchup (24.7).
    • The Ducks have nine giveaways this season, while the Cougars have 20 takeaways .
    • The Cougars have averaged 3.5 more points this season (25.9) than the Ducks have allowed (22.4).
    • The Cougars have 14 giveaways this season, while the Ducks have 17 takeaways .

    Oregon Players to Watch

    • Anthony Brown has thrown for 1,904 yards (211.6 ypg) to lead Oregon, completing 63.6% of his passes and recording 12 touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He's also run for 428 yards (47.6 ypg) on 92 carries with seven rushing touchdowns.
    • The team's top rusher, Travis Dye, has carried the ball 134 times for 820 yards (91.1 per game), with 11 touchdowns this year. He's proven to be a dual threat, hauling in 277 receiving yards (30.8 per game) on 26 catches with one receiving touchdown.
    • Devon Williams' 322 receiving yards (35.8 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's totaled 20 receptions and two touchdowns.
    • Johnny Johnson III's 22 grabs are good enough for 268 yards (29.8 ypg) and one touchdown.

    Washington State Players to Watch

    • Jayden de Laura has thrown for 1,973 yards (219.2 ypg) to lead Washington State, completing 63.7% of his passes and collecting 17 touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season.
    • The team's top rusher, Max Borghi, has carried the ball 112 times for 571 yards (63.4 per game), with eight touchdowns this year.
    • This season Deon McIntosh has rushed for 359 yards (39.9 per game) on 76 carries with two touchdowns.
    • Calvin Jackson Jr.'s 667 receiving yards (74.1 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's totaled 49 receptions and five touchdowns.
    • Travell Harris has recorded 574 receiving yards (63.8 yards per game) and six touchdowns, reeling in 54 passes this year.
    • De'Zhaun Stribling's 28 grabs are good enough for 332 yards (36.9 ypg) and three touchdowns.

    Oregon Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/23/2021

    UCLA

    W 34-31

    Away

    10/30/2021

    Colorado

    W 52-29

    Home

    11/6/2021

    Washington

    W 26-16

    Away

    11/13/2021

    Washington State

    -

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Utah

    -

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Oregon State

    -

    Home

    Washington State Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/16/2021

    Stanford

    W 34-31

    Home

    10/23/2021

    BYU

    L 21-19

    Home

    10/30/2021

    Arizona State

    W 34-21

    Away

    11/13/2021

    Oregon

    -

    Away

    11/19/2021

    Arizona

    -

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Washington

    -

    Away

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    13
    2021

    Washington State at Oregon

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    10:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_17144455
    NBA

    How to Watch Timberwolves at Clippers

    1 minute ago
    Andy Murray Tennis
    Tennis

    How to Watch World Team Tennis

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17128421
    College Football

    How to Watch Texas at Gonzaga

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17108490
    College Football

    How to Watch Utah State vs. San Jose State

    1 minute ago
    Oct 23, 2021; Pasadena, California, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Anthony Brown (13) celebrates after scoring on a 43-yard touchdown run against the UCLA Bruins in the second half at Rose Bowl. Oregon defeated UCLA 34-31. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch Washington State vs. Oregon

    1 minute ago
    Abilene Christian Wildcats guard Damien Daniels (4) drives the ball while guarded by Texas Longhorns guard Matt Coleman III (2) during the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament on Saturday, March 20, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind. Mandatory Credit: Barbara Perenic/IndyStar via USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Gonzaga vs. Texas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/13/2021

    1 minute ago
    Abilene Christian Wildcats guard Damien Daniels (4) drives the ball while guarded by Texas Longhorns guard Matt Coleman III (2) during the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament on Saturday, March 20, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind. Mandatory Credit: Barbara Perenic/IndyStar via USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Texas vs. Gonzaga: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/13/2021

    1 minute ago
    Nov 6, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies linebacker Zion Tupuola-Fetui (58) tackles Oregon Ducks running back Byron Cardwell (21) during the fourth quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Oregon vs. Washington State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/13/2021

    1 minute ago
    Oct 1, 2021; Logan, Utah, USA; Utah State Aggies quarterback Andrew Peasley (6) throws the ball during the fourth quarter against the Brigham Young Cougars at Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    San Jose State vs. Utah State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/13/2021

    1 minute ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy