The No. 5 Oregon Ducks (8-1, 0-0 Pac-12) host a Pac-12 battle against the Washington State Cougars (5-4, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Autzen Stadium. Keep reading below for all the details you need, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Oregon vs. Washington State

Game Day: Saturday, November 13, 2021

Saturday, November 13, 2021 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Autzen Stadium

Oregon and Washington State Stats

The Ducks put up 35.0 points per game, 10.3 more than the Cougars surrender per matchup (24.7).

The Ducks have nine giveaways this season, while the Cougars have 20 takeaways .

The Cougars have averaged 3.5 more points this season (25.9) than the Ducks have allowed (22.4).

The Cougars have 14 giveaways this season, while the Ducks have 17 takeaways .

Oregon Players to Watch

Anthony Brown has thrown for 1,904 yards (211.6 ypg) to lead Oregon, completing 63.6% of his passes and recording 12 touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He's also run for 428 yards (47.6 ypg) on 92 carries with seven rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Travis Dye, has carried the ball 134 times for 820 yards (91.1 per game), with 11 touchdowns this year. He's proven to be a dual threat, hauling in 277 receiving yards (30.8 per game) on 26 catches with one receiving touchdown.

Devon Williams' 322 receiving yards (35.8 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's totaled 20 receptions and two touchdowns.

Johnny Johnson III's 22 grabs are good enough for 268 yards (29.8 ypg) and one touchdown.

Washington State Players to Watch

Jayden de Laura has thrown for 1,973 yards (219.2 ypg) to lead Washington State, completing 63.7% of his passes and collecting 17 touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Max Borghi, has carried the ball 112 times for 571 yards (63.4 per game), with eight touchdowns this year.

This season Deon McIntosh has rushed for 359 yards (39.9 per game) on 76 carries with two touchdowns.

Calvin Jackson Jr.'s 667 receiving yards (74.1 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's totaled 49 receptions and five touchdowns.

Travell Harris has recorded 574 receiving yards (63.8 yards per game) and six touchdowns, reeling in 54 passes this year.

De'Zhaun Stribling's 28 grabs are good enough for 332 yards (36.9 ypg) and three touchdowns.

Oregon Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/23/2021 UCLA W 34-31 Away 10/30/2021 Colorado W 52-29 Home 11/6/2021 Washington W 26-16 Away 11/13/2021 Washington State - Home 11/20/2021 Utah - Away 11/27/2021 Oregon State - Home

Washington State Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/16/2021 Stanford W 34-31 Home 10/23/2021 BYU L 21-19 Home 10/30/2021 Arizona State W 34-21 Away 11/13/2021 Oregon - Away 11/19/2021 Arizona - Home 11/26/2021 Washington - Away

