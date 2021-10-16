    • October 18, 2021
    How to Watch Washington State Cougars vs. Stanford Cardinal: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oct 8, 2021; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Stanford Cardinal quarterback Tanner McKee (18) hands the ball to Stanford Cardinal running back Austin Jones (20) against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the second half at Sun Devil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

    The Washington State Cougars (3-3, 0-0 Pac-12) host a Pac-12 clash against the Stanford Cardinal (3-3, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Martin Stadium. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Washington State vs. Stanford

    Betting Information for Washington State vs. Stanford

    Washington State vs Stanford Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Washington State

    -1

    53

    Washington State and Stanford Stats

    • The Cougars put up just 2.7 fewer points per game (24.3) than the Cardinal give up (27.0).
    • The Cougars have turned the ball over 12 times this season, seven more turnovers than the Cardinal have forced (5).
    • The Cardinal's average points scored this season (25.8) and the Cougars' average points allowed (24.8) are within 1.0 point.
    • The Cardinal have five giveaways this season, while the Cougars have 13 takeaways .

    Washington State Players to Watch

    • Jayden de Laura has 1,193 passing yards (198.8 ypg) to lead Washington State, completing 63.7% of his passes and recording 12 touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 71 rushing yards (11.8 ypg) on 22 carries with one rushing touchdown.
    • The team's top rusher, Max Borghi, has carried the ball 65 times for 332 yards (55.3 per game), with three touchdowns this year.
    • This season Deon McIntosh has piled up 55 carries for 269 yards (44.8 per game) and one touchdown.
    • Calvin Jackson Jr.'s 404 receiving yards (67.3 yards per game) lead the team. He has 35 receptions with three touchdowns.
    • Travell Harris has caught 39 passes for 394 yards (65.7 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.
    • De'Zhaun Stribling's 22 catches are good enough for 254 yards (42.3 ypg) and two touchdowns.

    Stanford Players to Watch

    • Tanner McKee has 1,449 passing yards (241.5 ypg) to lead Stanford, completing 63.4% of his passes and recording 12 touchdown passes and three interceptions this season.
    • The team's top rusher, Nathaniel Peat, has carried the ball 49 times for 306 yards (51.0 per game), with two touchdowns this year.
    • This season Austin Jones has piled up 42 carries for 161 yards (26.8 per game), while also catching 14 passes for 137 yards (22.8 per game).
    • Elijah Higgins' team-leading 383 receiving yards (63.8 yards per game) have come on 29 receptions with four touchdowns.
    • John Humphreys has put up a 252-yard season so far (42.0 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, reeling in 17 passes.
    • Brycen Tremayne's 20 catches have yielded 245 yards (40.8 ypg) and five touchdowns.

    How To Watch

    October
    16
    2021

    Stanford at Washington State

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    7:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
