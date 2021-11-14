How to Watch Washington State vs. Oregon

A divisional showdown between the first and second teams in the PAC-12's North division unfolds as Washington State travels to Oregon.

Washington State has been a silent contender this season. It is 5-4 and sits at No. 2 in the North division of the PAC-12. The Cougars are on a hot streak, going 4-1 in their last five games. They've beaten California, Oregon State, Stanford and Arizona State. BYU is the only lost they've incurred.

Oregon is the No. 3 team in the nation, and teams don't earn that ranking accidentally. The Ducks are 8-1 this season and 4-1 in their last five games. They are the top ranked team in the North division of the PAC-12. Their only loss this season has come at the hands of Stanford, a team that Washington State beat.

How to Watch Washington State Cougars at Oregon Ducks Today:

Game Date: Nov. 13, 2021

Game Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream Washington State Cougars at Oregon Ducks on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Jayden de Laura is averaging 246.6 passing yards per game and has 17 touchdowns on the year. Pairing him with Max Borghi, who had 112 rushes for 571 yards, the Cougars are no easy opponent.

The Ducks are still trying to find their way since the CJ Verdell injury. Anthony Brown averages 210.6 yards per game and has 11 touchdowns. Travis Dye has picked up the pace in Verdell's absence, rushing 134 times for 820 yards and 11 touchdowns.

