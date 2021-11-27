Publish date:
How to Watch Washington State Cougars vs. Washington Huskies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Washington State Cougars (6-5, 0-0 Pac-12) and Washington Huskies (4-7, 0-0 Pac-12) will meet on Friday, November 26, 2021 at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium, in a battle of Pac-12 foes. Look below for more important info, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.
Washington State and Washington Stats
- This year, the Cougars average 6.3 more points per game (27.4) than the Huskies give up (21.1).
- This year, the Cougars have turned the ball over 16 times, while the Huskies have forced 16.
- The Huskies' average points scored this season, 22.3, is 3.0 fewer than the 25.3 the Cougars are giving up.
- The Huskies have turned the ball over 19 times, four fewer times than the Cougars have forced turnovers (23).
Washington State Players to Watch
- Jayden de Laura leads Washington State with 2,512 passing yards (228.4 ypg) on 193-of-309 passing with 23 touchdowns compared to nine interceptions this season.
- Max Borghi has carried the ball 138 times for a team-high 751 yards (68.3 per game), with 10 touchdowns this year.
- This season Deon McIntosh has rushed for 489 yards (44.5 per game) on 95 carries with two touchdowns.
- Calvin Jackson Jr.'s 887 receiving yards (80.6 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's registered 57 receptions and seven touchdowns.
- Travell Harris has put together a 778-yard season so far (70.7 receiving yards per game) with nine touchdowns, reeling in 68 passes.
- De'Zhaun Stribling has hauled in 35 grabs for 401 yards (36.5 ypg) and four touchdowns this season.
Washington Players to Watch
- Dylan Morris has thrown for 2,458 yards (223.5 ypg) to lead Washington, completing 60.6% of his passes and recording 14 touchdown passes and 12 interceptions this season.
- Sean McGrew has carried the ball 107 times for a team-high 431 yards (39.2 per game), with eight touchdowns this year.
- This season Cameron Davis has rushed for 308 yards (28.0 per game) on 85 carries with two touchdowns.
- Jalen McMillan's team-high 439 receiving yards (39.9 yards per game) have come on 36 receptions with three touchdowns.
- Terrell Bynum has collected 436 receiving yards (39.6 yards per game) and four touchdowns, hauling in 26 passes this year.
- Rome Odunze's 38 receptions have netted him 346 yards (31.5 ypg) and three touchdowns.
Washington State Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/30/2021
Arizona State
W 34-21
Away
11/13/2021
Oregon
L 38-24
Away
11/19/2021
Arizona
W 44-18
Home
11/26/2021
Washington
-
Away
Washington Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/6/2021
Oregon
L 26-16
Home
11/13/2021
Arizona State
L 35-30
Home
11/20/2021
Colorado
L 20-17
Away
11/26/2021
Washington State
-
Home
How To Watch
November
26
2021
Washington State at Washington
TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
8:00
PM/EST
