Nov 19, 2021; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars quarterback Jayden de Laura (4) throws a pass against the Arizona Wildcats in the first half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington State Cougars (6-5, 0-0 Pac-12) and Washington Huskies (4-7, 0-0 Pac-12) will meet on Friday, November 26, 2021 at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium, in a battle of Pac-12 foes. Look below for more important info, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Washington vs. Washington State

Game Day: Friday, November 26, 2021

Friday, November 26, 2021 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Stadium: Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium

Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Washington State and Washington Stats

This year, the Cougars average 6.3 more points per game (27.4) than the Huskies give up (21.1).

This year, the Cougars have turned the ball over 16 times, while the Huskies have forced 16.

The Huskies' average points scored this season, 22.3, is 3.0 fewer than the 25.3 the Cougars are giving up.

The Huskies have turned the ball over 19 times, four fewer times than the Cougars have forced turnovers (23).

Washington State Players to Watch

Jayden de Laura leads Washington State with 2,512 passing yards (228.4 ypg) on 193-of-309 passing with 23 touchdowns compared to nine interceptions this season.

Max Borghi has carried the ball 138 times for a team-high 751 yards (68.3 per game), with 10 touchdowns this year.

This season Deon McIntosh has rushed for 489 yards (44.5 per game) on 95 carries with two touchdowns.

Calvin Jackson Jr.'s 887 receiving yards (80.6 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's registered 57 receptions and seven touchdowns.

Travell Harris has put together a 778-yard season so far (70.7 receiving yards per game) with nine touchdowns, reeling in 68 passes.

De'Zhaun Stribling has hauled in 35 grabs for 401 yards (36.5 ypg) and four touchdowns this season.

Washington Players to Watch

Dylan Morris has thrown for 2,458 yards (223.5 ypg) to lead Washington, completing 60.6% of his passes and recording 14 touchdown passes and 12 interceptions this season.

Sean McGrew has carried the ball 107 times for a team-high 431 yards (39.2 per game), with eight touchdowns this year.

This season Cameron Davis has rushed for 308 yards (28.0 per game) on 85 carries with two touchdowns.

Jalen McMillan's team-high 439 receiving yards (39.9 yards per game) have come on 36 receptions with three touchdowns.

Terrell Bynum has collected 436 receiving yards (39.6 yards per game) and four touchdowns, hauling in 26 passes this year.

Rome Odunze's 38 receptions have netted him 346 yards (31.5 ypg) and three touchdowns.

Washington State Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/30/2021 Arizona State W 34-21 Away 11/13/2021 Oregon L 38-24 Away 11/19/2021 Arizona W 44-18 Home 11/26/2021 Washington - Away

Washington Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/6/2021 Oregon L 26-16 Home 11/13/2021 Arizona State L 35-30 Home 11/20/2021 Colorado L 20-17 Away 11/26/2021 Washington State - Home

Regional restrictions apply.