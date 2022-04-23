Skip to main content

How to Watch the Washington State Spring Game: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Washington State enters the full-time Jake Dickert era on Saturday when it plays its annual spring game

Jake Dickert is starting his first season as full-time head coach of Washington State after being the interim coach after Nick Rolovich was fired due to COVID-19 mandates were not met to end the 2021 season.

How to Watch the Washington State Spring Game in College Football Today:

Game Date: April 23, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Network

Live stream the Washington State Spring Game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Dickert led the Cougars to a 3-2 finish to the year that included a big 44-13 win against rival Washington.

The win against the Huskies helped the Cougars finish 7-5 in the regular season, but they came up short in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl against Central Michigan.

It was an up and down end to the year, but Dickert hopes this year he can get Washington State back battling with the top teams in the Pac-12.

The Cougars will be tested early in 2022 as they take a trip to Wisconsin to take on the Badgers in week two.

They do get Oregon, Utah and Arizona State at home this year, but must travel to USC and Stanford.

It won't be an easy route for Washington State this year, but it feels like it can compete for the top of the conference, especially with transfer quarterback Cameron Ward, who comes over from Incarnate Word.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
23
2022

Washington State Spring Game

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Network
Time
6:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Soccer

CF Pachuca vs. CF Monterrey: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Boston Red Sox Chris Sale
MLB

How to Watch Red Sox at Rays

By Evan Massey1 minute ago
imago1001276541h
College Tennis

How to Watch the Pac-12 Championship: Washington at USC in Men's College Tennis

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
USATSI_17245260
College Softball

How to Watch Northwestern at Indiana in College Softball

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
USATSI_17967564
College Softball

How to Watch UCLA at Oregon State in College Softball

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
BASEBALL
College Baseball

How to Watch Virginia Tech at Boston College in College Baseball

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
Oct 23, 2021; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars quarterback Jayden de Laura (4) throws a pass against the Brigham Young Cougars in the first half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
College Football

How to Watch the Washington State Spring Game

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
Monterrey
Liga MX

How to Watch Pachuca vs Monterrey

By Rafael Urbina16 minutes ago
Apr 16, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota United forward Luis Amarilla (9) shoots the ball against Colorado Rapids defender Lalas Abubakar (6) during the second half at Allianz Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Minnesota United FC vs. Chicago Fire: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy