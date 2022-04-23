Washington State enters the full-time Jake Dickert era on Saturday when it plays its annual spring game

Jake Dickert is starting his first season as full-time head coach of Washington State after being the interim coach after Nick Rolovich was fired due to COVID-19 mandates were not met to end the 2021 season.

How to Watch the Washington State Spring Game in College Football Today:

Game Date: April 23, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Network

Dickert led the Cougars to a 3-2 finish to the year that included a big 44-13 win against rival Washington.

The win against the Huskies helped the Cougars finish 7-5 in the regular season, but they came up short in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl against Central Michigan.

It was an up and down end to the year, but Dickert hopes this year he can get Washington State back battling with the top teams in the Pac-12.

The Cougars will be tested early in 2022 as they take a trip to Wisconsin to take on the Badgers in week two.

They do get Oregon, Utah and Arizona State at home this year, but must travel to USC and Stanford.

It won't be an easy route for Washington State this year, but it feels like it can compete for the top of the conference, especially with transfer quarterback Cameron Ward, who comes over from Incarnate Word.

