Skip to main content
    • October 30, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Washington State Cougars vs. Arizona State Sun Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Both Washington State and Arizona State had long winning streaks snapped their last time out. Which side will get back in the win column when they meet on Saturday?
    Author:

    Two late risers in the Pac-12 meet on Saturday, each one coming off a loss that snapped a significant win streak. Washington State had won three straight games—all in conference—before losing to No. 25 BYU on Saturday. 

    Arizona State had won three straight conference games as well but was upended by Utah two weeks ago heading into an off week. 

    How to Watch Washington State vs. Arizona State today:

    Game Date: Oct. 30, 2021

    Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

    TV: FOX Sports 1

    Live Stream Washington State Cougars vs. Arizona State Sun Devils on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    By nature of those runs, both teams are still very much competitive in their respective divisions. The Cougars are 3-2 in conference play this year, which puts them just half a game back of Oregon and Oregon State in the Pac-12 North. Meanwhile, the Sun Devils are tied with Utah in the Pac-12 South—both sides are 3-1 in conference play.

    Despite the loss last time out, Arizona State got a solid performance from junior quarterback Jayden Daniels. Daniels has seemingly found a rhythm as of late, with eight total touchdowns and no turnovers since the start of that winning streak.

    Meanwhile, Washington State has been dealing with a coaching overhaul, after head coach Nick Rolovich and a number of assistants were fired for failing to comply with the state of Washington's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for state employees. Last week's game was the team's first since Rolovich's departure.

    This will be the 47th all-time meeting between Washington State and Arizona State, with the Sun Devils holding a 28-15-2 advantage. Their latest win came when the teams last met in 2019, a 38-34 win in Tempe.

    Saturday's kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET. 

    How To Watch

    October
    30
    2021

    Washington State Cougars vs. Arizona State Sun Devils

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 1
    Time
    3:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_16736626
    College Football

    How to Watch Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Texas Southern

    1 minute ago
    Oct 16, 2021; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores running back Patrick Smith (42) is tackled by South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back Marcellas Dial (24) and South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back Jaylan Foster (12) at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch Missouri vs. Vanderbilt

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_16973952
    College Football

    How to Watch Washington State vs. Arizona State

    1 minute ago
    Oct 23, 2021; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars quarterback Jayden de Laura (4) throws a pass against the Brigham Young Cougars in the first half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Arizona State vs. Washington State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/30/2021

    1 minute ago
    Oct 23, 2021; Little Rock, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Pine Bluff Golden Lions quarterback Skyler Perry (11) passes during the first quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at War Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    UAPB vs. Texas Southern: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/30/2021

    1 minute ago
    Oct 16, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) runs for a touchdown pursued by Utah Utes linebacker Karene Reid (32) in the second quarter against the Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Washington State vs. Arizona State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/30/2021

    1 minute ago
    Oct 16, 2021; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers running back Tyler Badie (1) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Missouri Tigerst\ during the first half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Vanderbilt vs. Missouri: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/30/2021

    1 minute ago
    Oct 16, 2021; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores running back Patrick Smith (42) is tackled by South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back Marcellas Dial (24) and South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back Jaylan Foster (12) at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Missouri vs. Vanderbilt: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/30/2021

    1 minute ago
    Sep 11, 2021; Waco, Texas, USA; Texas Southern Tigers running back Jacorey Howard (23) gets tackled by Baylor Bears defenders in the fourth quarter at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Texas Southern vs. UAPB: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/30/2021

    1 minute ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy