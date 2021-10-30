Both Washington State and Arizona State had long winning streaks snapped their last time out. Which side will get back in the win column when they meet on Saturday?

Two late risers in the Pac-12 meet on Saturday, each one coming off a loss that snapped a significant win streak. Washington State had won three straight games—all in conference—before losing to No. 25 BYU on Saturday.

Arizona State had won three straight conference games as well but was upended by Utah two weeks ago heading into an off week.

How to Watch Washington State vs. Arizona State today:

Game Date: Oct. 30, 2021

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Live Stream Washington State Cougars vs. Arizona State Sun Devils on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

By nature of those runs, both teams are still very much competitive in their respective divisions. The Cougars are 3-2 in conference play this year, which puts them just half a game back of Oregon and Oregon State in the Pac-12 North. Meanwhile, the Sun Devils are tied with Utah in the Pac-12 South—both sides are 3-1 in conference play.

Despite the loss last time out, Arizona State got a solid performance from junior quarterback Jayden Daniels. Daniels has seemingly found a rhythm as of late, with eight total touchdowns and no turnovers since the start of that winning streak.

Meanwhile, Washington State has been dealing with a coaching overhaul, after head coach Nick Rolovich and a number of assistants were fired for failing to comply with the state of Washington's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for state employees. Last week's game was the team's first since Rolovich's departure.

This will be the 47th all-time meeting between Washington State and Arizona State, with the Sun Devils holding a 28-15-2 advantage. Their latest win came when the teams last met in 2019, a 38-34 win in Tempe.

Saturday's kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET.