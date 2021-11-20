Skip to main content
    • November 20, 2021
    How to Watch Washington at Colorado: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Two struggling Pac-12 programs meet in Boulder when Washington takes on Colorado.
    Washington (4-6, 3-4) goes on the road on Saturday for an afternoon Pac-12 contest against Colorado (3-7, 2-5). 

    How to Watch: Washington at Colorado Today

    Game Date: Nov. 20, 2021

    Game Time: 3 p.m. ET

    TV: Pac-12 Network

    Live stream Washington at Colorado on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Huskies have a chance to get back to .500 in conference play with a win, which would give the team a chance to achieve bowl eligibility against rival Washington State in the finale.

    Despite its record, Washington has been a strong defensive team, leading the Pac-12 in scoring defense, fewest passing yards allowed and fewest first downs allowed while ranking second in total defense.

    But the offense is scoring 22.8 points per game, which ranks 106th in the FBS. Dylan Morris has thrown 10 interceptions.

    Colorado won't finish bowl eligible, preventing the program from playing in bowl games in back-to-back years for the first time since 2004 and 2005. The Buffaloes showed some good signs last year in Karl Dorrell's first season, but the team has fallen back to its usual level of play and is set to finish under .500 for the fourth time in the last five seasons.

    Last week, Colorado took a 20-7 lead over UCLA, but the Bruins scored the final 37 points of the game for the 44-20 win.

    Washington leads the all-time series against Colorado 12-6-1. The Buffaloes won the most recent meeting 20-14 in 2019, which ended a nine-game win streak in the program for Washington.

