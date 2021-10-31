How to Watch Washington at Stanford

Washington and Stanford are very similar teams this year which should make for an incredibly close Pac-12 North matchup.

Washington and Stanford are looking very similar coming into this game.

These teams are so close that Stanford is favored by less than a field goal at -2.5, partly because the Cardinal will be playing at home. They have the same record of 3-4 and are near the bottom of the Pac-12 North standings with the Huskies getting the edge because they have a better conference record. This was after they both finished near the top of their division last year in the pandemic-shortened season.

How to Watch Washington Huskies at Stanford Cardinal Today:

Game Date: Oct. 30, 2021

Game Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Live stream Washington Huskies at Stanford Cardinal on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Stanford is trying to get back on track in this game, as the Cardinal have lost two in a row to in-conference opponents. That includes a close loss last week to Washington State, which is going through coaching turmoil.

Stanford will need to tighten up its defense as it is giving up 405.4 yards per game compared to the 351.7 yards the offense averages. The Cardinal will be guided though by the very steady hand of quarterback Tanner McKee. He has an impressive 14-to-3 touchdown-to-interception ratio and has passed for 1,722 yards.

Washington is looking to build momentum after last week's win over Arizona. The Huskies started the season going 2-4, and things weren't looking good against the Wildcats when they were down 13-0 at half.

Coming back should give them the confidence that they can hang with Stanford even if the going gets tough. Their confidence should be sky-high if they can get it into the red zone in this game. They have scored on all 19 of their trips there this season.

This one is truly anyone's game for how close these teams are. It may be one of the closest games of the day and could come down to who has more momentum.