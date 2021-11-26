Skip to main content
    • November 26, 2021
    How to Watch Washington State Cougars vs. Washington Huskies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Washington has a chance to match its longest winning streak in the Apple Cup at eight games. Will Washington State grab its first win in the series since 2012?
    The Apple Cup has been relatively one-sided in recent years. Washington has won seven straight over in-state rival Washington State—one more win and the Huskies will tie the longest winning streak in series history. They've also taken 10 of the last 11 games dating back to 2009. Yet this year, it's the Cougars coming into the matchup with the hot hand with wins in two of their last three and four of their last six games.

    How to Watch Washington State vs. Washington Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 26, 2021

    Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

    TV: FOX Sports 1

    Live stream Washington State Cougars vs. Washington Huskies on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Washington State comes into this game 6-5 on the season and 5-3 in Pac-12 play. Sophomore quarterback Jayden de Laura leads the Pac-12 in both passing yards (2,506) and passing touchdowns (23).

    The Cougars and de Laura will face the Pac-12's best defense this week, with the Huskies allowing a conference-low 21.1 points per game. That unit will try to make it eight straight years of holding the Cougars under 17 points.

    This matchup was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. When the teams last met in 2019, Washington won 31-13.

    Will the Huskies get to eight straight wins, or will the Cougars finally get back on top? 

    How To Watch

    November
    26
    2021

    Washington State Cougars vs. Washington Huskies

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 1
    Time
    8:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
