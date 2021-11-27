Nov 20, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers running back Leddie Brown (4) runs the ball during the third quarter against the Texas Longhorns at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

The West Virginia Mountaineers (5-6, 0-0 Big 12) will face a familiar opponent as they visit the Kansas Jayhawks (2-9, 0-0 Big 12) on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at David Booth Memorial Stadium, in a Big 12 showdown. Below is an article containing all the details you need, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Kansas vs. West Virginia

Game Day: Saturday, November 27, 2021

Saturday, November 27, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Stadium: David Booth Memorial Stadium

David Booth Memorial Stadium

West Virginia and Kansas Stats

The Mountaineers rack up 16.7 fewer points per game (26.2) than the Jayhawks allow (42.9).

This year, the Mountaineers have turned the ball over 17 times, three more than the Jayhawks' takeaways (14).

The Mountaineers have allowed their opponents to score 24.0 points per game, 3.9 more than the 20.1 the Jayhawks are scoring per contest.

The Jayhawks have turned the ball over 11 times this season, one more turnover than the Mountaineers have forced (10).

West Virginia Players to Watch

Jarret Doege has thrown for 2,738 yards (248.9 ypg) to lead West Virginia, completing 65.4% of his passes and recording 16 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions this season.

Leddie Brown's team-high 909 rushing yards (82.6 per game) have come on 204 carries, with 12 touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 33 catches for 202 yards (18.4 per game) and one touchdown.

This season Garrett Greene has piled up 47 carries for 303 yards (27.5 per game) and four touchdowns.

Winston Wright's 643 receiving yards (58.5 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's totaled 57 receptions and three touchdowns.

Bryce Ford-Wheaton has put up a 560-yard season so far (50.9 receiving yards per game) with three touchdowns, reeling in 40 passes.

Sam James' 37 grabs are good enough for 453 yards (41.2 ypg) and four touchdowns.

Kansas Players to Watch

Jason Bean has thrown for 1,252 yards (113.8 ypg) to lead Kansas, completing 56.4% of his passes and collecting six touchdown passes and six interceptions this season. He's also run for 402 yards (36.5 ypg) on 92 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Devin Neal has carried the ball 158 times for a team-high 707 yards (64.3 per game), with eight touchdowns this year.

Kwamie Lassiter II's 608 receiving yards (55.3 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's collected 52 receptions and three touchdowns.

Trevor Wilson has put up a 356-yard season so far (32.4 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, reeling in 25 passes.

Lawrence Arnold's 26 catches this season have resulted in 303 yards (27.5 ypg) and three touchdowns.

West Virginia Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/6/2021 Oklahoma State L 24-3 Home 11/13/2021 Kansas State L 34-17 Away 11/20/2021 Texas W 31-23 Home 11/27/2021 Kansas - Away

Kansas Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/6/2021 Kansas State L 35-10 Home 11/13/2021 Texas W 57-56 Away 11/20/2021 TCU L 31-28 Away 11/27/2021 West Virginia - Home

