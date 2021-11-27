Skip to main content
    • November 28, 2021
    How to Watch West Virginia Mountaineers vs. Kansas Jayhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 20, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers running back Leddie Brown (4) runs the ball during the third quarter against the Texas Longhorns at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

    The West Virginia Mountaineers (5-6, 0-0 Big 12) will face a familiar opponent as they visit the Kansas Jayhawks (2-9, 0-0 Big 12) on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at David Booth Memorial Stadium, in a Big 12 showdown. Below is an article containing all the details you need, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Kansas vs. West Virginia

    • Game Day: Saturday, November 27, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV: FOX Sports Networks
    • Stadium: David Booth Memorial Stadium
    Start with a 7-day free trial!

    West Virginia and Kansas Stats

    • The Mountaineers rack up 16.7 fewer points per game (26.2) than the Jayhawks allow (42.9).
    • This year, the Mountaineers have turned the ball over 17 times, three more than the Jayhawks' takeaways (14).
    • The Mountaineers have allowed their opponents to score 24.0 points per game, 3.9 more than the 20.1 the Jayhawks are scoring per contest.
    • The Jayhawks have turned the ball over 11 times this season, one more turnover than the Mountaineers have forced (10).

    West Virginia Players to Watch

    • Jarret Doege has thrown for 2,738 yards (248.9 ypg) to lead West Virginia, completing 65.4% of his passes and recording 16 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions this season.
    • Leddie Brown's team-high 909 rushing yards (82.6 per game) have come on 204 carries, with 12 touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 33 catches for 202 yards (18.4 per game) and one touchdown.
    • This season Garrett Greene has piled up 47 carries for 303 yards (27.5 per game) and four touchdowns.
    • Winston Wright's 643 receiving yards (58.5 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's totaled 57 receptions and three touchdowns.
    • Bryce Ford-Wheaton has put up a 560-yard season so far (50.9 receiving yards per game) with three touchdowns, reeling in 40 passes.
    • Sam James' 37 grabs are good enough for 453 yards (41.2 ypg) and four touchdowns.

    Kansas Players to Watch

    • Jason Bean has thrown for 1,252 yards (113.8 ypg) to lead Kansas, completing 56.4% of his passes and collecting six touchdown passes and six interceptions this season. He's also run for 402 yards (36.5 ypg) on 92 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
    • Devin Neal has carried the ball 158 times for a team-high 707 yards (64.3 per game), with eight touchdowns this year.
    • Kwamie Lassiter II's 608 receiving yards (55.3 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's collected 52 receptions and three touchdowns.
    • Trevor Wilson has put up a 356-yard season so far (32.4 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, reeling in 25 passes.
    • Lawrence Arnold's 26 catches this season have resulted in 303 yards (27.5 ypg) and three touchdowns.

    West Virginia Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/6/2021

    Oklahoma State

    L 24-3

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Kansas State

    L 34-17

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Texas

    W 31-23

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Kansas

    -

    Away

    Kansas Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/6/2021

    Kansas State

    L 35-10

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Texas

    W 57-56

    Away

    11/20/2021

    TCU

    L 31-28

    Away

    11/27/2021

    West Virginia

    -

    Home

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    27
    2021

    West Virginia at Kansas

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

