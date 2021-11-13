West Virginia vs. Kansas State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/13/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 13, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch West Virginia Mountaineers vs. Kansas State Wildcats: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Oct 30, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers wide receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton (0) celebrates with West Virginia Mountaineers running back Leddie Brown (4) after catching a pass for a touchdown during the third quarter against the Iowa State Cyclones at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

    The Kansas State Wildcats (6-3, 0-0 Big 12) will take on a familiar foe as they host the West Virginia Mountaineers (4-5, 0-0 Big 12) on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium, in a Big 12 clash. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Kansas State vs. West Virginia

    • Game Day: Saturday, November 13, 2021
    • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
    • TV: FOX Sports Networks
    • Stadium: Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Kansas State and West Virginia Stats

    • This year, the Wildcats average 5.3 more points per game (28.3) than the Mountaineers give up (23.0).
    • The Wildcats have turned the ball over three more times (12 total) than the Mountaineers have forced a turnover (9) this season.
    • The Mountaineers, on average, score 5.1 more points (26.7) than the Wildcats allow (21.6).
    • The Mountaineers have turned the ball over 14 times this season, four more turnovers than the Wildcats have forced (10).

    Kansas State Players to Watch

    • Skylar Thompson has 1,548 passing yards (172.0 ypg) to lead Kansas State, completing 71.3% of his passes and recording eight touchdown passes and four interceptions this season.
    • Deuce Vaughn has carried the ball 154 times for a team-high 854 yards (94.9 per game), with 12 touchdowns this year. He has also caught 37 passes for 411 yards (45.7 per game) and three touchdowns.
    • This season Joe Ervin has taken 53 carries for 298 yards (33.1 per game) and one touchdown.
    • Phillip Brooks has reeled in 27 passes for 360 yards (40.0 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.
    • Malik Knowles' 24 catches have netted him 341 yards (37.9 ypg) and two touchdowns.

    West Virginia Players to Watch

    • Jarret Doege has 2,180 passing yards (242.2 ypg) to lead West Virginia, completing 66.7% of his passes and throwing 11 touchdown passes and eight interceptions this season.
    • Leddie Brown's team-high 666 rushing yards (74.0 per game) have come on 151 carries, with 11 touchdowns this year. He's also added 25 catches for 165 yards (18.3 per game) and one touchdown.
    • This season Garrett Greene has piled up 47 carries for 303 yards (33.7 per game) and four touchdowns.
    • Winston Wright's team-leading 543 receiving yards (60.3 yards per game) have come on 45 receptions with one touchdown.
    • Bryce Ford-Wheaton has grabbed 32 passes for 435 yards (48.3 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.
    • Sam James' 30 grabs have netted him 373 yards (41.4 ypg) and three touchdowns.

    Kansas State Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/23/2021

    Texas Tech

    W 25-24

    Away

    10/30/2021

    TCU

    W 31-12

    Home

    11/6/2021

    Kansas

    W 35-10

    Away

    11/13/2021

    West Virginia

    -

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Baylor

    -

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Texas

    -

    Away

    West Virginia Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/23/2021

    TCU

    W 29-17

    Away

    10/30/2021

    Iowa State

    W 38-31

    Home

    11/6/2021

    Oklahoma State

    L 24-3

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Kansas State

    -

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Texas

    -

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Kansas

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    November
    13
    2021

    West Virginia at Kansas State

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
    Time
    12:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

