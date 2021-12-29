West Virginia Mountaineers vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers: Guaranteed Rate Bowl Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 12/28/2021

Nov 20, 2021; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers quarterback Tanner Morgan (2) and Minnesota Golden Gophers running back Mar'Keise Irving (4) celebrate a touchdown during the second half at Memorial Stadium. Gophers won 35-14. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

The Guaranteed Rate Bowl will feature the Minnesota Golden Gophers in a showdown against the West Virginia Mountaineers on December 28, 2021, starting at 10:15 PM ET. Look below for more important info, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Minnesota vs. West Virginia

Game Day: Tuesday, December 28, 2021

Tuesday, December 28, 2021 Game Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Chase Field

Minnesota and West Virginia Stats

This year, the Golden Gophers rack up just 1.8 more points per game (26.1) than the Mountaineers allow (24.3).

The Golden Gophers have 11 giveaways this season, while the Mountaineers have 12 takeaways .

The Mountaineers, on average, score 8.5 more points (26.8) than the Golden Gophers allow (18.3).

The Mountaineers have turned the ball over 19 times this season, four more turnovers than the Golden Gophers have forced (15).

Minnesota Players to Watch

Tanner Morgan has 1,935 passing yards (161.3 ypg) to lead Minnesota, completing 59.5% of his passes and tossing 10 touchdown passes and eight interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Ky Thomas, has carried the ball 145 times for 680 yards (56.7 per game), with five touchdowns this year.

This season Mar'Keise Irving has collected 570 yards (47.5 per game) on 114 carries with four touchdowns.

Chris Autman-Bell's team-high 490 receiving yards (40.8 yards per game) have come on 35 receptions with six touchdowns.

Mike Brown-Stephens has put together a 387-yard season so far (32.3 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, hauling in 22 passes.

Dylan Wright's 16 receptions have netted him 307 yards (25.6 ypg) and two touchdowns.

West Virginia Players to Watch

Jarret Doege has 2,908 passing yards (242.3 ypg) to lead West Virginia, completing 66% of his passes and recording 19 touchdown passes and 11 interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Leddie Brown, has carried the ball 223 times for 1,065 yards (88.8 per game), with 13 touchdowns this year. He's also caught 36 passes for 217 yards (18.1 per game) and one touchdown.

This season Garrett Greene has piled up 48 carries for 297 yards (24.8 per game) and four touchdowns.

Winston Wright's 672 receiving yards (56.0 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's registered 60 receptions and five touchdowns.

Bryce Ford-Wheaton has put together a 560-yard season so far (46.7 receiving yards per game) with three touchdowns, reeling in 40 passes.

Sam James' 39 catches have netted him 465 yards (38.8 ypg) and five touchdowns.

Minnesota Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/13/2021 Iowa L 27-22 Away 11/20/2021 Indiana W 35-14 Away 11/27/2021 Wisconsin W 23-13 Home 12/28/2021 West Virginia - Home

West Virginia Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/13/2021 Kansas State L 34-17 Away 11/20/2021 Texas W 31-23 Home 11/27/2021 Kansas W 34-28 Away 12/28/2021 Minnesota - Away

