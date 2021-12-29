West Virginia Mountaineers vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers: Guaranteed Rate Bowl Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 12/28/2021

Skip to main content
    December 29, 2021
    How to Watch West Virginia Mountaineers vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers: Guaranteed Rate Bowl Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 20, 2021; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers quarterback Tanner Morgan (2) and Minnesota Golden Gophers running back Mar'Keise Irving (4) celebrate a touchdown during the second half at Memorial Stadium. Gophers won 35-14. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

    The Guaranteed Rate Bowl will feature the Minnesota Golden Gophers in a showdown against the West Virginia Mountaineers on December 28, 2021, starting at 10:15 PM ET. Look below for more important info, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Minnesota vs. West Virginia

    Minnesota and West Virginia Stats

    • This year, the Golden Gophers rack up just 1.8 more points per game (26.1) than the Mountaineers allow (24.3).
    • The Golden Gophers have 11 giveaways this season, while the Mountaineers have 12 takeaways .
    • The Mountaineers, on average, score 8.5 more points (26.8) than the Golden Gophers allow (18.3).
    • The Mountaineers have turned the ball over 19 times this season, four more turnovers than the Golden Gophers have forced (15).

    Minnesota Players to Watch

    • Tanner Morgan has 1,935 passing yards (161.3 ypg) to lead Minnesota, completing 59.5% of his passes and tossing 10 touchdown passes and eight interceptions this season.
    • The team's top rusher, Ky Thomas, has carried the ball 145 times for 680 yards (56.7 per game), with five touchdowns this year.
    • This season Mar'Keise Irving has collected 570 yards (47.5 per game) on 114 carries with four touchdowns.
    • Chris Autman-Bell's team-high 490 receiving yards (40.8 yards per game) have come on 35 receptions with six touchdowns.
    • Mike Brown-Stephens has put together a 387-yard season so far (32.3 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, hauling in 22 passes.
    • Dylan Wright's 16 receptions have netted him 307 yards (25.6 ypg) and two touchdowns.

    West Virginia Players to Watch

    • Jarret Doege has 2,908 passing yards (242.3 ypg) to lead West Virginia, completing 66% of his passes and recording 19 touchdown passes and 11 interceptions this season.
    • The team's top rusher, Leddie Brown, has carried the ball 223 times for 1,065 yards (88.8 per game), with 13 touchdowns this year. He's also caught 36 passes for 217 yards (18.1 per game) and one touchdown.
    • This season Garrett Greene has piled up 48 carries for 297 yards (24.8 per game) and four touchdowns.
    • Winston Wright's 672 receiving yards (56.0 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's registered 60 receptions and five touchdowns.
    • Bryce Ford-Wheaton has put together a 560-yard season so far (46.7 receiving yards per game) with three touchdowns, reeling in 40 passes.
    • Sam James' 39 catches have netted him 465 yards (38.8 ypg) and five touchdowns.

    Minnesota Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/13/2021

    Iowa

    L 27-22

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Indiana

    W 35-14

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Wisconsin

    W 23-13

    Home

    12/28/2021

    West Virginia

    -

    Home

    West Virginia Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/13/2021

    Kansas State

    L 34-17

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Texas

    W 31-23

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Kansas

    W 34-28

    Away

    12/28/2021

    Minnesota

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    28
    2021

    Guaranteed Rate Bowl: West Virginia vs. Minnesota

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    10:15
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
