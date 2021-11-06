Oct 30, 2021; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Kansas Jayhawks linebacker Gavin Potter (19) takes Oklahoma State Cowboys running back Jaden Nixon (23) during the third quarter at Boone Pickens Stadium. Oklahoma State won 55-3. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 11 Oklahoma State Cowboys (7-1, 0-0 Big 12) hit the road for a Big 12 clash against the West Virginia Mountaineers (4-4, 0-0 Big 12) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Keep reading below for all the details you need, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch West Virginia vs. Oklahoma State

Game Day: Saturday, November 6, 2021

Saturday, November 6, 2021 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium

Betting Information for Oklahoma State vs. West Virginia

Favorite Spread Total Oklahoma State -3.5 49

Oklahoma State and West Virginia Stats

This year, the Cowboys score 6.5 more points per game (29.4) than the Mountaineers give up (22.9).

The Cowboys have turned the ball over one more time (9 total) than the Mountaineers have forced a turnover (8) this season.

The Mountaineers have put an average of 29.6 points per game on the board this season, 11.6 more than the 18.0 the Cowboys have surrendered.

The Mountaineers have turned the ball over 12 times this season, one more turnover than the Cowboys have forced (11).

Oklahoma State Players to Watch

Spencer Sanders leads Oklahoma State with 1,341 passing yards (167.6 ypg) on 102-of-171 passing with 11 touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He also has 298 rushing yards (37.3 ypg) on 74 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Jaylen Warren, has carried the ball 175 times for 850 yards (106.3 per game), with six touchdowns this year. He's also caught 12 passes for 150 yards (18.8 per game).

Tay Martin's 527 receiving yards (65.9 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's collected 37 receptions and four touchdowns.

Brennan Presley has reeled in 23 passes for 308 yards (38.5 yards per game) and five touchdowns this year.

Rashod Owens' 16 receptions have turned into 232 yards (29.0 ypg) and one touchdown.

West Virginia Players to Watch

Jarret Doege has 2,071 passing yards (258.9 ypg) to lead West Virginia, completing 66.5% of his passes and recording 11 touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season.

Leddie Brown's team-high 642 rushing yards (80.3 per game) have come on 141 carries, with 11 touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 23 catches for 155 yards (19.4 per game) and one touchdown.

This season Garrett Greene has collected 300 yards (37.5 per game) on 41 attempts with four touchdowns.

Winston Wright's 523 receiving yards (65.4 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's registered 42 receptions and one touchdown.

Bryce Ford-Wheaton has hauled in 31 passes for 435 yards (54.4 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Isaiah Esdale's 26 grabs have netted him 343 yards (42.9 ypg) and one touchdown.

