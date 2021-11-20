Nov 13, 2021; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Casey Thompson (11) throws a pass during the second half against the Kansas Jayhawks at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Big 12 opponents match up when the West Virginia Mountaineers (4-6, 0-0 Big 12) and the Texas Longhorns (4-6, 0-0 Big 12) square off on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Keep reading below for all the details you need, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch West Virginia vs. Texas

Game Day: Saturday, November 20, 2021

Saturday, November 20, 2021 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium

Betting Information for West Virginia vs. Texas

Favorite Spread Total West Virginia -2.5 56.5

West Virginia and Texas Stats

The Mountaineers put up 6.8 fewer points per game (25.7) than the Longhorns give up (32.5).

This year, the Mountaineers have turned the ball over 17 times, three more than the Longhorns' takeaways (14).

The Longhorns have averaged 13.7 more points scored this year (37.8) than the Mountaineers have allowed (24.1).

The Longhorns have turned the ball over seven more times (16 total) than the Mountaineers have forced a turnover (9) this season.

West Virginia Players to Watch

Jarret Doege leads West Virginia with 2,448 passing yards (244.8 ypg) on 211-of-321 passing with 13 touchdowns compared to 10 interceptions this season.

Leddie Brown has carried the ball 171 times for a team-high 751 yards (75.1 per game), with 11 touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 30 catches for 198 yards (19.8 per game) and one touchdown.

This season Garrett Greene has racked up 303 yards (30.3 per game) on 47 attempts with four touchdowns.

Winston Wright's 576 receiving yards (57.6 yards per game) lead the team. He has 51 receptions with two touchdowns.

Bryce Ford-Wheaton has put together a 502-yard season so far (50.2 receiving yards per game) with three touchdowns, hauling in 37 passes.

Sam James' 32 grabs have turned into 389 yards (38.9 ypg) and three touchdowns.

Texas Players to Watch

Casey Thompson has 1,914 passing yards (191.4 ypg) to lead Texas, completing 64.3% of his passes and tossing 23 touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 148 rushing yards (14.8 ypg) on 51 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

Bijan Robinson's team-high 1,127 rushing yards (112.7 per game) have come on 195 carries, with 11 touchdowns this year. He's also added 295 yards (29.5 per game) on 26 catches with four touchdowns.

This season Roschon Johnson has taken 50 carries for 313 yards (31.3 per game) and three touchdowns.

Xavier Worthy's team-high 848 receiving yards (84.8 yards per game) have come on 50 receptions with 11 touchdowns.

Jordan Whittington has put up a 359-yard season so far (35.9 receiving yards per game) with three touchdowns, reeling in 24 passes.

