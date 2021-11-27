Skip to main content
    • November 27, 2021
    How to Watch West Virginia at Kansas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Big 12 Conference has a rivalry on its hands on Saturday as the Mountaineers take on the Jayhawks in college football.
    West Virginia is in sixth place in the Big 12 with a record of 5–6 entering its game Saturday against Kansas.

    The Mountaineers are 2–3 in their last five games. They beat TCU 29–17 and Iowa State 38–31, then they lost two in a row against Oklahoma State and Kansas State. Most recently, the Mountaineers picked up a 31–23 win against Texas.

    Kansas is ranked 10th in the Big 12 with a record of 2–9. Over the last five weeks, the Jayhawks are 1–4. They've lost to Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and Kansas State, all Big 12 opponents. They beat Texas, but then they lost to TCU.

    How to Watch West Virginia vs. Kansas Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 27, 2021

    Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

    TV: Fox Sports 1

    Live stream West Virginia at Kansas on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    West Virginia ranks 63rd in the country in passing yards per game with 264.4 yards. Jarrett Dodge is the reason for that with 2,738 yards and 16 touchdowns on the season.

    The Jayhawks have given up 472 points while only scoring 221 over the course of their 11 games. Jason Bean has only thrown for 1,252 yards and six touchdowns. Devin Neal is averaging 4.5 yards per carry with eight touchdowns.

    How To Watch

    November
    27
    2021

    West Virginia at Kansas

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 1
    Time
    7:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
