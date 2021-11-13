Skip to main content
    • November 13, 2021
    How to Watch West Virginia Mountaineers at Kansas State Wildcats: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    West Virginia fights to stay bowl eligible as it visits a Kansas State team looking to climb in the Big 12 ranks.
    The last few weeks have been very good to Kansas State. The Wildcats' season has been defined in a series of threes. They started off the year 3-0 with a dominating opening victory over Stanford. Then K-State lost its next three against the toughest teams in the Big 12 in Oklahoma State, No. 6 Oklahoma and Iowa State.

    The Wildcats only lost to the Sooners by six points to rub salt in the wound. Regardless, KSU has bounced back in a tremendous way by winning its next three games, and the team looks to break that three-game narrative when it hosts West Virginia in Week 11. 

    How to Watch West Virginia at Kansas State:

    Game Date: Nov. 13, 2021

    Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

    TV Channel: FOX Sports 1

    The Wildcats' last win against in-state rival Kansas made them bowl eligible, and if they win their next three, they'll be one of the best teams in the Big 12. That would be a major improvement on their 4-6 record last year. They are favored against the Mountaineers and should be against Texas to close the season. 

    Sandwiched in the middle is a battle against No. 13 Baylor. While winning all three is a tall order, this will already be head coach Chris Klieman's second bowl game in three years for a school that has been to 22 total bowls. It has already been a successful tenure under Klieman so far. 

    The Wildcats face a West Virginia team chasing bowl eligibility. That is possible if the Mountaineers win two of their last three matchups against Kansas State, Texas and Kansas. 

    They showed great poise against Iowa State, knocking them out of the Top 25, but the very next week they were humbled 24-3 by No. 11 Oklahoma State. 

    This game against the Wildcats may just come down to which version of the Mountaineers shows up in Manhattan on Saturday. 

