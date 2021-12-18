Western Kentucky Hilltoppers vs. Appalachian State Mountaineers: Boca Raton Bowl Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 12/18/2021

Skip to main content
    December 18, 2021
    How to Watch Western Kentucky Hilltoppers vs. Appalachian State Mountaineers: Boca Raton Bowl Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 3, 2021; San Antonio, TX, USA; Western Kentucky Hilltoppers running back Kye Robichaux (33) reaches across for a touchdown in the second half of the 2021 Conference USA Championship Game against the UTSA Roadrunners at the Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

    The Appalachian State Mountaineers and the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers play in the Boca Raton Bowl on Saturday, December 18, 2021. Check out the article below for all the details you need to know, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Appalachian State vs. Western Kentucky

    Appalachian State and Western Kentucky Stats

    • The Mountaineers rack up 5.5 more points per game (34.2) than the Hilltoppers surrender (28.7).
    • The Mountaineers have 21 giveaways this season, while the Hilltoppers have 27 takeaways .
    • The Hilltoppers have averaged 23.8 more points scored this season (43.1) than the Mountaineers have allowed (19.3).
    • The Hilltoppers have turned the ball over 19 times, two fewer times than the Mountaineers have forced turnovers (21).

    Appalachian State Players to Watch

    • Chase Brice has 3,022 passing yards (232.5 ypg) to lead Appalachian State, completing 61.7% of his passes and collecting 23 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 176 rushing yards (13.5 ypg) on 65 carries with three rushing touchdowns.
    • The team's top rusher, Nate Noel, has carried the ball 196 times for 1,074 yards (82.6 per game), with four touchdowns this year.
    • This season Camerun Peoples has piled up 153 carries for 825 yards (63.5 per game) and 14 touchdowns.
    • Corey Sutton's team-leading 904 receiving yards (69.5 yards per game) have come on 61 receptions with seven touchdowns.
    • Malik Williams has collected 783 receiving yards (60.2 yards per game) and six touchdowns, reeling in 51 passes this year.
    • Thomas Hennigan's 55 catches have netted him 776 yards (59.7 ypg) and six touchdowns.

    Western Kentucky Players to Watch

    • Bailey Zappe has thrown for 5,531 yards (425.5 ypg) to lead Western Kentucky, completing 69.2% of his passes and tossing 56 touchdown passes and 11 interceptions this season.
    • Noah Whittington's team-high 467 rushing yards (35.9 per game) have come on 94 carries, with one touchdown this year.
    • This season Adam Cofield has rushed for 372 yards (28.6 per game) on 80 carries with four touchdowns.
    • Jerreth Sterns' 1,718 receiving yards (132.2 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's registered 137 receptions and 14 touchdowns.
    • Mitchell Tinsley has recorded 1,248 receiving yards (96.0 yards per game) and 12 touchdowns, reeling in 75 passes this year.
    • Daewood Davis' 41 receptions have netted him 706 yards (54.3 ypg) and eight touchdowns.

    Appalachian State Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/20/2021

    Troy

    W 45-7

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Georgia Southern

    W 27-3

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Louisiana

    L 24-16

    Away

    12/18/2021

    Western Kentucky

    -

    Home

    Western Kentucky Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/20/2021

    Florida Atlantic

    W 52-17

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Marshall

    W 53-21

    Away

    12/3/2021

    UTSA

    L 49-41

    Away

    12/18/2021

    Appalachian State

    -

    Away

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    18
    2021

    RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl: Western Kentucky vs. Appalachian State

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    11:00
    AM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

