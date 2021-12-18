Western Kentucky Hilltoppers vs. Appalachian State Mountaineers: Boca Raton Bowl Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 12/18/2021

Dec 3, 2021; San Antonio, TX, USA; Western Kentucky Hilltoppers running back Kye Robichaux (33) reaches across for a touchdown in the second half of the 2021 Conference USA Championship Game against the UTSA Roadrunners at the Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

The Appalachian State Mountaineers and the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers play in the Boca Raton Bowl on Saturday, December 18, 2021. Check out the article below for all the details you need to know, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Appalachian State vs. Western Kentucky

Game Day: Saturday, December 18, 2021

Saturday, December 18, 2021 Game Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: FAU Stadium

FAU Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Appalachian State and Western Kentucky Stats

The Mountaineers rack up 5.5 more points per game (34.2) than the Hilltoppers surrender (28.7).

The Mountaineers have 21 giveaways this season, while the Hilltoppers have 27 takeaways .

The Hilltoppers have averaged 23.8 more points scored this season (43.1) than the Mountaineers have allowed (19.3).

The Hilltoppers have turned the ball over 19 times, two fewer times than the Mountaineers have forced turnovers (21).

Appalachian State Players to Watch

Chase Brice has 3,022 passing yards (232.5 ypg) to lead Appalachian State, completing 61.7% of his passes and collecting 23 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 176 rushing yards (13.5 ypg) on 65 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Nate Noel, has carried the ball 196 times for 1,074 yards (82.6 per game), with four touchdowns this year.

This season Camerun Peoples has piled up 153 carries for 825 yards (63.5 per game) and 14 touchdowns.

Corey Sutton's team-leading 904 receiving yards (69.5 yards per game) have come on 61 receptions with seven touchdowns.

Malik Williams has collected 783 receiving yards (60.2 yards per game) and six touchdowns, reeling in 51 passes this year.

Thomas Hennigan's 55 catches have netted him 776 yards (59.7 ypg) and six touchdowns.

Western Kentucky Players to Watch

Bailey Zappe has thrown for 5,531 yards (425.5 ypg) to lead Western Kentucky, completing 69.2% of his passes and tossing 56 touchdown passes and 11 interceptions this season.

Noah Whittington's team-high 467 rushing yards (35.9 per game) have come on 94 carries, with one touchdown this year.

This season Adam Cofield has rushed for 372 yards (28.6 per game) on 80 carries with four touchdowns.

Jerreth Sterns' 1,718 receiving yards (132.2 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's registered 137 receptions and 14 touchdowns.

Mitchell Tinsley has recorded 1,248 receiving yards (96.0 yards per game) and 12 touchdowns, reeling in 75 passes this year.

Daewood Davis' 41 receptions have netted him 706 yards (54.3 ypg) and eight touchdowns.

Appalachian State Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/20/2021 Troy W 45-7 Away 11/27/2021 Georgia Southern W 27-3 Home 12/4/2021 Louisiana L 24-16 Away 12/18/2021 Western Kentucky - Home

Western Kentucky Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/20/2021 Florida Atlantic W 52-17 Home 11/27/2021 Marshall W 53-21 Away 12/3/2021 UTSA L 49-41 Away 12/18/2021 Appalachian State - Away

Regional restrictions apply.